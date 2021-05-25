We can be your rock whenever you’re taken off guard by a challenging roadblock to business progress. Belonging to the high-tech lot from 2007 on, PixelPlex has grown into a mature engineering service provider and a full-blown IT consulting firm all at once.
Whatever your tech background or target market, we’ll find a way to tackle your challenge.
Be it advanced tech implementation or from-scratch solution ideation, we know the drill. Come along, we’ll help you through the most tricky competition calls — you’ll get well over the expected value via innovation best practices.
To us, there cannot be an excuse for ignorance of detail. Our IT consulting firm has made it a rule to learn your target market and business niche competition, trends, and major issues. We’ll stack you up against any call whatsoever, whether you’re a newbie or a giant.
For years, our T-shaped experts have been honing an approach that enables clients to quickly hit the market and get their money’s worth. With complexity level in mind, we usually make advisory projects go through the following stages:
In case you’re looking to check your existing solution, we run a complete analysis, detect and report issues if any, and suggest improvements. If you’re eager to become a new tech disruptor, we sit with your stakeholders to study your business case and digital transformation ideas while assessing their viability.
Once we’ve documented requirements, we need a plan. Here’s where our IT consulting team designs a strategy that details the technology package to sit well with your infrastructure. We also proceed with high-level estimation.
Abiding by the plan, we model the solution architecture and features, develop robust UX, design a solid infrastructure, suggest integrations or ready-made components. Finally, we come up with rollout and testing plans, detailed estimation and project roadmapping, while also offering full-scale solution engineering and support.
Literally and figuratively, we try to keep our service standards to the absolute maximum.
No matter what, we stick to the timeline, deliver within the plan and budget, while even finding ways to cut costs or to boost revenue.
Blockchain, NFT and tokenization, cryptography, cybersecurity, AI, IoT, AR/VR, web and mobile development under any market specifics.
We do our best to live up to our stripes of a world-class award-winning B2B market leader.
The team keenly values its partnerships with Fortune 500 clients across the globe, including BMW, Microsoft, Swisscom, and Kakao.
We bring our solutions in line with any local jurisdiction or industry standard: AML/KYC, GDPR, ADA, PCI DSS, PSD2, HIPAA, FISMA, SEC, FDA, FCC, FERC, EU REACH, FCPA.
We’re passionate about building solutions upon the technologies that are a buzz for a reason. With their advanced impact, we help clients play big on the global market.
PixelPlex has for years been consulting clients on how to maximize business efficiency and secure funds by implementing the DLT into enterprise infrastructures. Ask us to map out a flexible ecosystem that safely tackles your critical operations.
Our IoT expertise helps us seamlessly orchestrate multiple interdependent workflows within existing or planned infrastructures. Discover the ways to connect disparate digital and physical assets into a well-managed data turnaround network.
Through our AI projects, we’ve built systems that automate complex time-consuming routines, streamline customer resolutions, and dramatically reduce man-hours. Take advantage of smart algorithms to translate big data into actionable business growth plans.
With immersive AR/VR, there’s much more to your brand identity that can meet the eye. Let us help you open up unlimited business dimensions where you can stack up against competitors via thrilling product presentations and wowsome user journeys.
Thanks to our cross-industry web and mobile development know-how, we can roadmap solutions that offer far beyond than a decent digital presence. Find out how to win large audiences at a click, sell for profit, and achieve flawless performance and speed.
Browse through our consulting portfolio
With our firm grasp of advanced tech gamut, we help clients all over the world live their sci-fi dreams. Check out our recent success stories and let’s get yours started!
Consulting Services for Blockchain Project in Transportation
LaneAxis
Blockchain-based football fan loyalty application
FootballNet
It’s thrilling to know you’ve made it to click with your clients during the projects. We value all the feedback we have received, so we’ll be pleased if you take a moment to leave yours.
PixelPlex emerged as the clear choice to lead this initiative. They work fast, they work smart, and they have accelerated our road map to where we need to be. Dedication to excellence, dedication to customer service, and a dedication to the project itself. This partnership would not have flourished without their team's genuine dedication to the project.
CMO, LaneAxis
PixelPlex has met our needs by putting together a sound vision and scope that we can definitely rely on as we progress with the development of our gaming platform. What stands out most about them is their evident understanding of our requirements and field expertise. We can always trust their team to come up with innovative ideas and solutions.
Co-Founder, Proleague.gg
We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex has been able to build a thorough back-end solution while also providing great UX/UI. A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.
CEO, FootballNet Global
Catch a glimpse of our recent articles — we dig deep on the most promising tech trends and offer plenty of actionable best practices and hands-on analytics.