KickICO

Ethereum Smart Contract-Based Platform for Crowdfunding and ICOs

For our proven track record in blockchain, the client reached out for PixelPlex smart contract development services. KickICO founders needed an international fundraising ecosystem upon Ethereum smart contracts that could support its own KickCoin tokens.

Within harsh timelines, PixelPlex smart contract development company has handled KickICO challenge. Connecting venturers, innovators, and consultants, the platform helps businesses evolve under future-proof consensus protocols.