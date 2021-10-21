Business opportunity

The client, a keen and experienced opal gemstone enthusiast, came up with a ground-breaking idea that could potentially tackle the most pressing challenges inherent to gem mining and trading, and reached out to the PixelPlex team to polish it and bring it to life.

Despite all their unique characteristics and benefits, opals are challenging to mine. In America, for example, to extract gems on a certain territory, you need to contact a claim owner or mine staff operating on the site and deal with heaps of red tape that comes with becoming a claim holder yourself. Importantly, you need to apply for a special education program and learn how to properly mine opals via the MSHA. As well as this, due to the pandemic, some opal claim holders require appointments before non-claim-holders can mine.

Another aspect worth highlighting is that there is no single, unified, secure platform that would bring together all opal collectors, sellers, buyers, and mining organizations, and enable them to seamlessly and safely interact with each other, trade and showcase precious stones, and document a clear, detailed origin history for each gem. Plus, there’s no platform that offers mining collectives ownership via DAO governance tokens.