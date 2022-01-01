Every record on the blockchain network is immutable and timestamped, which makes it easy to track a product, prove its origin, and reduce the risk of selling fakes in the end. The network serves as a decentralized database channeling transfer of manufacturer credentials, licenses, and other valuable information.

Data transfer from supplier to manufacturer, from manufacturer to distributor, from distributor to retailer and from retailer to consumer within the blockchain is highly secured. Every member of the network is provided with a digital identity and can see the history of changes which eliminates the possibility of producing and distributing counterfeit products.