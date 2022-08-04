From big data consulting to data engineering, integration, and governance, we have the expertise to meet your needs. Delegate us with structuring your multi-source data lake into an organized data warehouse that drives business value all across your enterprise.
Data is the cornerstone of the corporate landscape, enabling the extraction of valuable insights across the entire business ecosystem. With our expertise in big data consulting and engineering services, we help enterprises gain powerful insights in a comprehensible manner.
Leverage the data-driven landscape and trust us to solve your challenges, from data strategy creation to infrastructure setup, data integration, and governance. Our data engineering team integrates diverse data sources and implements secure data analytics tools, while prioritizing data privacy.
Our big data consulting services are designed to assist you in creating an efficient data strategy from scratch or rethinking the existing approach in line with your strategic goals. We outline key milestones, conduct cost analysis, and develop a robust big data architecture and an optimal technology stack.
Our data engineering services span infrastructure setup, data extraction, data modeling, and warehouse solution design. We also collaborate with our blockchain consultants to integrate secure and immutable storage of sensitive data assets into data engineering processes.
The PixelPlex data engineering team can assist you in the integration of various data sources, both internal and external, and transform it into a readable format to create an advanced and unified view of all your organization’s data assets.
To guarantee that your business data is accurate, reliable, and consistent, our big data consulting team will conduct data consistency audits and data validation checks ensuring the integrity of data across multiple sources and systems.
Our big data consulting services will help you establish a strong foundation for data governance, mitigate risks, and ensure data compliance with industry requirements. We will also take care of the privacy and security of your organization’s data.
We utilize progressive big data analytics-based approach while building enterprise solutions. Regardless of the industry's intricacies, our big data consultants delve deep into every case, leaving no stone unturned.
Leverage big data analytics to transform your manufacturing process in Industry 4.0. Predict faults, avoid costly repairs, and uncover operational patterns to keep schedules tight.
Understand clients’ needs better with data, from credit scores and card transactions to ATM withdrawals and beyond. Our big data consulting services provide insights into financial data, market trends, customer behavior, and risk profiles.
Leverage the potential of big data solutions to revolutionize your operations. Drive efficiency, enhance safety measures, and optimize resource allocation by harnessing the power of data-driven insights.
The PixelPlex big data consulting team transforms your enterprise’s raw data into actionable insights. Stir consumer activity, optimize workflows, drive revenue growth, and make customer-centric decisions.
Establish breakthrough preventive diagnostics processes, ensure precision medicine, and rule out medication errors via big data platforms. Optimize costs and scale your findings to larger research fields.
Unlock the potential of big data to enhance decision-making and optimize operations. Leverage data-driven insights to gain a competitive edge and deliver exceptional customer experiences.
Our big data analytics team helps you gain actionable insights from disparate data sources. Have all the necessary data at hand to optimize resource allocation and drive an effective personalized learning environment.
To guarantee that your big data architecture will work like a charm, our data engineers have accumulated a multi-layer library of frameworks, engineering tools, platforms, and techniques.
Each project is unique and requires an individual approach. In a nutshell, our big data consulting and engineering projects go as follows:
Our primary goal is to conduct in-depth research on your organization’s goals and data requirements. We analyze your business infrastructure and data flows.
Deliverables
We design data collection strategies and integrate data from various sources, including internal systems, external APIs, and third-party data providers, ensuring data quality, integrity, and consistency.
Deliverables
We analyze the collected data to extract meaningful insights, identify trends, and draw comparisons. We also optimize the data sets to create the most accurate and effective data models.
Deliverables
Our team creates a prototype or MVP to validate and test the concept. We create scalable data pipelines, data lakes, and data warehouses while implementing data aggregation and transformation processes for data analysis.
Deliverables
We conduct rigorous testing and data quality checks to ensure accuracy and reliability of the processed data as well as validate data ecosystems performance under different scenarios and workloads.
Deliverables
The end-to-end solution that serves target use cases is implemented. We optimize its infrastructure to ensure high availability and scalability, and integrate it with existing systems for smooth data flow.
Deliverables
Our skilled big data consulting and engineering team provides ongoing support and maintenance for the deployed data ecosystem. We continuously monitor its performance, troubleshoot issues, and deliver necessary upgrades and enhancements.
Deliverables
Dedicated analytics team. Our team consists of experts in data science, modeling, data enrichment, visualization, and business intelligence.
Proven track record. With a demonstrated success record in data consulting and engineering, we bring a wealth of expertise and successful outcomes to every project.
Cross-discipline proficiency. With our deep understanding of diverse industries and technologies, we architect scalable solutions tailored to your unique data requirements.
To give you a better understanding of our field expertise, take a look at some of the projects featuring our big data consulting services. Your challenge may well be similar to what we’ve already accomplished.
AI-enabled diagnosis tool using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect retina disease symptoms while recording clinical data. Trained to recognize human retina, the app differentiates individual pathologies and diagnoses diseases based on input images.
Intelligent platform for customer experience personalization utilizing behavior monitoring, analysis, sales management and forecasting. Through AI-enabled neural networks, the app processes customer environment data in real time to come up with a tailored shopping journey.
A robust ecosystem that analyzes multiple financial data sources, detects anomalies, identifies potential fraud patterns, and ensures compliance with regulatory frameworks. Advanced analytics tools and ML algorithms to improve risk management.
All-in-one NFT collectibles analysis solution detecting fraud and minimizing investment risks. Helps track NFT provenance and ownership, harnesses ML models to garner and structure big data for analysts. Allows searching for collectibles, comparing tokens, and receiving top offers.
Blockchain API as a Service platform for instant remote connection of dApps to distributed networks under zero commission. Enables building scalable serverless mobile apps that are quick to deploy and update, supports multiple crypto databases with no need to upload them.
