About the clientWeb3 Antivirus is a security startup aiming to establish a safe environment for the global web3 community by shielding users from fraudulent activities and scams.
Details
- Website:web3antivirus.io
- Location:USA
- Founded:2022
Details
PixelPlex has delivered a top-notch web3 security tool which safeguards users from all kinds of scams including dangerous smart contracts, phishing websites, honeypots, and malicious transactions.
As web3 continues to gain traction and offer innovative opportunities for users and businesses alike, scammers are coming up with numerous schemes to steal users’ assets.
The Web3 Antivirus team has conducted thorough market research, uncovering the enormous scale of scams within the web3 ecosystem:
$3.9B
worth of crypto assets lost to fraud in 2022
$300K
worth of Ether stolen via a fake Ethereum Denver website
60%
of NFT transactions in 2022 were wash trades
That’s where the idea of Web3 Antivirus came from— the crypto community is in great need of a reliable and robust security solution.
Web3 Antivirus originated after we witnessed multiple cases of clients and friends losing millions of dollars to crypto scams. Our primary motivation for creating W3A is to ensure that users can feel secure and confident while browsing and conducting transactions in the web3 ecosystem.
To bring their idea to life and ensure flawless technical realization, the client reached out to PixelPlex and our team of seasoned blockchain developers.
Together, we outlined the core goals of the Web3 Antivirus project:
Build a robust security solution that will allow users to conduct safe transactions and interact with others in the web3 space
Create an ML algorithm able to instantly detect fraudulent activity and dangerous websites
Provide multi-browser and multi-chain support
Allow for intuitive navigation through the solution components and ensure easy-to-understand reporting
With these goals in mind, PixelPlex built Web3 Antivirus (W3A), an ML-powered browser extension that helps users explore and operate in the web3 space with full confidence by detecting crypto-related scams and suspicious activities.
The blockchain already under Web3 Antivirus protection is Ethereum, with Polygon and Arbitrum coming next.
Top-tier protection should be available for everyone, so our team ensured W3A compatibility with the most popular browsers:
Multi-browser and multi-blockchain support
ML-powered risk detection model
Custom blocklists and allowlists
Protection from the most sophisticated kinds of crypto scams
Comprehensive token analysis
Insightful transaction simulation
Intuitive and attractive UI/UX design
5,000+
users under W3A protection
1,085,478
harmful websites blocklisted
22,204
dangerous smart contracts detected
*As of March 27, 2023