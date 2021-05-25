A person presenting analytics data in front of a team

Advance-Driven Custom Software Development

Devising groundbreaking business paradigms with well-crafted tech

Think of anything tech-related, ideate on the software of whatever complexity — and we’ll bring your concept to life, exactly as you think it should look and work. From user-facing mobile apps to full-blown cross-platform enterprise ecosystems — you can send any project our way.

Partnership-oriented software development company

For over a decade, we’ve been forging robust trust-based connections with our clients. PixelPlex takes care to live up to the letter of its commitments, as well as to meticulously balance the cost-quality ratio and ensure every client wants to return to us again and again.

At a glance: custom software development services

PixelPlex software development track record encompasses a multitude of techniques and devices, enabling us to build native and cross-platform solutions for any business purpose. We help clients to take the first steps towards innovative projects, creating apps from scratch, integrating them with complex infrastructures, and upgrading to tech excellence.

From industry-specific business case analysis and tech innovation rationale to digital transformation strategies and risk mitigation plans — we come up with any kind of guidance, just name it.

  • Domain-specific tech consulting
  • Points of growth discovery
  • Existing IT solutions tech audit
  • Business workflows digitization & optimization
  • Tech onboarding, fine-tuning & maintenance
Whether you are after a robust mobile business tool or looking to quickly hit app stores, we’ll show a pro class in native iOS, Android, and cross-platform custom software development.

  • Connected mobile apps for IoT systems
  • Mobile dApps for distributed finance
  • Mobile games development
  • Apps migration, porting & upgrading
The Web never stops being huge! PixelPlex services span custom web development, R&D, user-centric UI/UX design, European Accessibility Act and WCAG 2.1 compliance analysis, and SEO support at scale.

  • Custom web software development
  • Online stores & eCommerce systems development
  • Accessibility audit & design
  • SEO, conversion & lead generation optimization
Rule out workflow mix-up for good! Request enterprise resource management and planning services engineering, unstructured data governance, integrity assessment, spendings optimization.

  • Business processes orchestration mapping
  • API-led integrations development
  • ETL solutions development
  • Database validation & migration
  • Interoperability standards compliance analysis

Deliver and evolve resource-efficient apps and services times faster than before. We provide mature practices like development infrastructure management, TCO optimization, data visualization, and more.

  • Unit test automation
  • Version control & management
  • Deployment & rollout optimization
  • CI/CD orchestration & automation

Drive unlimited business progress

Your projects inspire our software development experts to disrupt conventional industry horizons. Leave us a message — we’ll get back to you, analyze your case, and discover the hidden transformation potential.

Signature domains of our tech craftsmanship

Tap into our custom software development supply to outperform your rivals with a meaningful product. With regards to your domain specifics, we’ll hand-pick best practices, digital tools, and code bases that help ensure scalable architecture, uncompromised performance, and flawless data security.

Blockchain

Make sure custom distributed ledger engineering is our signature service! No stranger to all major frameworks, we brilliantly build blockchain from enterprise to DeFi, and more beyond imaginable.

  • dApps & distributed ecosystems development
  • STO platforms engineering
  • Cryptocurrency wallets & exchanges development
  • Smart contracts engineering & audit
  • Hyperledger apps development
  • Blockchain games development
A person using Arbitrage Bot application on a phone

Artificial intelligence

Rely on the AI to automate resource-consuming routines! Be our guest — PixelPlex has a strong muscle in machine learning and cross-industry business intelligence implementation.

  • Computer vision software development
  • Natural language processing (NLP) implementation
  • Deep learning solutions engineering
  • Conversational platforms & chatbots development
  • Big data analysis algorithms deployment
A person communicating with a chatbot on a phone

IoT

As the connected world keeps growing, we are in touch for consumer and enterprise IoT software development, IoT consulting, business transformation planning, and far more.

  • API, gateways & back-end engineering
  • ETL processes establishment
  • NFC communication fine-tuning
  • Data encryption mechanisms deployment
  • Third-party services integration
  • IoT infrastructure migration & updates
A laboratory equipped with modern devices and technologies

AR/VR

Open up wowsome experiences for your clients! Under literally no limits, we build AR/VR content, localization and environment mapping solutions, gaming and video streaming apps.

  • Image, text, voice recognition systems engineering
  • Machine learning techniques implementation
  • Virtual panoramic 360° user journey tours
  • VR showrooms
  • AR/VR gaming apps
  • Social media platforms for video & image sharing
  • Simulation training software development
A person wearing a VR headset and controllers

Salesforce

Manage customer services like a pro! Our team can help you through software requirements specification, cloud-based deployment, infrastructure maintenance, and tech support.

  • User journey planning
  • Enterprise-specific deployment roadmap
  • System migration, version updates
  • External service integrations
  • User acceptance testing
  • System sanity audit
A person sitting in front of a monitor makes a call

Pipedrive

Drive extra sales efficiency all across your enterprise! We aid in bringing together management tools, installing software development ecosystems, and engineering custom features.

  • CRM processes establishment
  • Developer API deployment
  • Private & public apps engineering
  • Integration with internal & external software
  • Security techniques implementation
  • Marketplace submission guidance
Five people sharing a coworking space

SAP

Establish clockwork business processes and customer relations! Our team knows how to deploy ABAP and Node.js development tools while inspecting and fine-tuning existing workflows.

  • SAP HANA development
  • Business-specific software development
  • Infrastructure customization, improvement & modification
  • Dedicated ERP apps engineering
  • SAP IoT connected environments implementation
A person analyzing charts on two laptops

We tailor custom software to your industry calls

To make software development deliverables highly efficient at saving your internal resources, we take care to design enterprise-specific innovation plans for each client. You can count on us to relieve you of all the hassle that comes with tech revamps and transitions.

A person examines stats from a healthcare app

Healthcare

From remote doctor-patient appointments to EHR protection, health monitoring, and standards-compliant automation tools — we have you covered.

A decreasing linear chart

FinTech & banking

Quants and analytics infrastructure, advanced DeFi platforms, security protocols, crypto solutions, fraud-free tokenization software development — and more.

Trucks transport goods on a highway

Logistics & supply chain

Feel free to ask us to build fleet monitoring, GPS routing and transportation systems, vehicle sharing platforms, provenance tracking and RFID data governance solutions.

Interior of a five-story mall

Retail & eCommerce

Through our customer engagement solutions, we roll out omni-channel shopping experiences, enhance digital marketing strategies and introduce behavior and habits analysis techniques.

Outlook of an oil and gas mining plant

Oil & gas

From on-premise infrastructure and equipment control to workflow automation, resource optimization, and compliance testing — our apps can handle it all.

Top floors of a bricks building

Construction & real estate

Property marketplaces and showcasing tools, docflow digitization, insurance and evaluation automation, safety monitoring and CRM software development at scale.

Sit back & delegate whatever’s complicated

The secret to keeping tech hurdles away is not hard to unravel — if you rely on a reputable tech partner with a mature software development team.

Done just right: success stories

From being trusted with tech roadblock dilemmas, all the way to celebrating triumphant product releases — we’ve been part of so many exciting client stories. We can’t wait for new adventures to begin.

A courier completes a delivery from a grocery store

Green

Multi-platform retail & eCommerce ecosystem software development, mission accomplished in 8 weeks. IoT supply chain & stock keeping management, online shopping, Uber-like delivery.

A brown dog on a leash sitting on a forest path

Intel

Cross-platform enterprise IoT mobile app integrated with BLE devices to manage & analyze motion and dynamics data for further pattern modeling & machine learning.

A yellow truck transports goods on a highway

Scargos

End-to-end logistics web software development for drivers and shippers to streamline freight loads booking, automate carrier offers acceptance, and GPS-track cargo transportation cycles.

A person wearing a men's suit signs documents

Flact

Hyperledger blockchain-based web app for multi-signature document flow governance, enabling shareholders and executives to automate resolution voting, verification, and sharing.

A person wearing workout clothes stands on a purple background

FitnessChain App

Blockchain-enabled mobile app for sports performance stimulation, allowing users to make tokenized bets on workout plans completion and get custom in-app currency rewards.

We cherish feedback from our clients

Every testimonial we receive is a great honor for us, boosting our custom software development team’s motivation to polish their mastership and ace it every time.

  • The logo of Green hypermarket

    The Green hypermarket chain together with the PixelPlex team has made a rapid step to the e-commerce market by implementing a project to create an online store for the chain. We thank PixelPlex for their quality and dynamic work and appreciate their personal initiative and experience invested in the project.

    The photo of Anton Semenenko, the Deputy Retail Director of Green

    Anton Semenenko

    Deputy Retail Director, Green

  • The logo of Scargos

    The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project. They met all expectations as well as overcame the project's challenges and complexities. PixelPlex are detail-oriented and have made collaboration seamless.

    The photo of Bogdan Tagaev, the CEO and Founder of Scargos

    Bogdan Tagaev

    CEO & Founder, Scargos

  • The logo of Rinne Technologies

    PixelPlex brought in the underlying technology knowledge. They not only executed what we requested but also gave insights into what could be achieved with the technology, along with suggestions on what would work best in practice.

    The photo of Erno Kiss, the CEO of Rinne Technologies

    Erno Kiss

    CEO, Rinne Technologies

Request your concept check

Have a software development project in mind? Outline your idea and we’ll get in touch with you to discuss it further.

Why bring our software development company into play

The math behind our partners’ long-lasting trust

  • 2 unicorn

    projects, over $1B worth

  • $500M+

    profit brought through our blockchain solutions

  • 450

    software development projects

  • 150M

    end users of our products

  • 120 countries

    within user geography

  • 100+

    internationally certified specialists

  • 14 years

    contributing to the IT market

Rely on our low-risk software development process

Each challenge is unique, and we welcome it by adapting our resources to your individual requirements.

Whether it’s an existing system upgrade, a full-cycle software development, QA, or dedicated service integration — we’ll do our best to handle the complete case investigation and roadmapping in a matter of weeks.

1

Tech consulting & analysis

  • Requirements & concept evaluation
  • Financial viability & TCO estimation
  • System architecture planning
2

Design & software development

  • User journey & graphics design
  • Platform compatibility enablement
  • Back-end & architecture engineering
3

Quality assurance

  • Manual & automation testing
  • Installation, performance & UI optimization
  • Software audit reporting
4

Release & upgrades

  • Third-party service integration
  • Feature & version updates
  • Post-launch tech support

Check out our tech community blogging

Is now the right time to innovate? How will you conceive a custom software development project that fits the bill within a tight budget? Take a moment to read on — we’ll flag up critical decision-making aspects and produce actionable, stats-powered takeaways.

