Smart contracts on Bitcoin can make life substantially easier for anyone engaged in commerce and dealing. This is due to Bitcoin’s ability to provide the perfect mix of smart contract functionality. It allows for the easy implementation of contracts without the security and privacy risks that more complicated platforms normally involve.

Given that nowadays numerous processes are gradually becoming digitalized, it’s important to find ways to make digital agreements secure and reliable. Smart contracts are an excellent alternative to traditional contracts, which have normally been complicated to implement and too slow. It was back in 1994 that a computer scientist, legal scholar and cryptographer named Nick Szabo introduced the term “smart contracts”. He defined them as “computerized transaction protocols that execute terms of a contract”. Since then, smart contracts have become enormously popular. We are now seeing businesses across the world racing to embrace them. Smart contracts offer a large number of benefits, with the most significant being transparency and scalability, low costs, automatic execution, high speed, unrivalled security, immutability, and guaranteed accuracy. There are currently a number of blockchain platforms used for smart contract deployment, with Ethereum being the most popular. However, it’s the Bitcoin blockchain that has recently expanded its profile and attracted support for its smart contracts. Although smart contract functionality on Bitcoin isn’t as programmable and extensible as on Ethereum, it still has a wealth of advantages to offer. Read on to discover more about smart contracts on Bitcoin, their technical specifics and their use cases. You will also find out what areas can benefit from adopting smart contracts. Bitcoin smart contract: what is it? A Bitcoin smart contract is a software code that is stored and executed across all nodes in the Bitcoin blockchain network. The smart contract creator is responsible for defining the rules, and negotiates them with the parties involved. Once the contract has been saved in the blockchain, it remains there forever, and the code itself will never change. The Bitcoin ledger, in its turn, stores and replicates the agreement and provides it with security and immutability. Apart from defining the rules of an agreement, blockchain smart contracts also allow for the automatic execution of those rules or other obligations. Therefore no central authority and/or intermediaries are needed for the seamless functioning of the software. Despite the fact that smart contracts on Bitcoin have long been considered difficult to develop, several decentralized applications have been launched using Bitcoin scripts. These are known as DApps, and among the most prominent are those in domains such as data storage, voting, and gambling.

Find out more about this UTXO-based blockchain and DApp development platform

What is Bitcoin itself and how does it function? Bitcoin (BTC) is a digital currency that was introduced in January 2009 by the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto. It acts as an online version of cash that can be used for purchasing different goods and services. Bitcoins are not tangible currencies — they exist only as balances on a public ledger, which are operated by a decentralized authority. At present, not many retailers accept Bitcoins. Even so, some world-renowned companies are starting to embrace them. In October 2020 PayPal, a company that facilitates online payments, announced that it would allow its users to buy and sell Bitcoins. Then, in March 2021, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla vehicles in the US could be purchased with the digital currency. Each Bitcoin is normally represented as a computer file, which is stored in a digital wallet located on either a smartphone or a computer. All Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a completely immutable and, crucially, unalterable blockchain, which allows users to view and trace an accurate history of their transactions. What’s more, Bitcoin offers the lure of lower transaction costs compared to traditional online payment mechanisms. Where can smart contracts be used? In tandem with blockchain technology, smart contracts have helped take digital relationships to a new level. The multifaceted nature of smart contracts means that they can be used in a variety of industries. To date, they have shown themselves to be indispensable and highly efficient protocols in areas such as supply chain management, insurance, real estate, healthcare, and finance. Supply chain By implementing smart contracts, supply chains can be made more transparent, efficient, and simpler. They are underpinned by a greater level of trust. Smart contracts are able to register ownership rights when items go through the supply chain, verifying who holds responsibility for the product at a particular point. Therefore, the finished product gets validated at each delivery stage until it finally reaches the customer. A prominent use case involves the blockchain-based supply chain company Treum and the World Wildlife Fund. Together they aim to revolutionize the tuna industry. By tracking the tuna all the way to the supermarket, customers manage to get the information about where, when, and by whom the tuna was caught, simply by scanning a QR-code on the package with their smartphone. Insurance The insurance sector has been lacking in automated administration — but fortunately smart contracts have the capability to turn this around and bring about significant improvement. For instance, in some cases insurance companies may need hours, days or even weeks to process a single insurance claim, whereas smart contracts can accomplish the whole procedure within a few minutes by automatically triggering a claim once a particular insured event has taken place. What’s more, by dint of smart contracts both insurer and customer can come to an agreement without the assistance of any intermediaries, which will help save a lot of money. The benefits of smart contracts don’t end here — they can also radically reduce the chance of fraud and make court settlements much more transparent. Teambrella utilizes blockchain and smart contracts in order to perform insurance payments. Members of a particular Teambrella group are locked into a specific smart contract and can use it to vote and execute payments for their claims. Real estate The security of real estate transactions has always been a special concern. Luckily, it’s a challenge that smart contracts are able to overcome. Ingenious software programs can make the fulfillment of the agreement simpler and more secure by eliminating the costly and sometimes unreliable intermediaries. Agent Not Needed, for instance, is a specially developed platform that aims to substitute real estate agents with a P2P platform that needs less intermediary involvement. The company hopes to reduce the costs of real estate transactions via sophisticated smart contracts that can help do away with the fees that are normally charged by middlemen. Healthcare Smart contracts enable patient records and other related data to be safely stored on a digital ledger. In this way, if a patient is moving from one hospital to another, they won’t have to fill out numerous forms, as their health records are kept on the blockchain and will be available to hospitals everywhere. The data can be accessed and viewed by patients’ preferred doctors on the blockchain network, on condition that the former provide access (private key) to it. But now for a much more curious use case of smart contracts in the healthcare industry. Based in the Netherlands, Dentacoin has come up with an extraordinary consumer-facing application of blockchain and smart contracts. Its smart contracts motivate patients to take care of their teeth, including flossing, appropriate and healthy nutrition as well as regular check-ups with their dentists. Patients are able to earn rewards, on the condition that they have provided accurate reviews after each visit in order to contribute to quality improvement within the entire dental community. Given that all reviews are stored on blockchain, they’re immutable and cannot be altered in any way. Financial industry It comes as no surprise that the most widespread adoption of smart contracts is observed in the financial sector, as money and associated documents are gradually becoming electronic. The range of opportunities for smart contracts in the financial sector is enormous and diverse. It comprises payment processing, settlement of financial instruments, and various regulatory technologies like Know Your Customer (KYC) certification. Smart contracts are also well capable of seamlessly executing transactions between buyers and sellers in the stock market, thus saving all parties a lot of time and effort. As a result of the capacity of smart contracts and blockchain as a whole to disrupt the financial sphere, plenty of blockchain startups and companies have emerged, eager to bring novel and groundbreaking solutions to market. A good example here is Ava Labs, which offers a public blockchain network specifically for financial services. It comprises smart contracts, a tokenization platform, a sophisticated app development infrastructure for DApps, and more. These are just some of the areas where smart contracts can be deployed. In fact, a much larger number of businesses can potentially take advantage of these highly convenient software programs. To understand whether your business will benefit from smart contracts implementation, it’s always advisable to turn to professional blockchain consultants. They will be able to help you work out the viability, usefulness, and prospects of your idea.

Acquaint yourself with our smart contract development and audit services

What are Bitcoin smart contracts capable of? Bitcoin smart contracts are by right considered to be multifunctional. Among their most distinct capabilities, it’s worth highlighting the following: Operating as multi-signature accounts. This means that spending funds can be released only after a required percentage of people have given their consent

Handling agreements between several parties

Offering some utility functions to other contracts As well as these, smart contracts on Bitcoin also possess built-in enforcement mechanisms that enable issuers to freeze, thaw, and even confiscate tokens. The upshot is that parties can handle their tokens more efficiently and comply with different regulations. Bitcoin’s Taproot upgrade Like any other technology, Bitcoin smart contracts are subject to upgrades. The Taproot upgrade is set to enhance Bitcoin’s smart contract functionality and introduce new privacy features. Bitcoin’s developers, along with community members, have even come up with a timeline for when they will activate what will prove to be Bitcoin’s most significant upgrade since the inception of SegWit in 2017. Taproot itself is a forward-compatible soft fork that has the capacity to improve Bitcoin’s scripts, thus increasing privacy and bolstering a number of aspects related to complex transactions. Taproot will allow users to mask smart contracts as regular BTC transactions. Its code has recently been incorporated into the Bitcoin Core and needs to be activated on the Bitcoin network. Moreover, combined with Schnorr signatures — a cryptographic signature scheme created by Claus Schnorr — Taproot can boost efficiency in the transaction process. It can also reduce the amount of data that needs to be transferred and stored on blockchain, allow for more transactions per one block (i.e. higher TPS rate), and even lower transaction costs. What’s more, thanks to Taproot, signatures will cease to be malleable (malleability has been a pressing issue in the entire Bitcoin network). By using smaller and faster Schnorr signatures (as opposed to Bitcoin’s current signature algorithm, also known as elliptic curve digital signature algorithm or ECDSA), Taproot will allow for more lightweight and sophisticated Bitcoin smart contracts.

Discover more about KickICO: Ethereum smart contract-based platform for crowdfunding and ICOs