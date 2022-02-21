The Web 3.0 era has begun. Now is the time to set goals for your metaverse project. Our metaverse development and consulting services team will assist you in creating a frictionless gateway to digital experiences, as well as implementing physical components and producing multi-dimensional economic infrastructures.
$122B → $400B
a total metaverse market projection by 2025
BCG
$120+ billion
in investment flowed into the metaverse in 2022
McKinsey
79%
of consumers active on the metaverse have made a purchase
McKinsey
Elevated collaboration
Foster seamless collaboration among employees, customers, and partners, leveraging a shared virtual realm where meaningful interactions and collective work thrive.
Refined training experiences
Offer immersive training experiences, helping employees refine and enrich their skills, knowledge, and safety awareness, minimizing the occurrence of accidents.
Superior customer service
Elevate customer service by providing a virtual space for customers to engage with representatives, ensuring swift problem resolution and an enriched support experience.
New revenue streams
Unlock novel avenues for revenue generation, such as virtual goods and services sales, as well as premium access to exclusive metaverse features and experiences.
Our metaverse consulting services provide strategic guidance, opportunity identification, concept development, and integration planning. We’ll help you maximize metaverse opportunities, devise transition strategies, diversify offerings, and secure investor support.
Leverage our enterprise-focused expertise in crafting immersive virtual worlds. From business logic and interactive design to complete infrastructure, integrations, financial layers, and interconnectivity — PixelPlex has you covered.
Our metaverse development services will help equip your project with the necessary third-party tools and services, allowing you to establish seamless user experience, savor multichannel marketing opportunities, extend customer reach, and ensure brand consistency.
Entrust us with the protection of your business digital assets and virtual identities within interconnected virtual realms. We fortify metaverse security using advanced technologies like blockchain, ensuring advanced protection, fraud mitigation, and reputation preservation.
We will demonstrate how your organization can thrive in this evolving digital landscape and guide you through all the intricacies.
We specialize in delivering diverse metaverse use cases, offering customized solutions that cater to specific business needs and delivering captivating metaverse experiences that unlock new revenue streams, erase geographical boundaries, and open up novel possibilities across domains.
Hold virtual events like conferences, trade shows, and product launches with our metaverse development services. Expand your audience reach and enhance the attendee experience for maximum business impact.
PixelPlex metaverse developers create virtual spaces for remote collaboration among employees and potential hires. From immersive metaverse interviews to business meetings, our metaverse solutions drive productivity and engagement.
Boost operational efficiency and collaboration across departments. Streamline manufacturing, supply chain, and facility management and enable predictive maintenance as well as remote monitoring and control of assets.
Explore new revenue opportunities with our metaverse game development services. Create metaverse-based games and entertainment platforms to revolutionize immersive entertainment and captivate audiences.
Elevate customer interactions to new heights. Leverage chatbots, live chat, and video conferencing to provide exceptional service experiences, nurturing customer satisfaction and fostering long-lasting loyalty.
Immerse employees and learners in virtual environments for skill development and knowledge acquisition and simulate real-world scenarios to enhance learning outcomes and mitigate risks, even in hazardous tasks.
Transform retail experiences and marketing campaigns with our metaverse development services. Embrace virtual stores, showrooms, and billboards that captivate customers and elevate brand presence in new dimensions.
Enter immersive virtual environments for efficient product iteration and testing. Our metaverse software development and consulting services streamline the process, reducing time and cost while fostering innovation and design excellence.
Leverage our metaverse development and consulting expertise to drive innovation and growth. Let's shape the future together — get in touch with our team today.
We create tools, assets, and services to enable you to seamlessly merge real-life and digital components within your metaverse projects. It could be a multi-layer virtual space or a unique artwork item. Either way, we’ll deliver it — ready and working.
Any property, from houses and vehicles to gaming avatars, clothing and decoration items
NFT-enabled interactive RPGs, combinatorial strategies, collaborative storytelling, and more
Conference and concert halls, NFT art galleries, game battles, HoReCa event hosting
Composable virtual environment settings and graphic representation of constructions and natural areas
Token-controlled metaverse access, land and property NFTs, location-based engagement
Digital currency collections and libraries, metaverse crypto coins, crypto APIs, arbitrage tools, OTC exchanges
Integration with transaction processing instruments of your choice, debit and credit included
Automated execution, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), advanced consensus
Grid services, parallel computation, portable OpenXR application, 3D acceleration
Reliable and secure process based on failure-proof APIs, protected from malicious attacks
Message queues improving decoupled application performance and interoperability
Our metaverse development company first got serious about blockchain in 2013, and we’ve had a firm foothold in VR/AR since 2016. This means we’ve jumped into the metaverse fully armed. Today, we couple this with games and their underlying mechanics development. Add it all together, and we have everything you need for your in-house built metaverse and NFT solutions.
Our metaverse development team has a clear understanding of the digital reality trends and use cases to develop any metaverse project.
Our metaverse development services will empower you to craft well-orchestrated distributed systems with reliable communication, architecture, protocols, and databases.
In designing metaverse NFTs, we introduce next-gen digital storytelling techniques at the intersection of technology, art, and culture.
Central to our most efficient metaverse game development projects are blockchain, AR/VR, AI, 3D engines, and slick in-game logic built on a multi-layer economic system.
Our experience with the top metaverse blockchain platforms allows us to build fully-fledged decentralized ecosystems, from smart contracts to web3 tools.
Our dedicated studio with a powerful track record in VR/AR game development handles commercial initiatives from concept creation up to title release.
Top Blockchain Company
2023
Top Consulting Company
2023
Top Web3 Company
2023
Top Strategy Development
Company 2023
Top 1000 Companies
Global 2023
We’re here and ready to sit with you and map out an optimized metaverse development path. We’ve built a process that eliminates redundancies and lets us focus on rapid progress as well as cost and ROI optimization.
To marry your aspirations with resources and metaverse investing opportunities, we’ll analyze your requirements and market specifics and come up with financial modeling, V&S, and gamification strategies.
Prior to hitting the road with full-cycle engineering, we suggest defining and documenting your product vision. We’ll proceed with user flow wireframing and red-flag potential inefficiencies, and make processes easily adaptable.
If you’re looking to craft a complex metaverse project, we’ll help pick a one-stop studio. Ask us to devise a flexible architecture, all-inclusive digital experiences, platform-as-a-service modules, and multitasking UIs.
Creating an MVP is a neat, easy route to a quick release. We build the solutions with all the essentials in place, optimize them for asset markets, fine-tune eCommerce workflows, and right the wrongs through end-to-end testing. If you want to speed ahead and get that market-leading edge, we’d be glad to offer our pre-built CryptoAPI tool.
We can help you with solution deployment to your target platforms and stay right by your side, keeping track of your product’s progress and user satisfaction. To further evolve your metaverse platform, we’ll help you add new features and integrations.
Immerse yourself in a world of cutting-edge technology and visionary ideas, as we invite you to explore and discover our finest metaverse projects firsthand.
The client sought our expertise in metaverse consulting and development to enhance their project vision while relying on our guidance to define and implement a robust technical architecture for their exceptional metaverse gaming platform that encompasses a collection of diverse cities, each offering distinctive and immersive experiences that captivate users.
PixelPlex metaverse developers engineered a cutting-edge NFT marketplace running on the Flow blockchain and enriched with metaverse-like capabilities and an intricate NFT model, empowering opal collectors to mint, auction, and trade both 2D and 3D representations of breathtaking opal stones.
Our metaverse development team delivered a virtual HR office that offers engaging interview environments, seamless meetings and presentations, and streamlined document flow while maintaining the company's branding. It also contributes to seamless communication between HR staff and candidates, enriching the overall hiring experience.
Our metaverse developers created a blockchain-based metaverse environment, enabling gamers and creators to interact, earn, and exchange in-game assets. It offers skill-based games, metaverse NFT asset trading, lending, and DAO governance and leverages an NFT marketplace, competition module, and community-driven growth to foster innovation and decentralization.
Unlock the true potential of your data with our comprehensive big data consulting services. Leave us a note, and we will help elevate your data-driven decision-making.
As the interest around metaverse development companies grows, entire economies as well as individual businesses are likely to emerge and steadily transform for years ahead. Take a look at our select blog insights, and prepare to leave your market rivals far behind.