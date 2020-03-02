Boasting a powerhouse of 40+ highly skilled and committed Android mobile app development experts, the PixelPlex team is fully set up to score top marks when meeting your challenge. Become our valued client and expect us to deliver far beyond what you wish to achieve.
PixelPlex has never taken a vendor approach to any project, meaning we value your objectives and partnership above all. It’s an inspiration for us to craft a solution that wins top store positions and fits you best in terms of functionality, user-friendliness, and fault tolerance.
To help you wow users at a tap, our Android app development agency optimizes mobile solutions for a clockwork performance, no matter the platform or screen limits. Enjoy our all-in-one package of swift controls, stellar UX, and neat UI, whatever the target device.
Each business challenge is unique, and we totally understand you may need either the entire cycle of Android development or just a helping hand in a particular project phase. We’ll make sure we have your back whatever the situation, providing dedicated specialists to tackle your challenge, be it strategizing, engineering, design, or existing tech audit.
We’ll take you through the entire path of end-to-end app engineering — from concept ideation to design, development, integrations, launch, and support.
No matter your target market or business model — we are hungry for challenges from industry newcomers, established enterprises, and global entities alike.
PixelPlex isn’t a stranger to the latest IT advances. Being a pioneering blockchain solution provider, the team also underpins Android apps with AI, AR/VR, and IoT innovations at scale.
Strategize and realize your tech endeavors with us. With years of experience working on cross-domain challenges, we are well on top of global market trends, keeping non-stop track of the urgent niche-specific pain points.
We love handling your goals, however ambitious, and we stick to them with each Android application development project to help you attain greater enterprise efficiency and domain leadership. Look through some of our success stories and hit a path towards becoming a market game-changer.
PixelPlex helped design a native mobile app aimed at better engaging football fans while boosting their loyalty. Through gamification of user engagement strategies, the solution allows fans to interact with favorite teams, stream games, join challenges, earn tokenized reward payments, and purchase merchandise.
PixelPlex was commissioned by a massive retail chain to develop a multi-platform eCommerce app system from scratch. In just 8 weeks, the client obtained a full-blown solution for online shopping, order picking and Uber-model delivery, logistics and supply chain management, and IoT-enabled stock keeping.
This blockchain-powered sports app runs on smart-contract-executed logic, with a tokenized loyalty system rewarding users with proprietary coins for workout commitment. The solution enables betting with top stablecoins and cryptocurrencies so that users can exchange the achieved training results for discounts at partnering establishments.
To help smart home owners remotely manage entire house infrastructures — from lighting, appliances, and energy control systems to locks, security settings, and climate control — we built an all-in-one IoT app. Intuitive and fault-tolerant, the solution supports manual and voice control alike.
No magic could happen without the team’s non-stop ongoing engineering and design education, so we keep our tech muscle tight by updating our arsenal with powerful arrivals at short notice.
Phone
Tablet
Chromebook
Android TV
Android Auto
MVC
MVP
MVVM
MVI
VIPER
Clean Architect
To make our Android app development services better, we’ve made it a rule to value and closely analyze all the feedback we get. You deserve flawless solutions, meaning we’ll deliver on our promises.
We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back-end solution while also providing great UX/UI. A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.
CEO, FootballNet Global
PixelPlex has met our needs by putting together a sound vision and scope that we can definitely rely on as we progress with the development of our gaming platform. What stands out most about them is their evident understanding of our requirements and field expertise. We can always trust their team to come up with innovative ideas and solutions.
Co-Founder, Proleague.gg
PixelPlex contributed to the start of our ever-growing business. This project has helped our business go live.
CTO, KICKICO
5 weeks
the shortest time-to-market for our Android application
the shortest time-to-market for our Android application. An IoT-powered app for order pickers, a part of our multi-platform eCommerce solution, was launched in a matter of weeks, from requirements gathering to the first processed order.
13+
years of experience
70%
native mobile apps
