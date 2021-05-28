The road to success for a new project idea is paved with challenges and risks. According to Finances Online, 47% of software projects are delivered late, have budget overruns, or result in unsatisfied users. Among the top reasons for software project failure are an inaccurate gathering of requirements, poorly defined opportunities and risks, an inappropriate technology stack, and inaccurate cost and time estimates.

Our product development team at PixelPlex is convinced that all of these circumstances can be avoided via a thorough project discovery phase. Having delivered over 350 projects to date, we’ve concluded that the initial stage of planning, requirements design, and estimation is a vital part of creating software that reaches its goals.

Using hands-on experience from previous projects and case studies, we’ve crafted a set of strategies and instruments that helps us fully align technical implementation with the client’s vision and targets. The discovery phase provides the artifacts, technical specs, and fuses together all elements of design and development into a consistent process. This means that every team member is in sync with the core aims and every department contributes the pieces that connect perfectly together for a comprehensive solution.

Read on to find out more about the discovery process, its stages, the characters involved, and its deliverables. Learn about how it optimizes software development and helps build projects that deliver instant results.

So what is the discovery phase exactly?

The discovery phase is the first step in software development. This is where the team of developers and project owners sits at a round table discussing implementation details. The client and technical experts align their vision of the end-product and come up with a plan to bring it to life.

Leading representatives from design, development, quality assurance, and management teams work together to collect functional and non-functional requirements, gather essential data, outline the project’s architecture, and choose an appropriate stack of technologies. The management team also comes up with an estimate for the costs and time for development.

It’s important to make sure that all members of the team understand their roles in the project and the tasks to be performed. That’s why the project discovery phase is a good way to establish a foundation for open communication and set up an appropriate feedback loop for the development process.

The value and benefits of the discovery phase

The results of the discovery phase directly contribute to the chances of a project’s success. Its major intent is to make the web product or application correspond to the company’s goals in aspects such as user experience, budget, and time to market.

This stage allows you to reveal the challenges and hidden risks involved with your idea’s implementation. It will also help you discard features that are either unattainable or not worth implementing. By planning the rollout of every product feature, you create the space to easily make adjustments and modifications to the project on-the-go during development.

Discovery brings an additional layer of foresight and expertise to a project. Once our technical experts understand the background of your project, they can propose alternative ideas or better methods to achieve your objectives. A technical expert can advise on better solutions in terms of efficiency, performance, and ease of use, while a business analyst can offer a much cheaper and faster method of implementation.

This stage of development offers obvious advantages, as it allows you to:

Predict and avoid numerous risks and overcome challenges

Make design decisions based on gathered data, not just expectations

Define comprehensive project scope and roadmap

Minimize the number of necessary changes made during development

Craft an engaging user-oriented experience and journey

Ensure a much higher return on investment through accomplished goals

The discovery phase will let you see your project from all angles, not just from the business perspective. The collected information and its analysis will shed more light on the scope and limitations. The information will also help everyone on the team understand the users’ needs and shape the project’s requirements accordingly.

The result is a full blueprint of the solution, with all the user stories, software architecture, design mockups and wireframes, the first prototype, and planned-out iterations for the development stage. The discovery process leaves no stone unturned. It ensures your project starts off with the wind in its sails as it journeys to successful delivery and a fruitful launch to market.

Who takes part in the discovery process?

The discovery should gather all project stakeholders. This includes everyone involved or affected by the project — from the key members of the development team to representatives of the client company, and sometimes even end-users from the target audience. Multiple points of view allow for gathering insights into project feasibility, while also making room for an open discussion about coming up with the best technological solutions to the client’s business needs.

We usually gather the following experts for our discovery sessions:

Product owner : usually the client or their representative, as they are the most vital part of the discovery team and the source of knowledge about the project’s background and goals.

: usually the client or their representative, as they are the most vital part of the discovery team and the source of knowledge about the project’s background and goals. Project manager : a communications expert that coordinates the process, connects everybody on the team, and keeps everyone on the same page in terms of finalized requirements, decisions, and updates.

: a communications expert that coordinates the process, connects everybody on the team, and keeps everyone on the same page in terms of finalized requirements, decisions, and updates. Business analyst : turns project ideas and business goals into functional and non-functional requirements, and also drafts possible case scenarios, user stories, and relationships between different system components.

: turns project ideas and business goals into functional and non-functional requirements, and also drafts possible case scenarios, user stories, and relationships between different system components. Solution architect : analyzes requirements to come up with the optimal stack of technologies, and works out the architecture and logic of the application, breaking every part of the system into functional elements to be implemented by developers.

: analyzes requirements to come up with the optimal stack of technologies, and works out the architecture and logic of the application, breaking every part of the system into functional elements to be implemented by developers. Delivery expert : optimizes the continuous delivery/deployment processes to fit the project’s needs and defines the set of tools and technologies needed to coordinate the development and rollout of new features during an iterative process.

: optimizes the continuous delivery/deployment processes to fit the project’s needs and defines the set of tools and technologies needed to coordinate the development and rollout of new features during an iterative process. UX designer : maps out the interactions between the app and its users by drafting UI elements for user journeys that correspond to the product vision and modern UI/UX design standards.

: maps out the interactions between the app and its users by drafting UI elements for user journeys that correspond to the product vision and modern UI/UX design standards. QA engineer : an indispensable expert, needed for planning the possible test case scenarios and preparing automated testing suites for each application module.

: an indispensable expert, needed for planning the possible test case scenarios and preparing automated testing suites for each application module. Representative end-users: having input from potential users is always a plus, and it is also a core necessity when an application is being developed for internal use by the company’s employees.

Each member of the discovery team participates in the discussion of every single requirement. This means that all aspects of implementation and delivery are measured and contemplated. It helps us build a solid system architecture with minimal bug fixes and reruns needed.

Discovery phase stages and activities

Different types of projects often require their own course of action during discovery, including specific steps, activities, and overall approach. Some projects may need a prolonged phase of user behavior analysis to map out the perfect UI/UX design, while others need research into the applicability of a chosen underlying technology, such as blockchain technologies or artificial intelligence.

One key element during this process is constant communication and feedback between the development team and the client. To come up with a workflow that fits the particular case, we like to conduct several preliminary interview sessions.

Initial interview sessions

To elaborate the problems and goals the client pitched to our sales team, we reach out to them to gather basic information and key data. During the interviews, we can address the questions that most typically come up with every project. We can also ask leading questions to shift the client’s focus to relevant details, main goals, expectations, and implementation preferences.

During the series of interviews, we question the client’s representatives and domain experts about the ideas behind their project in order to come up with an initial concept. Before even stepping into the discovery phase, the client should have prepared documentation containing:

Project’s vision and business plan

Monetization strategies

Market study and analysis

Competitor and user research

Proposed features that will differentiate the product from its competition

The best input for us would be a project whitepaper describing the value of the developed product to potential users, its market and environment, provided services, and how the company plans to extract revenue from it.

We explore this pool of information during further stages of the project discovery process, refine and expand on it to include more details, and combine it with our technical prowess to map out specific feature implementation. If for some reason the client hasn’t done the research to prepare this information or comes to us with raw ideas that need clarification, we may offer consulting as an additional service.