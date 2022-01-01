Hyperledger Development Services

Translate blockchain advances into business breakthroughs

PixelPlex is a Hyperledger development company with 50+ blockchain technology solutions built to date. We focus on creating apps and systems that make your intensive business workflows and transactions secure, accountable, and totally immutable.

Shape up via Hyperledger blockchain infrastructure

What makes Hyperledger applications so compelling? It’s that they get complex business tasks done, nice and easy. Most enterprise workflows require loads of dependencies and tons of stakeholders. Why waste valuable man-hours switching between extranets and EMSs? Let Hyperledger apps work their magic:

  • Data integrity and consistency

    Data integrity and consistency

  • Trusted environment

    Trusted environment

  • Ruling out human error and micromanagement

    Ruling out human error and micromanagement

  • No middlemen

    No middlemen

Reach out to our blockchain consulting  experts for free advice.

Leave us a note — we’ll get back to you soon for a detailed discussion.

Industry-certified New York-based Hyperledger developers

Devise next-gen business strategies and bring them to life with PixelPlex. If you’re thinking about giving your enterprise a makeover via custom Hyperledger development, contact our trusted team at any of our offices around the globe:

  • New York (NYC), USA
  • London, UK
  • Tokyo, Japan
  • Seoul, South Korea
  • Pfäffikon, Switzerland
  • Minsk, Belarus

We help create custom Hyperledger Fabric infrastructures

In case it’s challenging for you to get Hyperledger Fabric up and running, PixelPlex has got your back. On top of our development package, we offer blockchain infrastructure deployment for you to easily build Hyperledger dApps. We’ll gather all the operational and functional requirements to launch your engineering ecosystem upon a consistent API and external IP address.

Here’s how we configure Hyperledger Fabric for companies

  • Consulting on startup optimization of Hyperledger Fabric blockchain networks
  • Environment orchestration (preparation, configuration, management, servers and apps coordination)
  • Peer network orchestration (peers and orderers configuration, deployment chaincode, certification management)
  • Network configuration (DNS, load balancing, private and public networks)
  • Containerization (docker images configuration, docker compose and/or Kubernetes manifest)
  • Monitoring setup, continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) setup

Hyperledger apps vs. other enterprise solutions

Strictly regulated businesses like those in the supply chain industry often opt for traditional web portals that lack security, speed, and traceability as compared to blockchain solutions. Hyperledger dApps stand out for their ability to handle sophisticated business processes in a matter of hours, not days, while never compromising their secrecy.

  • Tamper-proof data exchange
  • Cryptographic validation of contract terms and operations
  • Chaincode-based liability execution
  • Breach-secure transactions
  • A toolkit that’s rich with platforms and frameworks

Is Hyperledger a better fit than permissionless blockchain?

With 7+ years of expertise in building blockchain solutions, we can authoritatively compare DLTs to select the best option for your business. If your company requires 100% compliance with industry standards, along with workflow control and transaction tracking, Hyperledger apps might be the right choice.

Permissionless Blockchain Solutions

  • Zero regulation
  • Public system
  • Anonymous cryptographic identities
  • Code-based counterfeit tracking
  • Immutable transactions
  • Shared ledger
vs

Permissioned Hyperledger Applications

  • Workflows overseen by regulators
  • Both public and private system
  • Real identifiable participants
  • Permissioned membership
  • Trackable transaction identities
  • Pre-defined consenting procedures

We’ve built a clockwork development process based upon DLT best practices

R&D and consulting

  • Business case evaluation
  • Feasibility study
  • Business processes and competitor analysis
  • Requirement gathering and rough estimation
  • Functionality breakdown, detailed estimation, and proposal
  • Project roadmapping
  • Hyperledger training

Hyperledger Fabric architecture design

  • Plug-in modular components assembling
  • Building solution blueprint
  • Database engineering
  • UX and user flow development
  • End-to-end performance and scalability testing

Tech support, updates and QA

  • Migrating existing solutions to Hyperledger platform
  • Revamping obsolete blockchain apps
  • Business logic review
  • Manual and automated code testing
  • Vulnerability and potential risk detection
  • Security audits and updates

We use rich engineering know-how to build competitive solutions

Chaincode or Hyperledger smart contracts development

Hyperledger dApp Development

  • PoC and MVP consulting and development
  • Custom business logic
  • Compelling UI/UX design
  • Scalable exchange platform development
  • Chaincode development
  • Cloud storage advice
  • dApp migration and porting
  • Third-party service integration
  • Hyperledger dApp’s ecosystem updates

We craft sensible DLT solutions that boost business productivity

Global trends drive Hyperledger apps to become a go-to enterprise tool. For capital markets and businesses that cooperate via loads of transactions and multi-step activities, dApps can make harsh cross-industry domain calls a breeze.

Scalable Hyperledger applications can break industry horizons

  • Supply Chain
  • Retail
  • Healthcare
  • Legal
  • FinTech
  • IoT
  • Banking
  • Manufacturing

We tackle challenges with your domain specifics in mind

PixelPlex team wrap their minds around each client's business and requirements to build highly scalable modular solutions. Your system will easily handle strict stakeholder identity requirements while being flawlessly secure by default.

  • Settling order & payment transactions
  • Building clear consenting algorithms & controls
  • Enabling transparent codechain workflows
  • Verifying digital identities
  • Tracking supply chain proof-of-origin
  • Building platforms for marketplaces, currencies, and communities
  • Enabling Shared Electronic Data Interchange (EDI)
  • Executing insurance and real estate contracts
  • Managing Industry 4.0 or IoT infrastructure
  • Preventing fraud & counterfeit practices
  • Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance
  • Know-Your-Customer (KYC) assessment

Delegate your Hyperledger challenge to our team — we can handle it from start to finish, however complex it is.

Revamp Your Business Networks with Hyperledger dApps

We’re here to build you a solution that brings together massive enterprise data and transactions while reducing the cost of integrating physical objects into business processes. By supporting open protocols on a global scale, dApps provide a trusted network and a full-blown ecosystem for companies to evolve.

Here’s how our Hyperledger applications can help your enterprise

  • Traceable transaction identity
  • Authentic goods origin
  • Consolidated databases
  • Consensus-powered workflow control
  • Regulated commercial activities
  • Minimized fraud risks
  • Need-to-know basis data
  • Digital keys & sensitive data protection
  • On-demand data retrieval
  • Automated doc and payment processing
  • Reduced man-hours and human error
  • Streamlined ROI, better business agility
  • Modular architecture
  • Enhanced performance and scalability
  • Accurate and reliable business model
  • Community support

Trigger breakthroughs via the next-gen blockchain tech package

Hyperledger Frameworks

Hyperledger Tools

We take an integrated approach to factor in all of your concerns

When it comes to business risks, there isn’t a thing you can look beyond. First and foremost, we target at bringing you countable gains, fast. In line with our holistic approach to each project, we focus on quality while sticking to deadlines, however tight they are.

  • Domain-specific expertise and tech excellence

    • FinTech, IoT, AI, retail, legal, telecom, and media experience
    • Cryptography, tokenization, connectivity, UI/UX best practices

  • Architecture flexibility and process efficiency

    • Sustainable and scalable app design
    • Well-orchestrated dependencies and customized ledger permission procedures
    • Hyperledger training under our experts’ guidance

  • Fully-fledged ecosystem development and UX updates

    • Integration with APIs, cryptocurrency wallets, block explorers, external services, and more DLTs
    • Hyperledger Fabric infrastructure review, deployment, and enhancement

  • Precision troubleshooting via a cautious transaction tech choice

    • Consensus protocols and platform consulting, deployment and training
    • Cryptocurrency-backed or no-cryptocurrency-backed consensus implementation
    • Permissioned and public/private or permissionless and public DLT deployment

  • Streamlined chaincode-based obligations execution

    • Roadmapping contractual commitments, permission and transaction rules
    • Building consistent chaincode that boosts workflow efficiency across your ledgers and channels

  • Quality control and seamless integration

    • Comprehensive ledger ecosystem testing: business logic, documentation, chaincode, nodes, and permission validity
    • Business network establishment, on-premises or cloud node deployment

We’ve built 50+ enterprise blockchain solutions

We’d love to work with you, so be sure to reach out and get in touch. Can’t wait to give a go to yet another exciting project!

case

FootballNet

  • Blockchain
  • Web
  • Mobile
  • UI/UX
  • Marketing
  • Sales
  • Hyperledger

Blockchain-based football fan loyalty application

Application allows to earn points for attending games and buying club merch, that can be redeemed for rewards set up by the club. The application also provides a wide range of analytics tools for the clubs, allowing to collect and analyze club fan actions to increase retention.

case

Flact

  • Web
  • Smart Contracts
  • Permissioned blockchain
  • Document management
  • Hyperledger Fabric

Hyperledger-Based Solution for Multi-Signature Document Flow Management

Permissioned blockchain document management platform that enables executives and shareholders to vote and pass resolutions within one web application.

View our portfolio

Contact us

Still not sure whether we can nail your request? Let us know about your problem and we’ll get back to you ASAP with insightful tips.

Select country

By clicking the 'Send Message' button, you agree that PixelPlex will process your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy and send you marketing materials. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Get in touch