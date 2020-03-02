Green android robot on the dark background

Innovation-Driven Android App Development

Bringing the thrill of tech transformation to businesses & individuals

Boasting a powerhouse of 40+ highly skilled and committed Android mobile app development experts, the PixelPlex team is fully set up to score top marks when meeting your challenge. Become our valued client and expect us to deliver far beyond what you wish to achieve.

We help your Android apps steal the show

PixelPlex has never taken a vendor approach to any project, meaning we value your objectives and partnership above all. It’s an inspiration for us to craft a solution that wins top store positions and fits you best in terms of functionality, user-friendliness, and fault tolerance.

Get a sleek app for any device

To help you wow users at a tap, our Android app development agency optimizes mobile solutions for a clockwork performance, no matter the platform or screen limits. Enjoy our all-in-one package of swift controls, stellar UX, and neat UI, whatever the target device.

    Android mobile app development

    Android TV app development

    Android tablet app development

    Android Wear app development

    Android auto app development

Our Android app development services

Each business challenge is unique, and we totally understand you may need either the entire cycle of Android development or just a helping hand in a particular project phase. We’ll make sure we have your back whatever the situation, providing dedicated specialists to tackle your challenge, be it strategizing, engineering, design, or existing tech audit.

Our signature niches

Complete Android development lifecycle

We’ll take you through the entire path of end-to-end app engineering — from concept ideation to design, development, integrations, launch, and support.

Catering to businesses of all scales

No matter your target market or business model — we are hungry for challenges from industry newcomers, established enterprises, and global entities alike.

Innovation-first tech background

PixelPlex isn’t a stranger to the latest IT advances. Being a pioneering blockchain solution provider, the team also underpins Android apps with AI, AR/VR, and IoT innovations at scale.

Capitalize on a quick rollout

Whenever you decide to join the Android app development bandwagon, rely on an outsourced partner able to deliver under harsh deadlines. Leave us a snapshot of your project, and we’ll get back with actionable insights.

Get an edge in your industry competition

Strategize and realize your tech endeavors with us. With years of experience working on cross-domain challenges, we are well on top of global market trends, keeping non-stop track of the urgent niche-specific pain points.

A person examining crypto exchange rates on a phone screen

FinTech

  • DeFi infrastructures support
  • Hack-resistant payments
  • Cryptocurrency wallets implementation
  • Tokenized assets withdrawal
  • Smart contract data storage and business logic
A person monitoring health condition on a tablet

Healthcare

  • Digital health tech support
  • Medications supplement control
  • Remote equipment monitoring
  • EHR governance
  • AI-enabled diagnostics
A person checking shipment details using a phone

Supply chain management

  • Cargo and fleet management
  • Geo-navigation and routing
  • Document and insurance management
  • Smart retail and eCommerce support
  • iBeacon-powered device management
A person tuning smart home devices within a tablet app

IoT

  • Embedded mobile software engineering
  • Smart home or factory control
  • Wearable sensor-powered devices management
  • NFC-enabled proximity marketing
  • Route and motion tracking
A person examining work out statistics on a phone

Sports & wellness

  • Activity and loyalty engagement
  • Influencer community support
  • Performance monitoring
  • Leaderboards enablement
  • Analytics-powered recommendation
A person playing a mobile game

Android game development

  • Blockchain-executed game strategies
  • Optimized transaction time
  • Crypto-powered betting techniques
  • Customized RPG logic implementation
  • Social gaming support

Tech check: recent Android development projects

We love handling your goals, however ambitious, and we stick to them with each Android application development project to help you attain greater enterprise efficiency and domain leadership. Look through some of our success stories and hit a path towards becoming a market game-changer.

Interfaces of FootballNet application

FootballNet QRP

PixelPlex helped design a native mobile app aimed at better engaging football fans while boosting their loyalty. Through gamification of user engagement strategies, the solution allows fans to interact with favorite teams, stream games, join challenges, earn tokenized reward payments, and purchase merchandise.

  • API-led integration with third-party service providers
  • Tokenized game stakes, loyalty reward points, and payments
  • Fan behavior and attendance analytics
  • eTicket storage and purchase
  • Fan community support with discussions, news feed,s and media sharing
Interfaces of Green Hypermarket application

Green

PixelPlex was commissioned by a massive retail chain to develop a multi-platform eCommerce app system from scratch. In just 8 weeks, the client obtained a full-blown solution for online shopping, order picking and Uber-model delivery, logistics and supply chain management, and IoT-enabled stock keeping.

  • Warehouse goods allocation management
  • Live order changing updates & automated order picking
  • Customer engagement and online shopping
  • Integration with Uber-like delivery services
Interfaces of FitnessChain application

FitnessChain app

This blockchain-powered sports app runs on smart-contract-executed logic, with a tokenized loyalty system rewarding users with proprietary coins for workout commitment. The solution enables betting with top stablecoins and cryptocurrencies so that users can exchange the achieved training results for discounts at partnering establishments.

  • Fully transparent and tokenized loyalty system
  • Top cryptocurrency and stablecoin betting
  • Blockchain-enabled data storage
  • Custom wallet for coin transfer and replenishment
  • Community management
Interfaces of Smart Home application

Smart home app

To help smart home owners remotely manage entire house infrastructures — from lighting, appliances, and energy control systems to locks, security settings, and climate control — we built an all-in-one IoT app. Intuitive and fault-tolerant, the solution supports manual and voice control alike.

  • Home appliance management
  • Voice control enablement
  • Advanced user management
  • Energy consumption tracking

Outpace rigid market competitors

Let our experts create a value-added solution that relies on advanced domain-specific analytics. Come along, let’s make it to a dazzling commercial success.

The tech pillars of our Android development crew

No magic could happen without the team’s non-stop ongoing engineering and design education, so we keep our tech muscle tight by updating our arsenal with powerful arrivals at short notice.

Phone

Tablet

Chromebook

Android TV

Android Auto

Android logo
HarmonyOS logo
Wear OS logo
Chrome OS logo
Android TV logo
Android Auto logo
Kotlin logo
Java logo

MVC

MVP

MVVM

MVI

VIPER

Clean Architect

Room logo
Realm logo
SQLite logo

Client testimonials are our inspiration

To make our Android app development services better, we’ve made it a rule to value and closely analyze all the feedback we get. You deserve flawless solutions, meaning we’ll deliver on our promises.

  • FootballNet logo

    We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back-end solution while also providing great UX/UI. A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.

    The photo of Michael Watford, the CEO of FootballNet Global

    Michael Watford

    CEO, FootballNet Global

  • Proleague.gg logo

    PixelPlex has met our needs by putting together a sound vision and scope that we can definitely rely on as we progress with the development of our gaming platform. What stands out most about them is their evident understanding of our requirements and field expertise. We can always trust their team to come up with innovative ideas and solutions.

    The alternative icon of a person

    Justin Sutton

    Co-Founder, Proleague.gg

  • KICKICO logo

    PixelPlex contributed to the start of our ever-growing business. This project has helped our business go live.

    The photo of Eugene Zykov, the CTO of KICKICO

    Eugene Zykov

    CTO, KICKICO

    the shortest time-to-market for our Android application

    the shortest time-to-market for our Android application. An IoT-powered app for order pickers, a part of our multi-platform eCommerce solution, was launched in a matter of weeks, from requirements gathering to the first processed order.

  • 13+

    years of experience

  • 70%

    native mobile apps

Clutch logo

Delegate your engineering tasks

Raise the bar with our Android app development services — you’ll never have to compromise on solution safety or productivity. We will get to grips with your concept ins and outs straight away.

Our tech blogging room, wide open

Being tech-heads, we cannot but share our hands-on expertise on what’s big in the market. Sit back and scroll through some featured articles you may be interested in.

More articles

Frequently asked questions

