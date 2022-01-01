PixelPlex is a Hyperledger development company with 50+ blockchain technology solutions built to date. We focus on creating apps and systems that make your intensive business workflows and transactions secure, accountable, and totally immutable.
What makes Hyperledger applications so compelling? It’s that they get complex business tasks done, nice and easy. Most enterprise workflows require loads of dependencies and tons of stakeholders. Why waste valuable man-hours switching between extranets and EMSs? Let Hyperledger apps work their magic:
Data integrity and consistency
Trusted environment
Ruling out human error and micromanagement
No middlemen
Reach out to our blockchain consulting experts for free advice.
Leave us a note — we’ll get back to you soon for a detailed discussion.
Devise next-gen business strategies and bring them to life with PixelPlex. If you’re thinking about giving your enterprise a makeover via custom Hyperledger development, contact our trusted team at any of our offices around the globe:
In case it’s challenging for you to get Hyperledger Fabric up and running, PixelPlex has got your back. On top of our development package, we offer blockchain infrastructure deployment for you to easily build Hyperledger dApps. We’ll gather all the operational and functional requirements to launch your engineering ecosystem upon a consistent API and external IP address.
Strictly regulated businesses like those in the supply chain industry often opt for traditional web portals that lack security, speed, and traceability as compared to blockchain solutions. Hyperledger dApps stand out for their ability to handle sophisticated business processes in a matter of hours, not days, while never compromising their secrecy.
With 7+ years of expertise in building blockchain solutions, we can authoritatively compare DLTs to select the best option for your business. If your company requires 100% compliance with industry standards, along with workflow control and transaction tracking, Hyperledger apps might be the right choice.
We craft sensible DLT solutions that boost business productivity
Global trends drive Hyperledger apps to become a go-to enterprise tool. For capital markets and businesses that cooperate via loads of transactions and multi-step activities, dApps can make harsh cross-industry domain calls a breeze.
PixelPlex team wrap their minds around each client's business and requirements to build highly scalable modular solutions. Your system will easily handle strict stakeholder identity requirements while being flawlessly secure by default.
We’re here to build you a solution that brings together massive enterprise data and transactions while reducing the cost of integrating physical objects into business processes. By supporting open protocols on a global scale, dApps provide a trusted network and a full-blown ecosystem for companies to evolve.
When it comes to business risks, there isn’t a thing you can look beyond. First and foremost, we target at bringing you countable gains, fast. In line with our holistic approach to each project, we focus on quality while sticking to deadlines, however tight they are.
We’d love to work with you, so be sure to reach out and get in touch. Can’t wait to give a go to yet another exciting project!
FootballNet
Application allows to earn points for attending games and buying club merch, that can be redeemed for rewards set up by the club. The application also provides a wide range of analytics tools for the clubs, allowing to collect and analyze club fan actions to increase retention.
Flact
Permissioned blockchain document management platform that enables executives and shareholders to vote and pass resolutions within one web application.