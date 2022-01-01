Launch a slick cross-platform application

To help clients engage wider audiences with solutions that run smoothly on multiple platforms, we utilize a unified Kotlin code base. This has proved to be an optimal approach for projects involving collaboration within large teams. Our Kotlin portfolio includes decentralized gaming platforms, multi-functional wealth management solutions, advanced systems for the sharing economy, and more.
Being open-source and highly dynamic, Kotlin enables us to build complex things faster, with no limits on the client’s business objectives. See the most recent projects our team implemented using Kotlin and let them be a catalyst for your own innovation.

UTXO-Based Blockchain and DApp Development Platform

Qtum

A blue spherical figure with triangle faces

Application that gives homeowners full control of their smart devices

Smart Home Application

Blockchain Car Sharing Services & Automotive Supply Chain System

DDrive

A black car on a sky background

Cryptocurrency Mobile Wallet for Android and iOS

Qtum Wallet

The screenshot of UI of Qtum Wallet on a mobile phone

Mobile Application for Ordering Coffee Online

ProCoffee

ProCoffee preview

Decentralized Asset Management and Investment Platform

MyBIT

The screenshot of UI of MyBit on a computer

Top Blockchain Gaming Platform With Safe In-Game Wallet

PlayPoint

The screenshot of UI of PlayPoint on a mobile phone

Echo Smart Contract-Powered Strategy Blockchain Game

Duels

The screenshot of UI of Duels app on a tablet

