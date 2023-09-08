abstract-shapes

DevSecOps Consulting Services

Safeguard your business assets via built-in security practices

PixelPlex DevSecOps consulting services help enterprises integrate tech excellence and reliability within their software development lifecycles, from risk assessment, conception, and modeling to security policies and tools implementation, live monitoring, and compliance assurance.

  • Home
  • DevSecOps consulting

Integrate impeccable soundness into your tech's core

To rule out threats and vulnerabilities popping up upon the release and accelerate time to market, progressive firms increasingly rely on DevSecOps services. By 2023, the majority of companies have adopted DevSecOps or its methodologies: 56%, up from 47% in 2022.

Adopting DevSecOps can work a perfect business makeover — it drives continuous delivery, ensures efficient cross-team collaboration, and keeps painful audits away by addressing security issues early on, before a hacker takes action.

KYT collecting and analyzing data and metadata across crypto assets

Numbers making PixelPlex a reliable DevSecOps team

2 unicorn

DevSecOps-driven projects worth $1B+

$500M+

profit brought through our blockchain solutions

17 years

contributing to the tech market

450+

software development projects

150M

end users of our products

100+

internationally certified specialists

Our DevSecOps consulting services

At PixelPlex, we understand that the backbone of successful digital ventures is robust, secure, and efficient software development. Our DevSecOps consulting company is here to safeguard your applications, minimize the potential attack surface, and integrate security into your development pipeline.

A person in an orange sweater provides eCommerce and retail software development consultation via a laptop

PixelPlex DevSecOps consultants delve into your existing processes to identify any security vulnerabilities. We then build a tailored DevSecOps strategic roadmap, aligning with your business goals to enhance security without sacrificing speed or efficiency.

  • App vulnerability exposure analysis
  • Docker images threats analysis
  • Cloud security audits (AWS, GCP, Azure)
  • Internal and external vulnerability scanning

Our team hand-picks security policies, guidelines, and practices that integrates seamlessly into your development pipeline, ensuring rapid recovery, easy code review, and cost savings due to timely improvements.

  • Unified security responsibility assurance
  • Configuration management optimization
  • Security & compliance framework design
  • Process automation and centralized update management

Transform your CI/CD pipeline with automation and identify potential issues early, decreasing tension from manual checks. Our DevSecOps engineers select tools that provide real-time alerts, ensuring your code is production-ready and impeccable.

  • Software composition analysis
  • Static and dynamic app security testing
  • Container image scanning and infrastructure automation
  • Dashboard and visualization
  • Threat modeling and alerting systems

We help design processes for live security monitoring and threat detection, as well as build effective incident response plans that swiftly handle security incidents and reduce the impact to an absolute minimum.

  • Roles and responsibilities framework
  • Cybersecurity and incident detection protocols
  • Incident response threshold definition
  • Management, containment, and recovery planning

PixelPlex ensures your security practices meet the required industry standards and corporate policies while guiding on long-run compliance maintenance. Automate validation and reporting all across the SDLC, avoid regulatory fines.

  • GDPR, PCI DSS, ISO/IEC 27001, HIPAA alignment
  • Build automation compliance audit
  • Container orchestration audit
  • Admission controls audit
  • Cluster compliance audit

Transform security landscape with our DevSecOps solutions

Forget stocking towers of vulnerabilities up to the pipeline’s end. Our DevSecOps services and solutions are ultimately safety-driven, enabling secure coding, rapid response to change, enhanced quality assurance, and build automation within an orchestrated infrastructure.

A person in an orange sweater provides eCommerce and retail software development consultation via a laptop

Shift from reactive to proactive in your SDLC practices with automated vulnerability assessment tools. Embedding zero-trust automation into your CI/CD pipelines, we establish scalable code binaries signing mechanisms and ensure airtight security at every stage.

Facilitate risk management with dynamic or static tools analyzing code for potential exploits right in the source code. We bring in tools that efficiently govern cloud-native artifacts and provide consistent visibility into multi-layer infrastructures.

TElevate your delivery plans and set new standards for build quality. PixelPlex helps implement solutions that continuously monitor your apps and infrastructure to detect security threats and anomalies before they do any harm.

Infuse greater agility into your development environment by educating staff for insightful decision-making and proactive risk management. Our DevSecOps consulting team aids in making collaboration utterly resilient and transparent.

Get it started

Let the engineering, QA, and operations teams step out of their regular silos and be on the same page. Ask PixelPlex for guidance now!

Featured projects at a glance

Dive into our portfolio of DevSecOps consulting projects, where securing against diverse threats was crucial in establishing the reliability and integrity of prominent brands.

Web3 Antivirus

Full-blown ML-enabled Web3 security service detecting sophisticated crypto scams, suspicious activities and instances like dangerous smart contracts, malicious transactions, and honeypots.

  • 10K+ users protected by W3A
  • 1.1M+ malicious websites blocklisted
  • 1.6M+ harmful contracts detected
  • 20K+ user transactions assessed
  • ML-enabled risk detection & reporting
  • Insightful token analysis & transaction simulation
  • Custom-built blocklists & allowlists
Web3 Antivirus, an advanced web3 security solution
Learn more about Web3 Antivirus

WatchDog

AI-based IP protection platform enabling Web3 insiders — from marketplaces to NFT creators — to monitor their assets’ integrity while ruling out trademark infringements, copycats, and duplicates.

  • 346M+ events parsed
  • 2M+ NFT collections supported
  • 153M+ NFT assets processed on Ethereum
  • Wash trading, fake logos & NFTs detection
  • Computer vision & NLP-based blockchain monitoring
  • Accurate DMCA reporting
  • Real-time, transparent, fork-tolerant data generation
WatchDog, intellectual property protection service in Web3
Learn more about WatchDog

HELO Blockchain

Eco-friendly blockchain platform running on the groundbreaking Proof-of-Ethic consensus, enabling ironclad operational security. Boasts unparalleled performance, minimized energy consumption, and ultimate accessibility across platforms and OSs.

  • Built-in KYC security mechanism
  • Advanced scalability & transaction throughput
  • Safe blockchain governance
  • Accurate token statistics reporting
  • Loyalty reward mechanism
AIRA, an AI retina analyzing and disease diagnosis tool
Learn more about HELO Blockchain

Circularr

Blockchain-powered multicomponent recycle-to-earn ecosystem supporting reverse vending machines. Secures and orchestrates interactions between manufacturers and consumers, optimizes recycling processes, reduces pollution, and drives consumer awareness.

  • Composite network of protected tools
  • Tested-out tokenomics strategy
  • User-centric interface design
  • Fault-tolerant integration with RVM software
  • Visibility into the plastic waste governance process
  • Unified platform for effective collaboration
CheckNFT.iO, an intelligent solution to analyze NFT collectibles
Learn more about Circularr

Our clients speak

At PixelPlex, our clients' feedback is our most valued endorsement. Our comprehensive knowledge in DevSecOps practices lifts complex security burdens and bringes tranquility to their digital operations.

  • PixelPlex does not cut any corners when it comes to quality. They consistently exceeded our expectations. They often work faster than I do, which I greatly appreciate. We hired them to continue servicing the platform. That should say everything.

    The photo of Joe Jones, the CEO of StreamSettle

    Joe Jones

    CEO, StreamSettle

  • They work fast, they work smart, and they have accelerated our road map to where we need to be. Dedication to excellence, dedication to customer service, and a dedication to the project itself. This partnership would not have flourished without their team's genuine dedication to the project.

    The photo of Andrew Rivera, the CMO of LaneAxis

    Andrew Rivera

    CMO, LaneAxis

  • Communication was their biggest strength. Project management was excellent. They did what they promised and communicated well with us. Since they built the product for us, we haven’t had crashes, bugs, or glitches within the website.

    TThe photo of Bradley Wilson, the CEO of NuPay Technologies

    Bradley Wilson

    CEO, NuPay Technologies

Our Secure SDLC framework unveiled

We weave security into every phase of development, adhering to stringent DevSecOps practices while crafting customized roadmaps for successful product delivery.

01

Risks evaluation and threat modeling

At the very start of secure-by-design app development, we assess your existing infrastructure, set precise security benchmarks, and identify potential risks.

02

Secure coding-based development

Integrating secure coding practices directly into your CI/CD pipeline, we automate builds and deploy SAST and DAST tools to promptly address vulnerabilities.

03

Security testing and configuration

Through regular audits and dynamic, interactive, and penetration testing, we define misconfigurations and cloud threats, enhancing your security policies and data access.

04

Software deployment

To ensure app consistency, we power continuous deployment with automation tools. While utilizing containers, the team safeguards orchestration services and container images.

05

Monitoring and incident response

We strengthen defenses by enabling real-time app and infrastructure monitoring assisted by SIEM tools. Also, we develop, implement, and update custom incident response strategies.

Request our DevSecOps assistance

Streamline your CI/CD processes and rapidly deploy impeccable products. Our DevSecOps services are designed to transform your tech journeys into excellence.

We share our R&D-based findings

Delve into our curated machine learning insights to stay informed about the most significant updates in the field.

More articles

FAQs

What is DevSecOps?

In a nutshell, DevSecOps (Development, Security, and Operations) is a set of strategies and practices intended for embedding ultimate security all across the SDLC and operations pipeline. On top of breaking down the walls between development and IT operations teams as in DevOps, DevSecOps approach makes security measures paramount, not separate from other production processes.

Why is DevSecOps necessary?

First, DevSecOps improves the end user experience due to substantially more secure and successful app production and updates.
Within DevSecOps, automated testing is of critical importance, which enables easier detection and rectification of potential faults before they baloon into massive issues.
This way, teams also save time on excessive bug fixing and cut the overall project cost, alongside achieving faster releases.

What's the difference between DevOps and DevSecOps?

With both approaches implying close collaboration between development, testing, and operations teams, they are polarized in terms of security considerations.
To be specific, DevOps is focused on faster production of high-quality deliverables and updates. Though this ivolves accurate planning, engineering, testing, integration, and deployment, major data security routines are basically saved till the finishing point.
Just like DevOps, DevSecOps places great emphasis on production quality and speed. Yet, the approach addresses security considerations through the pipeline duration, not right at the end.

What are DevSecOps challenges?

Among the most common challenges teams face while adopting DevSecOps we should name the following ones:
  • Struggles while establishing cross-team collaboration within traditional organizational systems
  • Search for skilled security specialists, necessity for extra training sessions
  • Integration of adequate security tools into the existing development pipeline, especially with legacy systems and third-party dependencies in place
  • Automation of complex established workflows, alongside resource-intensive real-time monitoring
  • Compliance and KPIs management across multiple industries locations
  • Shifting security left, earlier in the development practices due to the lack of advanced security know-how

What are DevSecOps best practices?

The major DevSecOps best practices are usually considered to be the following ones:
  • Shift Left Security, which implies placing security routines in the earlier development phase
  • Security testing automation (static, dynamic, and interactive app testing)
  • Continuous real-time monitoring of security incidents
  • Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Security, implying that security measures should be built into the code that configures infrastructure
  • Container security (regularly scanning of container images for threats)
  • Seamless cross-team communication and collaboration
  • Non-stop security training
  • Compliance as Code (enforced by default)
  • Regular incident response planning, threat modeling, and continuous security improvement
  • Implementation of least privilege to access controls, alongside transparent documentation

Contact us

Speak to PixelPlex DevSecOps representatives — we'll find an effective way to weave uncompromised security into the fabric of your operations.

By clicking the 'Send message' button, you agree that PixelPlex will process your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy and send you marketing materials. You can unsubscribe at any time.

  • Services IT R&D RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT In this ever-evolving tech realm, don't just follow trends — set them.Capitalize on innovation, launch ground-breaking products, and forge new business models for maximum ROI. IT Consulting CONSULTING From complex enterprise tech transformation to the innovative project launch, our team supports businesses at different stages of their projects.Come along, we’ll help you get an edge and play big on the global market. Custom Software Development CUSTOM ENGINEERING Let us have your back in a project of any scale. From user-centric mobile apps to full-blown cross-platform enterprise ecosystems — we’ll bring your concept to life, exactly as you think it should look and work. Mobile App Development MOBILE APP DEVELOPMENT Entrust us with your end-to-end mobile project — from ideation and engineering to app launch and integration.With business growth in mind, we’ll help you hit the market with a slick iOS, Android, or cross-platform app. Mobile App Development iOS App Development Android App Development Cross-Platform App DevelopmentWeb Development WEB DEVELOPMENT Whether you need an app from the ground up or require a legacy system to be updated, we can jump in at any stage.From an accessibility roadmap to post-launch support, we’ll help your business stay strictly legal and competitive. Web Development Web Accessibility Audit Web Accessibility Consulting Accessible Web Development and DesignDevSecOps DevSecOps Ensure your software's integrity and efficiency from conception to compliance. UI/UX Design UI/UX DESIGN Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements. QA & Software Testing QA & SOFTWARE TESTING Engage us for integrated quality assurance services, and our experts will advise on QA strategy and optimize software testing costs.We’ll balance manual testing with QA automation to ensure consistent performance for all possible use cases and devices.
  • Technologies Blockchain BLOCKCHAIN DEVELOPMENT Blockchain Development Blockchain Consulting NFT Development STO Development Enterprise Blockchain Development Smart Contracts Development Smart Contract Audit DApp Development Cryptocurrency Exchange DevelopmentData Science DATA SCIENCE Transforming data into growth strategies is our specialty.Leverage our expertise to unlock the potential of your big data and diverse digital assets, driving business growth. Big Data Consulting Data Analytics Business Intelligence Data VisualizationMachine Learning and AI ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Machine Learning Predictive Analytics Computer Vision Custom AI Development Chatbot DevelopmentAR & VR AUGMENTED VIRTUAL REALITY Immerse your customers into a universe of unimaginable and give them truly novel experiences with AR, VR, and Mixed Reality.We'll help define a proper business concept and find a balance between legacy workflows and next-gen customer engagement solutions. Metaverse METAVERSE We create tools, assets, and ecosystems to seamlessly merge real-life and digital worlds within your Metaverse projects.It could be a multi-layer virtual space or a unique artwork item. Either way, we’ll deliver it — ready and working. Connected Devices (IoT) INTERNET-OF-THINGS Aching to handle digital and physical asset management? We build load-resistant IoT services, both enterprise and consumer.Hit us with IoT consulting, app development, back-end engineering, or existing infrastructure revamping – we’ll nail it down.
  • Industries FinTech & Banking FINTECH & BANKING As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagementThink of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day. Retail & eCommerce RETAIL & ECOMMERCE Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores. Supply Chain & Logistics SUPPLY CHAIN & LOGISTICS To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going. Healthcare HEALTHCARE Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered. Real Estate REAL ESTATE Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it. Oil & Gas OIL & GAS With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
  • Solutions Know-Your-Transaction KYT platform ensures financial integrity, compliance, and proactive risk management. Control your operations seamlessly with real-time API integration. DocFlow Secure workflows, decentralized storage, and total document control. Streamline your processes with our business document management system. Arbitrage Bot Alternate your yield channels, maximize investment efficiency, customize trading strategies, and execute profitable low-risk transactions. CryptoAPI Connect your dApps to blockchains commission-free. No need for heavy database upload, infrastructure updates, or a dedicated engineering team. OTC Hawk Redefine wealth and portfolio management at your firm, outpacing your competitors. Make crypto/fiat trading easy and profitable for your clients.
  • Success stories Blockchain Government & Enterprise Energy & Utilities Financial Services Supply Chain Healthcare Retail & eCommerce See all projects
  • Company About us Team News Careers Scholarship CSR Contacts
  • Blog