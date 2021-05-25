Think of anything tech-related, ideate on the software of whatever complexity — and we’ll bring your concept to life, exactly as you think it should look and work. From user-facing mobile apps to full-blown cross-platform enterprise ecosystems — you can send any project our way.
For over a decade, we’ve been forging robust trust-based connections with our clients. PixelPlex takes care to live up to the letter of its commitments, as well as to meticulously balance the cost-quality ratio and ensure every client wants to return to us again and again.
PixelPlex software development track record encompasses a multitude of techniques and devices, enabling us to build native and cross-platform solutions for any business purpose. We help clients to take the first steps towards innovative projects, creating apps from scratch, integrating them with complex infrastructures, and upgrading to tech excellence.
From industry-specific business case analysis and tech innovation rationale to digital transformation strategies and risk mitigation plans — we come up with any kind of guidance, just name it.
Whether you are after a robust mobile business tool or looking to quickly hit app stores, we’ll show a pro class in native iOS, Android, and cross-platform custom software development.
The Web never stops being huge! PixelPlex services span custom web development, R&D, user-centric UI/UX design, European Accessibility Act and WCAG 2.1 compliance analysis, and SEO support at scale.
Rule out workflow mix-up for good! Request enterprise resource management and planning services engineering, unstructured data governance, integrity assessment, spendings optimization.
Deliver and evolve resource-efficient apps and services times faster than before. We provide mature practices like development infrastructure management, TCO optimization, data visualization, and more.
Tap into our custom software development supply to outperform your rivals with a meaningful product. With regards to your domain specifics, we’ll hand-pick best practices, digital tools, and code bases that help ensure scalable architecture, uncompromised performance, and flawless data security.
Make sure custom distributed ledger engineering is our signature service! No stranger to all major frameworks, we brilliantly build blockchain from enterprise to DeFi, and more beyond imaginable.
Rely on the AI to automate resource-consuming routines! Be our guest — PixelPlex has a strong muscle in machine learning and cross-industry business intelligence implementation.
As the connected world keeps growing, we are in touch for consumer and enterprise IoT software development, IoT consulting, business transformation planning, and far more.
Open up wowsome experiences for your clients! Under literally no limits, we build AR/VR content, localization and environment mapping solutions, gaming and video streaming apps.
Manage customer services like a pro! Our team can help you through software requirements specification, cloud-based deployment, infrastructure maintenance, and tech support.
Drive extra sales efficiency all across your enterprise! We aid in bringing together management tools, installing software development ecosystems, and engineering custom features.
Establish clockwork business processes and customer relations! Our team knows how to deploy ABAP and Node.js development tools while inspecting and fine-tuning existing workflows.
To make software development deliverables highly efficient at saving your internal resources, we take care to design enterprise-specific innovation plans for each client. You can count on us to relieve you of all the hassle that comes with tech revamps and transitions.
From remote doctor-patient appointments to EHR protection, health monitoring, and standards-compliant automation tools — we have you covered.
Quants and analytics infrastructure, advanced DeFi platforms, security protocols, crypto solutions, fraud-free tokenization software development — and more.
Feel free to ask us to build fleet monitoring, GPS routing and transportation systems, vehicle sharing platforms, provenance tracking and RFID data governance solutions.
Through our customer engagement solutions, we roll out omni-channel shopping experiences, enhance digital marketing strategies and introduce behavior and habits analysis techniques.
From on-premise infrastructure and equipment control to workflow automation, resource optimization, and compliance testing — our apps can handle it all.
Property marketplaces and showcasing tools, docflow digitization, insurance and evaluation automation, safety monitoring and CRM software development at scale.
From being trusted with tech roadblock dilemmas, all the way to celebrating triumphant product releases — we’ve been part of so many exciting client stories. We can’t wait for new adventures to begin.
Multi-platform retail & eCommerce ecosystem software development, mission accomplished in 8 weeks. IoT supply chain & stock keeping management, online shopping, Uber-like delivery.View in portfolio
Cross-platform enterprise IoT mobile app integrated with BLE devices to manage & analyze motion and dynamics data for further pattern modeling & machine learning.View in portfolio
End-to-end logistics web software development for drivers and shippers to streamline freight loads booking, automate carrier offers acceptance, and GPS-track cargo transportation cycles.View in portfolio
Hyperledger blockchain-based web app for multi-signature document flow governance, enabling shareholders and executives to automate resolution voting, verification, and sharing.View in portfolio
Blockchain-enabled mobile app for sports performance stimulation, allowing users to make tokenized bets on workout plans completion and get custom in-app currency rewards.View in portfolio
Every testimonial we receive is a great honor for us, boosting our custom software development team’s motivation to polish their mastership and ace it every time.
The Green hypermarket chain together with the PixelPlex team has made a rapid step to the e-commerce market by implementing a project to create an online store for the chain. We thank PixelPlex for their quality and dynamic work and appreciate their personal initiative and experience invested in the project.
Anton Semenenko
Deputy Retail Director, Green
The PixelPlex team members showed passion and dedication throughout the project. They met all expectations as well as overcame the project's challenges and complexities. PixelPlex are detail-oriented and have made collaboration seamless.
Bogdan Tagaev
CEO & Founder, Scargos
PixelPlex brought in the underlying technology knowledge. They not only executed what we requested but also gave insights into what could be achieved with the technology, along with suggestions on what would work best in practice.
Erno Kiss
CEO, Rinne Technologies
2 unicorn
projects, over $1B worth
$500M+
profit brought through our blockchain solutions
450
software development projects
150M
end users of our products
120 countries
within user geography
100+
internationally certified specialists
14 years
contributing to the IT market
Each challenge is unique, and we welcome it by adapting our resources to your individual requirements.
Whether it’s an existing system upgrade, a full-cycle software development, QA, or dedicated service integration — we’ll do our best to handle the complete case investigation and roadmapping in a matter of weeks.
Tech consulting & analysis
Design & software development
Quality assurance
Release & upgrades
Is now the right time to innovate? How will you conceive a custom software development project that fits the bill within a tight budget? Take a moment to read on — we’ll flag up critical decision-making aspects and produce actionable, stats-powered takeaways.