Solana and Ethereum: Which Is Better in DeFi?

Published:

From the very first steps of Solana, this proof-of-history blockchain drew the attention of dApps developers and was considered a promising project. Many things have changed since then.

How did the outages influence its future? Will it become the leading platform for decentralized applications, or will it stay in the shadow of Ethereum?

Let’s find the answers to these and other questions in the related video!

Chapters:

0:00 Introduction
0:17 What is Ethereum?
1:07 What is Solana?
2:14 What’s the difference between them?
2:24 Aspect #1 — Smart contracts
3:16 Aspect #2 — Consensus mechanisms
5:26 Aspect #4 — Transaction cost
6:01 Is Solana a threat to Ethereum?
6:49 Popular DeFi projects
8:31 Which blockchain is better for DeFi projects?
9:51 Final thoughts

