The concept of smart contracts was first proposed by Nick Szabo in the early 1990s. This American computer scientist and cryptographer described smart contracts as “a set of promises, specified in digital form, including protocols within which the parties perform on these promises”.

His idea was brought to life almost 20 years later when blockchain technology came onto the stage. Nowadays, most people interested in blockchain technology associate smart contracts with the Ethereum blockchain platform.

The innovation is so successful that the smart contracts market is growing by leaps and bounds. It is expected to reach $300 million by 2023 with a 32% CAGR. But what stands behind this term, and what makes many world-renowned companies and developers implement Ethereum-built solutions and exploit smart contracts? Let’s find out.

What are smart contracts?

A smart contract is a kind of contract of the future: the terms of the agreement between the parties to the transaction are written in lines of code, and the smart contract is executed automatically if all the conditions embedded in the code are met.

Let’s say you were going to sell an apartment. A relatively convenient way would be to contact a real estate agency, which would act as an intermediary between you and the potential buyer. However, this procedure would still involve tons of paperwork, phone calls, meetings at the office, and, not surprisingly, nerve cells.

Imagine that all this work can be delegated to smart contracts. In the case of the sale of an apartment, the smart contract will execute the terms of agreement automatically and the ownership will pass to the buyer immediately after the agreed amount of money is sent to the seller.

This example is not hypothetical: smart contracts are already used in the real estate industry. For instance, Propy completed the world’s first real estate transaction using Ethereum smart contracts back in 2017. With their help, Michael Arrington, founder of TechCrunch, bought an apartment in Kiev for $60,000 without actually coming to Ukraine.

In addition to real estate, smart contracts can be applied in absolutely any domain where there are contracts and transactions: banking, finance, legislation, insurance, retail, and so on. The world is gradually moving towards digitalization, and smart contracts are already an integral part of the process.

Smart contract use cases

Smart contracts promote a new transparent way of doing business and bring many benefits in a variety of areas. Let’s see which specific industries and companies have already successfully implemented smart contracts in their work and how they have transformed their workflows for the better.

Governments

According to the survey “Blockchain and smart contract technology in government agencies”, at least 17 countries are implementing blockchain and smart contract related projects at the governmental level. In the US, for example, an online exchange of personal health data is being developed, while in the UK, the Department for Work and Pensions is testing a social benefit system based on blockchain technology.

There are other options for using smart contracts in government agencies. For example, they can be implemented in digital currency projects and electronic voting systems.

In addition, thanks to blockchain solutions with smart contracts, voting systems can become much more transparent and secure. FollowMyVote is an existing application utilizing blockchain and smart contracts to protect the voting process from fraudulent activities. This voting software can also be used in government elections around the world.

Insurance

The insurance industry needs transparent and reliable systems to help reduce the growing number of fraudulent insurance claims. A number of firms are already introducing blockchain and smart contracts to address many industry issues.

A recent report says that the global blockchain in the insurance market is expected to grow from $64.5 million in 2018 to $1,393.8 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 84.9%. However, the uncertain regulatory status and lack of common standards might slow down overall market growth.

However, despite some limitations, there are companies that are trying, and have launched, blockchain-based insurance solutions.

French insurance giant AXA has launched Fizzy, a new Ethereum-based flight delay insurance product. The purpose of the platform is to store and process payments using smart contracts. AXA has said that through smart contracts, they can simplify the compensation process for both suppliers and claimants, as well as improve the relationship between the insurer and the customer.

How exactly does it work? When an AXA customer purchases flight delay insurance on the Fizzy platform, the purchase is automatically registered in an immutable ledger, and a smart contract is created on the blockchain. The smart contract is linked to global air traffic databases, so as soon as a flight delay of more than two hours is registered in the system, compensation is automatically paid.

Healthcare

Healthcare systems around the world can turn to smart contracts to record and safely transfer data. Clinics, doctors, and patients – all parties can benefit from the implementation of blockchain technology. Storage and secure monitoring of electronic health records (EHR), more efficient and transparent drug supply management, and even helping scientists with research are just some of the possibilities Ethereum-based solutions offer.

EncrypGen, for example, uses smart contracts to receive and transfer patient data in a secure manner, preventing third parties from accessing the information. The platform became the first and is so far the only blockchain-based free market for genomic data in the world. The company says they are committed to democratizing and decentralizing science, allowing people to make choices and reap the monetary benefits of their contributions to research.

ICOs

If you have an idea for your own blockchain project, but can’t afford to implement it yet, you can launch your ICO campaign. ICO, short for Initial Coin Offering, is a crowdfunding system for new applications using blockchain technology.

Let’s take a look at a real-world example – the KickICO platform. The idea is simple: innovative and promising blockchain startups launch their campaign through the platform, issue tokens, and invite investors to buy them and thus invest in their new company.

This online reward and donation crowdfunding platform is built on Ethereum smart contracts and offers its own KickCoin token. After launching in 2017, the platform received the title of “ICO of the Year”. To date, more than $500 million and 800,000 ETH has been raised with the help of KickICO.

In addition to the listed industries and solutions, blockchain and smart contracts are also applicable in digital identity management, education, property ownership, agriculture, business management, games, and other fields.