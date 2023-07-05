Predictive Analytics Services & Solutions

Gain a competitive edge with customized predictive algorithms

PixelPlex enables large corporations and established SMEs to tackle data-intensive challenges by delivering personalized predictive analytics solutions.

We have established an R&D center with the aim of empowering our clients to build innovative solutions and maintain a lead in the rapidly evolving technological landscape. Our research and development services deliver actionable, data-driven findings that empower strategic decision-making.

The growth chart of CAGR observed in companies that invested in innovation

$5.29B → $41.52B

Growth forecast for the predictive analytics software solutions market from 2020 to 2028.

Statista

60-80%

The average portion of time that data scientists can spend on extracting, processing, cleansing, and integrating data.

Forbes

$9.01

Returns on investment in analytics per dollar spent.

Nucleus Research

Predictive analytics services we offer

Put your trust in our resilient and accurate algorithms to handle the complexities of business forecasting. PixelPlex excels at addressing the challenges that keep executives, owners, and data experts awake, delivering solutions that lay a strong groundwork for informed decision-making.

A person providing predictive analytics consulting services

Align your business vision with data-driven insights and empower your team with the expertise of our predictive analytics consultants. From optimizing data governance practices to designing new solutions, we provide comprehensive support at every stage.

  • Domain-specific predictive analytics consulting
  • Data-enabled strategy development
  • Legacy ETL, BI, and Big Data workflow revision
  • Solution feasibility assessment
  • Predictive analytics tool onboarding

Extend your engineering capabilities or partner with our dedicated team to build a robust unit tailored to your specific needs. Let us handle data discovery, source review, architecture design, software development, algorithm training, and more.

  • Data collection and cleaning app engineering
  • Data analytics algorithm development
  • Predictive analytics model training
  • Custom data science tool design
  • Machine Learning services deployment

Reimagine your analytics infrastructure to unlock the full potential of data and AI. We offer assistance in modernizing legacy technology, adopting cutting-edge architecture components, and meeting the computational demands of data-intensive tasks.

  • Predictive analytics ecosystem upgrade
  • Performance analysis and optimization
  • Real-time processing capabilities extension
  • Additional data integration and access improvement
  • Automation and AI-driven analytics implementation

Enhance your analytics capabilities to drive greater business value. PixelPlex seamlessly integrates external and internal data services, streamlines processes, democratizes insights,

  • Business Intelligence & Big Data services implementation
  • Data quality workflow automation
  • Data lake, base, and warehouse deployment
  • Data marts code optimization
  • Raw-to-ODS process fine-tuning
  • Blockchain Business Intelligence implementation
  • SQL request optimization

Operational capabilities of our predictive analytics solutions

Translate loads of historical and live data into foresight and tackle enterprise tasks with precision. With PixelPlex's industry-focused predictive analytics solutions, you will be equipped to make critical decisions in weeks, not years.

A human hand and a chart demonstrating the capabilities of predictive analytics consulting services

Utilize robust customer intelligence to segment clients, identify potential leads, and improve sales performance. Our solutions predict churn, forecast demand, enhance customer experience, and optimize lifetime value and inventory.

Anticipate and mitigate risks by proactively addressing potential hazards. Detect fraud, assess customer credit scores, and determine risk consequences. PixelPlex incorporates reliable tools to ensure prudent growth amidst uncertain events.

​​Leverage data-driven insights across your financial instruments to forecast revenue and calculate future cash flow. Our predictive analytics services aid in assessing risks, adapting investment portfolios, and navigating changing market conditions.

Enhance campaign targeting and audience acquisition with advanced modeling techniques. We can implement apps that include efficient lead scoring, personalized ad recommendations, and meaningful content generation.

Maintain full control over operational outcomes by leveraging actionable insights from raw data. PixelPlex provides solutions for proactive workforce and inventory management, dynamic pricing, and adaptive resource allocation.

Predict outcomes at scale by simulating system components, processes, and assets. We incorporate applications that streamline product and equipment development, testing, and maintenance while minimizing downtime risks.

Industry specifics first: how we drive value

Stay ahead of industry trends with PixelPlex. Our solutions leverage proven predictive analytics models and incorporate advanced architecture layers to ensure modular and scalable forecasting, empowering your business to adapt and thrive.

Retail & eCommerce

Optimize profitability by enhancing demand forecasting and resource efficiency. Analyze purchase history to plan sales, product launches, inventory, dynamic pricing, and personalized marketing campaigns.

Mannequin demonstrating a collection in a clothes store

Healthcare

Achieve compliance and improve treatment outcomes. Process electronic health record (EHR) data to enable predictive diagnosis, enhance customer satisfaction, and optimize patient flow management.

The process of medical examination of a human

FinTech

Seize unique opportunities by leveraging calculated risks and KPIs. Forecast financial dynamics, incorporate scoring mechanisms, and support enterprise budgeting and revenue planning.

A stats chart demonstrating the results of predictive analytics services

Logistics & Supply chain

Leverage data to anticipate customer demand, optimize supplier performance, and streamline inventory management. Our applications enhance logistics routes and enable efficient resource allocation.

White trucks carrying cargo on a highway

Real Estate

Stay ahead in the property market by forecasting trends, price fluctuations, and opportunities. Make informed decisions and plan deals with our investment analysis and portfolio management platforms.

A view of skyscrapers

Oil & Gas

Control resource exploration and production through predictive maintenance applications. Mitigate power shortages, analyze real-time and historical operational data, and promptly identify anomalies.

An oil offshore platform pumping fossil fuels

Manufacturing

Achieve zero-waste production and maximize performance. Our systems ensure equipment safety by monitoring performance, preventing errors, and tracking power consumption.

An oil factory powered with predictive analytics

Customer Service

Leverage predictive analytics to optimize your service. Analyze customer data to anticipate needs, personalize interactions, and streamline support, ensuring exceptional customer experiences.

A woman providing customer support services

Human Resources

Streamline HR processes and optimize workforce management. Analyze employee data to identify talent trends and enhance decision-making for recruitment, retention, and performance management.

The office room of an HR specialist

Agriculture

Optimize farm yields by interpreting weather and soil parameters to select the ideal crops. Our tools anticipate condition changes, determine fertilizer needs, analyze water cycles, and identify rainfall patterns.

Soil analysis with the help of predictive analytics

Reasons to partner with us

Consider these facts, numbers, and featured expertise that make us the ideal partner for you. If you require more detailed information, we are here to provide the additional insights you seek.

A blue and green icon of a diamond

Dedicated analytics unit

Our team comprises experts certified in business intelligence (BI), data science, modeling, data enrichment, visualization, and advisory.

A blue and green icon of servers

Blockchain + data proficiency

We excel in blockchain data research and Business Intelligence as well as meta-data-driven data fabric development.

15+ years

in the tech industry

7+ years

in the Business Intelligence segment

450+ projects

that made a success

20+ projects

of ecosystem-scale

Top change management company 2023 according to Clutch

Top Change Management

Company 2023

Top change consulting company in energy and natural resources 2023 according to Clutch

Top Consulting Company Energy & Natural Resources

2023

Top consulting company in retail 2023 according to Clutch

Top Consulting Company

Retail 2023

Top operations consulting firm 2023 according to Clutch

Top Operations Consulting

Firm 2023

Top big data compliance, fraud, and risk management company 2023 in UAE according to Clutch

Top Big Data Compliance, Fraud & Risk Management

Company UAE 2023

Predictive analytics development framework

Discover our systematic approach to average predictive analytics projects. Regardless of your preferred collaboration model, we provide a well-defined framework and a team of highly skilled experts to guide you through each development phase.

Predictive analytics development workflow

Discovery

We start by collaborating with you to define requirements and goals as well as assess your data channels and operational infrastructure. After that, we select the technology stack and develop the solution’s concept.

Data research

Once we examine data sources and design APIs, we thoroughly analyze data structure and quality. After cleansing and categorizing the data, we build data warehouses and data marts for further transformation.

Design and engineering

Next, we focus on architecture design and the development of predictive analytics and reporting logic, interactive interfaces, visualization dashboards, communication tools, and customization units.

Analytics tools implementation

We integrate the solution, configure custom properties, dimensions, and modifications, and ensure secure user access and smooth interaction with your existing enterprise infrastructure.

Launch and integration

In the production environment, we configure integration with data channels, storage systems, and additional tools. We fine-tune performance and provide comprehensive tech and business documentation.

Tech support and enhancements

As your system scales, we offer ongoing support to improve operational efficiency and handle increased loads. Upgrading the technology stack, migrating modules, and revamping ETL processes — you can rely on us for all these needs.

Featured predictive analytics projects by PixelPlex

Explore our showcased projects and see how we tackle complex challenges and deliver highly specific predictive analytics solutions.

Web3 Antivirus

Browser extension using ML mechanisms to secure web3 insiders from scams like phishing and honeypots. Simulates and analyzes transactions, detects malicious methods, predicts all kinds of risky outcomes behind smart contracts — from fraud to multiple illegal market manipulations.

  • 9K+ protected users
  • 1.7M+ malicious websites blocklisted
  • 22K+ fraudulent smart contracts detected
  • Business intelligence-enabled token examination
  • Predictive analytics-driven blocklists and allowlists
  • Multi-blockchain and multi-browser support
Web3 Antivirus, an advanced web3 security solution
Read Web3 Antivirus case study

CheckNFT

All-in-one BI platform using predictive analytics to convert Big Data into actionable insights. The proprietary algorithm searches and evaluates tokens, traces ownership and provenance, flags fakes, builds stats, and notifies on exclusive deals aggregated from trusted exchanges.

  • 318M+ deals, transfers, and mintings handled
  • 141M+ tokens processed via Ethereum framework
  • 450K+ NFT collections immediately available
  • The largest token database support
  • Scam and investment risk notifications
  • Predictive analytics of NFT performance and value
CheckNFT.iO, an intelligent solution to analyze NFT collectibles, detect fraudulent activities and minimize risks
Read CheckNFT case study

Patientory

PixelPlex custom-designed a cross-platform HIPAA-compliant fitness platform for a healthcare business. The app runs on an immutable blockchain, harnesses AI, processes massive user wellness and nutrition data to predict training outcomes and build activity and treatment plans.

  • Private blockchain for sensitive data storage
  • Full-blown EHR & stats dashboard
  • Comprehensive health monitoring interface
  • Universal wearables data syncing platform
  • Stats-enabled leadership tracking
  • Gamified UX data collection
Patientory, a blockchain-based app for managing health data and providing incentives to improve health outcomes
Read Patientory case study

Frequently asked questions

How’s predictive analytics different from Machine Learning?

Predictive analytics is Machine Learning’s subset, while ML itself is the subspecialty of Artificial Intelligence that deals with modules learning from data. ML algorithms can improve automatically, while predictive analytics utilizes statistical and data mining units to foresee outcomes.

What are the costs for predictive analytics projects?

Predictive analytics solutions greatly differ, with their final budget depending on vision and concept complexity, data intensity and quality, required prediction accuracy, and beyond. To discuss details, please contact our consultants.

How much data is required for a predictive analytics solution?

High data volumes and diversity are extremely positive factors. No matter your existing data quality or volume, we assist in collecting or restating the necessary data sets.

Are there additional costs for predictive models training infrastructure?

No, we don’t charge it, for we train the models on our established in-house instances.

How do I integrate predictive analytics tools with my internal systems?

We help handle the task, regardless of how complex your infrastructure is, as our experts have hands-on expertise with an exhaustive park of well-established and innovative technologies.

Discover our blog

We’re open about our team’s field experience and research findings. Explore the predictive analytics domain further in our blog where we break down complex concepts and demonstrate its practical applications for businesses.

