Our all-encompassing Ethereum development services help introduce bulletproof asset security, standards compliance, and funds accountability throughout your solution’s infrastructure.
PixelPlex’s expertise has delivered blockchain-powered enterprise-grade systems for nearly 10 years. You can count on us to make the most out of the Ethereum toolkit and set your business on track to achieve its goals fast, no matter how ambitious they are.
Ever since we mastered the distributed ledger tech back in 2013, we’ve been aiding institutions, fintech providers, vendors, and banks to bring their dreams to life. Now, we can wrap our heads around any issue and come up with an elegant, cost-effective, and value-added solution.
PixelPlex will analyze your business case, uncover growth potential, and suggest strategic roadmaps, thus helping you make the first step to blockchain-based transformation. Specify your challenge — we’ll remove all the roadblocks to boost progress.
Whether you intend to improve your existing Ethereum-based solution or develop one from the ground up, we can deal with it. Expect to obtain clockwork software, equipped to handle even the most specific requirements while fitting securely into your infrastructure.
To ensure that your solution is flawlessly secure and interoperable, our Ethereum developers can run it through comprehensive testing and analysis. You’ll have your system back, better or faster than ever before, with efficient services, instant connection, and bridged tech gaps.
The constantly changing cross-industry landscape is pushing competitors to think ahead and future-proof their businesses through advanced tech. By approaching us for Ethereum app development, clients enjoy a smooth digital transformation and tangible financial gains.
Check out how we’ve helped our clients achieve their business objectives while sticking to industry standards. Dare to be ambitious — we love to aim high when it comes to cross-market leadership.
Our Ethereum development team created a smart contract-powered online platform for donation-based crowdfunding and ICOs. The solution connects different audiences by granting access to a large investor pool with versatile funding sources. To date, clients have raised over $500M+ for their projects through the platform.
To continually finesse our blockchain expertise, we’ve established an in-house Blockchain lab where we test existing and emerging technologies, and develop solutions and PoCs. One of the projects delivered within our lab is Echo — a blockchain app development platform and network created through the integration of smart contracts and Bitcoin. The system enables users to engineer power-added decentralized Ethereum and Bitcoin applications featuring advanced capabilities, scalability, and intuitiveness.
PixelPlex Ethereum developers helped create a decentralized casual gaming platform for PvP (player versus player) games and tournaments. Beyond providing addictive gaming experience, the solution helps slash withdrawal fees, cut out intermediaries, and make award execution completely transparent.
To allow you every chance to thrive in the innovation-first arena, we take the engineering and deployment burden off your shoulders. Our experts will guide you through the process, staying within easy reach whenever you wish to look into the production and deliverables.
We’ll make sure we pick the finest fit for your solution. We never cut corners on development package quality, as the more magic happens under the hood, the better the bottom line you get.
We strictly abide by the Ethereum development process transparency while keeping the team in the loop on client feedback. Built upon trust, partnership, and openness, our projects are aimed at driving maximum end value, however remote our teams locate.
