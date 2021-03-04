Although blockchain was first created to enable the existence of cryptocurrency, the possibilities of this technology have gone much further. Blockchain is disrupting a lot of industries these days and isn’t showing any signs of stopping. Blockchain technology now enables the tokenization of any real physical asset and allows its owners to present it in digital form.

But what is behind the tokenization of assets and is it really possible to tokenize literally anything? Read on to find out the answers to these questions and discover the opportunities associated with issuing blockchain tokens backed by real assets.

What is asset tokenization?

Asset tokenization is a way of digitizing tangible and intangible assets and converting them into tokens, which are then stored on the blockchain. One asset is not generally equal to one token: assets are usually broken down into smaller parts, which form many tokens.

Once the owner has tokenized their assets and they have entered the digital world, it becomes possible to store and trade them fractionally or completely, as well as transfer them to other owners.

Those who have heard about asset tokenization or searched for the term on Google before may have heard something about STO as well. Indeed, STO (short for Security Token Offering), has a lot to do with blockchain technology and tokenization.

The connection between these three concepts is quite simple. Everything starts with blockchain – the technology makes it possible to create and store tokens. Then an asset owner needs to choose a special STO platform that enables them to digitize their assets and turn them into the number of tokens they need. After that, they can launch their own STO campaign, and anyone in the world can buy those tokens, thereby investing in the asset holder’s business.

In recent years, more and more asset owners, startups, and investors are discovering tokenization opportunities. As the popularity of asset tokenization grows, so does the size of this market. According to Plutoneo, for example, in Europe alone, the size of the tokenized asset market is projected at €1.4 trillion in 2024.

Asset tokenization is obviously about to become the next global trend. Just like Bitcoin, which changed the financial world in the 2010s and made cryptocurrencies the new norm, asset tokenization has the potential to be a new transformative force in the 2020s.

What are the benefits of asset tokenization?

You may be thinking that the concept of digitalization is nothing new, but the biggest difference between conventional digitalization and asset tokenization is the use of blockchain technology. Blockchain is precisely what delivers the main benefits of tokenization. Let’s take a closer look at some of them.

Greater accessibility and liquidity of assets

Blockchain technology provides a decentralized system and allows anyone from anywhere in the world to tokenize their assets and sell them at any time. Moreover, the list of assets can be extremely broad and it even includes rather illiquid assets such as real estate, antiques, artworks, private company interests, cars, etc. Blockchain thus removes numerous barriers to investment and provides greater liquidity.

Transparency

The public blockchain by default implies transparency: all transactions taking place on the blockchain are available to all its participants. This is important for any user, as they can trace the entire history of all actions with a particular asset, verify its origin, and see how its ownership has been transferred.

Immutability

All data stored on the blockchain is immutable. Anyone interested in creating, selling, or buying tokens can rest assured that the asset information and transaction records are accurate, as they are verified and cannot be changed once recorded onto the blockchain.

Fractional ownership

The owner of the asset can split it into as many parts as they need. The ability to split assets also grants the ability to partially own them. This attracts a large number of investors and provides, again, greater asset liquidity.

Cost savings

Blockchain technology allows the owner of the asset and its buyer to contact each other directly, thus eliminating the involvement of intermediaries. This significantly reduces the costs that would normally be spent on third-party services.

Moreover, it usually may take hours or even days to transfer assets and conduct related transactions, but thanks to the blockchain this process can now be completed within a few seconds.

Risks and challenges associated with asset tokenization

Despite the ever-growing interest in blockchain asset tokenization, the world is still being slow to adapt to this phenomenon. Let’s consider in more detail what challenges and barriers stand in the way of tokenization and how they can be overcome in the future.

Regulatory issues

Most of the obstacles are related to regulatory issues and current technology constraints. Blockchain itself has a borderless nature and offers many opportunities for businesses and individuals. At the same time, countries haven’t yet developed common regulations that would apply in different jurisdictions.

However, this is a completely normal situation faced by any new technology or global trend, and there is always a way out. Politicians, regulators, and even developers need to join forces and begin work on defining the legal framework and drafting global laws and regulations regarding tokenized assets and the activities associated with them.

Not immune from attacks

Like any other technology, blockchain is unfortunately often targeted by hackers. For example, during 2020, hackers launched 122 cyberattacks and stole $3.78 billion.

Though the statistics are not the most positive, we have good news – there is a downward trend in the number of cyberattacks on platforms, wallets, and other services running on the blockchain. In 2019, there were 133 attacks targeting various applications, so in 2020 the number of attacks decreased by 8%. While this drop is not very significant, it still reflects the increasing security of the technology and demonstrates the efforts made by developers to protect end-users from the loss of their information, money, and assets.

As you can see, these obstacles can all be overcome in due course. In the meantime, the benefits of blockchain technology and the opportunities offered by asset tokenization are still worth considering and exploiting in the near future.

Real-world applications of asset tokenization by industry

Despite some of the limitations described above, the world is still gradually being tokenized. Tokenization has already entered many industries, from the financial sector and cryptocurrency transactions to real estate, precious metals, and even sports and music. Let’s find out what asset tokenization is doing within each industry.

Tokenization in finance

Many financial market players are gradually introducing blockchain-based financial assets into their work. It is vital for investment banks, for example, to study asset tokenization and present it to their clients so that their banking business thrives and clients can discover new avenues for investment. Stock markets and asset managers should keep up with this trend, too.

Equity tokens and crowdfunding

ESMA concluded that, in terms of regulatory status, equity tokens can be considered financial instruments and treated as securities. Equity tokens function as a traditional share, that is, the owners literally possess a certain percentage of the total enterprise and can receive a portion of its profits and participate in making decisions about the company’s future.

For this investment model to work, first of all, investors should have free access to reliable information about STOs. It’s also important that knowledgeable broker-dealers should be involved: they can identify and sell securities to qualified investors. Finally, there must be crowdfunding platforms, complying with KYC/AML requirements, that can serve investors.

There are many examples of such platforms, and here are just a few of them:

KickICO is an online reward and donation crowdfunding platform built on Ethereum smart contracts with its own KickCoin token. This solution allows you to buy tokens for innovative start-up projects. Besides, the platform received the title of ICO of the Year after its launch in 2017.

TaoDust provides an equity crowdfunding platform backed by the blockchain. Investors can invest in Euros, USD, BTC, and ETH, and enjoy low transaction fees.

Venture capital

This type of investment is associated with high risk, so developers have the job of providing the most advanced solutions that will help both promising startups and investors who are willing to take risks.

Smart Valor, for instance, launched the VALOR platform, which serves as a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments such as venture capital and hedge funds. In fact, the opportunities offered by this platform go beyond this functionality as users can also exchange cryptocurrencies and manage their digital asset portfolios.

Tokenized stocks

For those interested in the stocks of companies such as Tesla, Google, and even Netflix, there is good news – Bittrex Global, a US-based digital asset exchange, now supports and offers “tokenized stocks”. Using this service, customers can purchase the shares of many world-famous companies for cryptocurrency or fiat money. Moreover, unlike the regular stock market, you can trade tokenized shares 24/7 from anywhere in the world.

Tokenization in real estate

Real estate tokenization is unlocking many new investment opportunities. Since blockchain technology eliminates multiple intermediaries, it has become easier for buyers and sellers to interact with each other. In addition, fractional ownership is still possible in this industry. How does it work? Let’s say you and a friend (or any other random person) are buying a summer house. After the purchase, both of you are the owners and you can agree on the times and conditions for using the house.

And now let’s look closer at real facts and examples.

Templum Markets sold a security token representing the St. Regis Aspen Resort stock, accepting USD, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

By buying Aspen Coins through a regulated broker, accredited investors can now indirectly own the resort’s shares.

A company specializing in asset tokenization called Liquefy partnered with a consortium of Gulf families to tokenize assets worth over $1 billion.

The first tokenization target will be a $600 million luxury hotel located in London’s Mayfair. Security tokens that represent the “economic interests” of the hotel will be issued.

One more real-world case – the AnnA villa near Paris became the first piece of real estate in France to be sold through a blockchain transaction.

The villa, whose value is estimated at €6.5 million, was sold in three stages. First, the ownership of the building was transferred to the joint-stock company SAPEB AnnA. Then the property was divided into 10 Ethereum-based tokens and the tokens were distributed among the new owners. The result was that each of the tokens was split once again, into 100,000 units worth €6.50 each.

These examples show that real estate tokenization is a successfully working mechanism, which significantly increases the liquidity of real estate and opens the market to a larger number of investors.