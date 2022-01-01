Once you consider our enterprise blockchain company to help you build a market-specific decentralized app, you’re on the right track. We’re here to deliver business solutions that offer more than just data security — they are about complete workflow control, saved man-hours, and rock-solid quality of goods and services.
In contrast to our regular blockchain development services, our enterprise blockchain engineering team specializes in building custom solutions that are designed to meet strict functional and architectural requirements:
We build enterprise blockchain infrastructures from A to Z
From diagnosing bottlenecks and process inefficiencies to building custom apps and deploying off-the-shelf software packages, our team can nail down any tech challenge. We’ll stay by your side to make sure that your solution runs like clockwork.
Get more out of your business assets — our blockchain consulting specialists will help you get started with an innovative blockchain strategy
Decentralized ledger technologies build a reliable environment for companies to communicate, thrive, and innovate within. To help you develop into a game changer in your domain, our enterprise blockchain company offers you advanced services relying on its full-blown R&D, business analytics, and engineering powerhouse.
Is it taking you too long to achieve ROI from implementing blockchain within your enterprise? We’ve got you covered. Reach out to us to find out whether decentralized ledger technologies are the right fit for your firm’s industry, ecosystem, and workflows.
PixelPlex is proud to be one of the enterprise blockchain companies that treats each project with equal attention, no matter the complexity or business scale. Whether you’re a startup looking to win investor funding or a tech giant looking to consolidate your grip on the market, we’ll help you to cut through the challenges around the DLT.
Ask us to live-test your existing enterprise DLT so we can make productivity enhancement recommendations.
We never disregard a single detail of your requirements. Focused on driving tangible profits for those who trust us, our experts seek to ace every task. Officially qualified as a Hyperledger consortium and an R3 consortium member, we’re also applying to join the Ethereum Enterprise Alliance (EEA).
We’d love to work with you, so be sure to get in touch. On top of reaching out to our engineering services, you may also consider joining our blockchain training programs that provide beginner to advanced classes. Can’t wait to give a go to yet another exciting project!
Kazakhtelecom
Digital contract platform using Quorum blockchain and Solidity smart contracts to create, store, sign client contracts and record the history of changes. Our solution augments the client’s CRM system with a transparent, secure and efficient new channel for communicating with clients.
Green Hypermarket
Launched as quickly as in 8 weeks, the platform supports a complete order delivery cycle — from processing, assembly and logistics to transportation
Intel IoT App
An enterprise IoT mobile app development completed by PixelPlex. Solution works with BLE devices, captures, stores, and analyzes motion and dynamics data.
DDrive
Enterprise blockchain system supporting data integrity for the automotive supply chain, transparent vehicle maintenance, and streamlined car-sharing services.
NotaryLedger
White-label permissioned blockchain software that digitizes powers of attorney and enables the principals to manage authorizations in favor of representatives allowing them to act on their behalf.
Kaikas
Chrome, Firefox and Opera browser extension for running DApps, authorizing and sending transactions, and managing your online wallet.