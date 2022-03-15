Decentralized Finance: What Is It?

Decentralized finance is the concept of a finance system that came as an alternative to a more traditional – centralized one. In traditional finance, people rely on centralized authorities to manage their assets, while DeFi users trust only automated technologies with no to little human error risk.
Today we put DeFi and CeFi back to back, examine their potential risks, comment on the pros and cons, and give you some real-life use cases.
Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
0:11 What is DeFi?
0:59 CeFi vs DeFi
3:04 What are the benefits of DeFi?
4:01 What are the cons of DeFi?
5:02 Where can DeFi be applied?
5:16 Are there any notable DeFi use cases?
8:30 Final thoughts