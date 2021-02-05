Blockchain is bound and determined to transform the insurance industry and create better products and markets. The technology has the potential to bring about substantial gains, reduce costs, enhance transparency, comply with regulatory requirements, and address many other industry issues.

Over the years, the conventional insurance business model has been viewed as astonishingly resilient. But even insurance is starting to feel the influence of digital technologies, which are capable of transforming the way consumers interact with businesses and how different services are provided. There’s a belief that the global insurance industry falls behind other financial service sectors and needs to do something to improve efficiency and transparency. On top of this, the industry is facing growing concerns about fraud, cybersecurity, and human error. Good old blockchain (though it’s not that old) knows how to tackle all these and many other related issues. It can make insurance better, faster, and cheaper by enhancing many aspects of the industry including fraud prevention, claims management, and consumer privacy. This can result in lower prices and a better experience for customers. As well as this, it’s worth noting that blockchain transactions are free to use and can radically change the way insurance is contracted. With the help of public ledgers and cybersecurity protocols, blockchain can optimize the security, efficiency, and transparency of the entire insurance industry. Read on to find out more about blockchain in insurance, how distributed ledger technology (DLT) manages to disrupt the industry, and what blockchain insurance use cases and applications already exist. Overview of blockchain in the insurance industry The insurance industry with its extremely complicated processes could be a major beneficiary of blockchain. Blockchain can assist the insurance industry in transforming a number of operations. It offers fast verifiable data exchanges as well as visibility for all parties and supports all transactions with security and trust. It also removes intermediaries and has the capacity to upend the insurance value chain. The key transformations blockchain could bring to the insurance industry are as follows: Development and acceleration of new products and markets

Totally new approaches to underwriting, contracts, and claims management via the combination of smart contracts and the Internet of Things (IoT)

Complete revision of insurance agreement procedure

Brand new reinsurance approaches, internal reinsurance via smart contracts in particular

Major transformation of asset management with automated settlement and delivery of intangibles Blockchain in insurance can help reduce the costs of acquisition, management, documentation, and compliance. New players will be able to easily enter the insurance market, and new markets will emerge in a number of countries. Just as importantly, thanks to these and the many other substantial benefits of blockchain, customer satisfaction is guaranteed. What role do insurers play as intermediaries? Intermediaries play a key role in the insurance industry. For example, if your car were sideswiped by another car, the damage could be covered by the other party’s insurance policy. However, the process can be very lengthy. You’ll have to deal with witnesses, adjusters, repair shops, etc., and it may take a lot of phone calls, hours, and nerves before the claim is finally (and not always successfully) processed. Processing a single claim needs complex coordination between different participants, who may not even know one another. These counterparties are unlikely to trust each other as they all have opposing financial incentives. In cases like this, insurers enter the stage to offer their valuable services. They normally act as trusted intermediaries who are able to coordinate the process with all parties involved. They’re responsible for getting the damage repaired and ensuring that all accounts are settled. What are the pitfalls? The problem is, however, that insurers themselves can add some friction and thwart the smooth flow of the whole process. The insurance claim on your car can be incredibly long-drawn-out, partly because of the inefficient use of intermediaries. Instead of tackling the main issues (repairing the car itself), you’ll have to call or message your intermediaries to get different authorizations. While intermediaries are indeed helpful, they present quite a number of inefficiencies and additional costs that may cause a delay in the workflow. Furthermore, it can happen that insurance customers are not really into the idea of interacting with insurance companies, as they have to deal with numerous paper forms when applying for a policy or submitting a claim. Insurance companies themselves have to handle the high costs of managing and servicing policies. These costs comprise claims administration, verification of information, tons of paperwork, and so on. This consequently results in higher premiums paid by customers. Can blockchain be an alternative to intermediaries? Considering the challenges outlined above, it’s quite logical to look for another more efficient, paper-free, and less time-consuming method of settling claims. This is when blockchain comes to the forefront to help reduce reliance on all the intermediaries involved in the claim. Blockchain technology relies on cryptographically secure protocols that allow counterparties to safely carry out transactions without any intermediaries. Once all members in the claims process have access to a copy of the blockchain ledger, they can securely share the required authorizations and instructions. Here are several other advantages that blockchain has over intermediaries. Decentralized trust As a rule, the parties involved use secure and safe blockchain applications because they can trust the data and transactions recorded on an electronic ledger. This ledger is then distributed and each person will have access to a copy. Thanks to its built-in cryptographic techniques, you can be confident that all copies of the blockchain ledger are in agreement and totally safe. Asset tracking Bitcoin has undoubtedly paved the way for broader usage of blockchain in the transaction of various assets, eliminating the need to turn to intermediaries for help. For instance, real estate assets need the involvement of local governments, stocks require brokerages, and health records are managed by hospitals. Throughout their lifecycles, all of these and other assets can be recorded, tracked, and transacted on a blockchain ledger. The major benefit is that you won’t have to employ a central authority to act as an intermediary. The consensus process will ensure the security and validity of all transactions. This is especially valuable for complicated workflows that are common in insurance.

This blockchain solution guarantees the safety and security of the most critical assets

Identity management Identity used to be managed by centralized authorities such as governments and even influential and powerful online service providers. Blockchain has made it possible for individuals and organizations to maintain control over their own identities and related profile information. Prominent blockchain insurance projects like uPort and Sovrin have introduced the so-called self-governing identity (SGI). SGI is certain to relieve insurers of responsibility and minimize the risk of identity theft and fraudulent claims. Why use blockchain for insurance? Blockchain offers insurance a range of benefits that will enable the industry to become more competitive. As of today, blockchain insurance startups and companies all over the world are exploring blockchain insurance applications at full throttle, and are demonstrating how the technology serves the insurance industry. Enhanced efficiency Sometimes people are not satisfied with their insurance companies and wish to switch them. But changing an insurance company has always been difficult and tiresome. Customers also run the risk of losing control over their data. Luckily, blockchain successfully tackles this issue. The DLT drives total security of information and efficiency of operations. It’s worth noting that an individual will have complete control over their personal data while verification is registered on the blockchain. Increased trust The financial services industry is experiencing a crisis of trust. The significant cost and inefficiency of operations, as well as lack of trust, lead to extremely high levels of underinsurance. For instance, only about 17% of California households have earthquake insurance, but the likelihood of suffering from losses brought about by an earthquake is high. With the implementation of blockchain, increased trust is guaranteed, as the technology puts transparency first. Cost savings By automating almost all insurance processes, blockchain can greatly contribute to reducing the costs of insurance services. These processes comprise verification of claims and policyholder identity, contract validation, etc. So it’s achievable to reduce administrative costs for insurance companies as well. Consumer privacy Blockchain in insurance is also used for identity verification. This allows health or other personal data to be stored on a user’s personal device. Blockchain shows who was trying to gain access to the data, and when. This blockchain capability is especially useful for credit scores as well as insurance credit scores, as it can contribute to the reduction of the risk of personal data access by a malicious party. Smart contracts for insurance processing Smart contracts are self-executing blockchain programs. In insurance, they’re used for the autonomous execution of underwriting, issuance, claims, verification, and settlement processes. Smart contracts are becoming very widely used in the insurance industry because of their capacity to boost efficiency and reduce the number of clerical errors.

