PixelPlex DevSecOps consulting services help enterprises integrate tech excellence and reliability within their software development lifecycles, from risk assessment, conception, and modeling to security policies and tools implementation, live monitoring, and compliance assurance.
To rule out threats and vulnerabilities popping up upon the release and accelerate time to market, progressive firms increasingly rely on DevSecOps services. By 2023, the majority of companies have adopted DevSecOps or its methodologies: 56%, up from 47% in 2022.
Adopting DevSecOps can work a perfect business makeover — it drives continuous delivery, ensures efficient cross-team collaboration, and keeps painful audits away by addressing security issues early on, before a hacker takes action.
2 unicorn
DevSecOps-driven projects worth $1B+
$500M+
profit brought through our blockchain solutions
17 years
contributing to the tech market
450+
software development projects
150M
end users of our products
100+
internationally certified specialists
At PixelPlex, we understand that the backbone of successful digital ventures is robust, secure, and efficient software development. Our DevSecOps consulting company is here to safeguard your applications, minimize the potential attack surface, and integrate security into your development pipeline.
PixelPlex DevSecOps consultants delve into your existing processes to identify any security vulnerabilities. We then build a tailored DevSecOps strategic roadmap, aligning with your business goals to enhance security without sacrificing speed or efficiency.
Our team hand-picks security policies, guidelines, and practices that integrates seamlessly into your development pipeline, ensuring rapid recovery, easy code review, and cost savings due to timely improvements.
Transform your CI/CD pipeline with automation and identify potential issues early, decreasing tension from manual checks. Our DevSecOps engineers select tools that provide real-time alerts, ensuring your code is production-ready and impeccable.
We help design processes for live security monitoring and threat detection, as well as build effective incident response plans that swiftly handle security incidents and reduce the impact to an absolute minimum.
PixelPlex ensures your security practices meet the required industry standards and corporate policies while guiding on long-run compliance maintenance. Automate validation and reporting all across the SDLC, avoid regulatory fines.
Forget stocking towers of vulnerabilities up to the pipeline’s end. Our DevSecOps services and solutions are ultimately safety-driven, enabling secure coding, rapid response to change, enhanced quality assurance, and build automation within an orchestrated infrastructure.
Shift from reactive to proactive in your SDLC practices with automated vulnerability assessment tools. Embedding zero-trust automation into your CI/CD pipelines, we establish scalable code binaries signing mechanisms and ensure airtight security at every stage.
Facilitate risk management with dynamic or static tools analyzing code for potential exploits right in the source code. We bring in tools that efficiently govern cloud-native artifacts and provide consistent visibility into multi-layer infrastructures.
TElevate your delivery plans and set new standards for build quality. PixelPlex helps implement solutions that continuously monitor your apps and infrastructure to detect security threats and anomalies before they do any harm.
Infuse greater agility into your development environment by educating staff for insightful decision-making and proactive risk management. Our DevSecOps consulting team aids in making collaboration utterly resilient and transparent.
Get it started
Let the engineering, QA, and operations teams step out of their regular silos and be on the same page. Ask PixelPlex for guidance now!
Dive into our portfolio of DevSecOps consulting projects, where securing against diverse threats was crucial in establishing the reliability and integrity of prominent brands.
Full-blown ML-enabled Web3 security service detecting sophisticated crypto scams, suspicious activities and instances like dangerous smart contracts, malicious transactions, and honeypots.
AI-based IP protection platform enabling Web3 insiders — from marketplaces to NFT creators — to monitor their assets’ integrity while ruling out trademark infringements, copycats, and duplicates.
Eco-friendly blockchain platform running on the groundbreaking Proof-of-Ethic consensus, enabling ironclad operational security. Boasts unparalleled performance, minimized energy consumption, and ultimate accessibility across platforms and OSs.
Blockchain-powered multicomponent recycle-to-earn ecosystem supporting reverse vending machines. Secures and orchestrates interactions between manufacturers and consumers, optimizes recycling processes, reduces pollution, and drives consumer awareness.
At PixelPlex, our clients' feedback is our most valued endorsement. Our comprehensive knowledge in DevSecOps practices lifts complex security burdens and bringes tranquility to their digital operations.
PixelPlex does not cut any corners when it comes to quality. They consistently exceeded our expectations. They often work faster than I do, which I greatly appreciate. We hired them to continue servicing the platform. That should say everything.
CEO, StreamSettle
They work fast, they work smart, and they have accelerated our road map to where we need to be. Dedication to excellence, dedication to customer service, and a dedication to the project itself. This partnership would not have flourished without their team's genuine dedication to the project.
CMO, LaneAxis
Communication was their biggest strength. Project management was excellent. They did what they promised and communicated well with us. Since they built the product for us, we haven’t had crashes, bugs, or glitches within the website.
CEO, NuPay Technologies
We weave security into every phase of development, adhering to stringent DevSecOps practices while crafting customized roadmaps for successful product delivery.
Risks evaluation and threat modeling
At the very start of secure-by-design app development, we assess your existing infrastructure, set precise security benchmarks, and identify potential risks.
Secure coding-based development
Integrating secure coding practices directly into your CI/CD pipeline, we automate builds and deploy SAST and DAST tools to promptly address vulnerabilities.
Security testing and configuration
Through regular audits and dynamic, interactive, and penetration testing, we define misconfigurations and cloud threats, enhancing your security policies and data access.
Software deployment
To ensure app consistency, we power continuous deployment with automation tools. While utilizing containers, the team safeguards orchestration services and container images.
Monitoring and incident response
We strengthen defenses by enabling real-time app and infrastructure monitoring assisted by SIEM tools. Also, we develop, implement, and update custom incident response strategies.
Request our DevSecOps assistance
Streamline your CI/CD processes and rapidly deploy impeccable products. Our DevSecOps services are designed to transform your tech journeys into excellence.
Delve into our curated machine learning insights to stay informed about the most significant updates in the field.