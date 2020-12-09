With the surging telecommunications era, blockchain helps businesses keep up with the “digital-first” trend and fuels vital operations with smart contracts. Now that remote services take a critical role in surviving lockdowns, self-executing smart contract-powered workflows become the new normal.
Digital transactions have become a part of everyday routine, so smart contract applications see an exponential rise in demand. PixelPlex has long started contributing to bolstering sophisticated business procedures via full-cycle smart contracts development, audit, and support.
In the face of connectivity overload, increased processing time and digital service costs growth, businesses can secure themselves from painful efficiency drops. Blockchain smart contracts bring in measurable benefits right away.
Ethereum Smart Contract-Based Platform for Crowdfunding and ICOs
For our proven track record in blockchain, the client reached out for PixelPlex smart contract development services. KickICO founders needed an international fundraising ecosystem upon Ethereum smart contracts that could support its own KickCoin tokens.
Within harsh timelines, PixelPlex smart contract development company has handled KickICO challenge. Connecting venturers, innovators, and consultants, the platform helps businesses evolve under future-proof consensus protocols.Check out full story
Significant cost reduction
Smart contract optimization helped the client save tens of thousands dollars on Ethereum network fee reduction
Advanced security & resilience
Our default smart contract security audit enabled KickICO to show advanced hacking protection and performance resilience
"ICO of the year"
awarded right in the launch year
55k members
in the community
10 top exchanges
traded KickCoin tokens
35+ startups
launched successfully
Our smart contracts help trigger progress
With enterprises widely emerging into a global digital area, we assist them in keeping up with the competition. Take a look at our featured projects and make sure that blockchain isn’t a temporary trend, but a future-proof tech.
