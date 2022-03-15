Decentralized Finance: What Is It?

0:00 Introduction 0:11 What is DeFi? 0:59 CeFi vs DeFi 3:04 What are the benefits of DeFi? 4:01 What are the cons of DeFi? 5:02 Where can DeFi be applied? 5:16 Are there any notable DeFi use cases? 8:30 Final thoughts

Today we put DeFi and CeFi back to back, examine their potential risks, comment on the pros and cons, and give you some real-life use cases.

Decentralized finance is the concept of a finance system that came as an alternative to a more traditional – centralized one. In traditional finance, people rely on centralized authorities to manage their assets, while DeFi users trust only automated technologies with no to little human error risk.