Our all-encompassing Ethereum development services help introduce bulletproof asset security, standards compliance, and funds accountability throughout your solution’s infrastructure.

Transform your business tools with Ethereum

PixelPlex’s expertise has delivered blockchain-powered enterprise-grade systems for nearly 10 years. You can count on us to make the most out of the Ethereum toolkit and set your business on track to achieve its goals fast, no matter how ambitious they are.

Our Ethereum development services

Ever since we mastered the distributed ledger tech back in 2013, we’ve been aiding institutions, fintech providers, vendors, and banks to bring their dreams to life. Now, we can wrap our heads around any issue and come up with an elegant, cost-effective, and value-added solution.

Two people discussing the interface of an app

PixelPlex will analyze your business case, uncover growth potential, and suggest strategic roadmaps, thus helping you make the first step to blockchain-based transformation. Specify your challenge — we’ll remove all the roadblocks to boost progress.

  • Blockchain tech onboarding
  • Blockchain implementation reasoning
  • Tokenomics development
  • Financial viability planning
  • Market-specific know-how integration
  • Tech stack breakdown
  • Whitepaper development
  • Project management

Whether you intend to improve your existing Ethereum-based solution or develop one from the ground up, we can deal with it. Expect to obtain clockwork software, equipped to handle even the most specific requirements while fitting securely into your infrastructure.

  • MVP or PoC development
  • Protocol engineering & maintenance
  • Business logic customization
  • Architecture design
  • Smart contract development
  • Cloud storage deployment (IPFS)
  • dApp migration
  • Third-party service integration

To ensure that your solution is flawlessly secure and interoperable, our Ethereum developers can run it through comprehensive testing and analysis. You’ll have your system back, better or faster than ever before, with efficient services, instant connection, and bridged tech gaps.

  • Source code lockdown
  • Manual code testing
  • Smart contract architecture review
  • Smart contract security audit
  • Defected functionality discovery
  • Overflow & underflow analysis
  • End-to-end live & functional testing
  • Ethereum smart contracts gas usage optimization
  • Maintenance roadmap
  • Dedicated support services

Solution development

Tap into our Ethereum development know-how

We know the inherent industry
ins-and-outs

The constantly changing cross-industry landscape is pushing competitors to think ahead and future-proof their businesses through advanced tech. By approaching us for Ethereum app development, clients enjoy a smooth digital transformation and tangible financial gains.

A person tracks workout statistics on a phone

Healthcare

  • Healthcare insurance storage & execution
  • HIPAA adherence
  • EHR data security protection
  • Medicines & equipment supply chain tracking
  • Research & trials data encryption
A tablet demonstrating BTC/USD chart

FinTech & banking

  • Digital identity & compliance automation
  • Transaction irrevocability & encryption
  • Stablecoin implementation
  • Double-spending detection
  • P2P lending & digital banking
A person examining parcel delivery information using a phone

Logistics & supply chain

  • Goods provenance control
  • Shipment delay & fraud prevention
  • Digital certification & logistics tracking
  • Docflow automation
  • Operational costs optimization
A person with a phone pushing a trolley in a supermarket

Retail & eCommerce

  • Crypto payment implementation
  • Counterfeit protection
  • Chain-of-custody access
  • Transaction time & costs reduction
  • Trust & loyalty mechanisms establishment
The interface of the D1 platform on a laptop

Sharing economy

  • Open credibility databases & rankings
  • Asset provenance tracking
  • P2P transactions
  • Property rights tokenization
  • Contract parties identity authentication
A view on a corner of a building

Construction & real estate

  • Ownership verification & marketplace data encryption
  • Transaction & cadastre system immutability
  • Pre-purchase due diligence optimization
  • Contract execution privacy enablement
  • Liquid asset implementation

Highlighted Ethereum-based projects

Check out how we’ve helped our clients achieve their business objectives while sticking to industry standards. Dare to be ambitious — we love to aim high when it comes to cross-market leadership.

The screenshot of UI of KickICO

KickICO

Our Ethereum development team created a smart contract-powered online platform for donation-based crowdfunding and ICOs. The solution connects different audiences by granting access to a large investor pool with versatile funding sources. To date, clients have raised over $500M+ for their projects through the platform.

  • Custom-built liquid token
  • Protection from financial risks
  • ICOs with a hidden cap
  • Smart contract-executed token dividend distribution
  • Ethereum-enabled ICO smart contract generator
  • API-led server layer integration
The screenshots of UI of Echo on a phone, a laptop, and a tablet

Echo

To continually finesse our blockchain expertise, we’ve established an in-house Blockchain lab where we test existing and emerging technologies, and develop solutions and PoCs. One of the projects delivered within our lab is Echo — a blockchain app development platform and network created through the integration of smart contracts and Bitcoin. The system enables users to engineer power-added decentralized Ethereum and Bitcoin applications featuring advanced capabilities, scalability, and intuitiveness.

  • Bitcoin-collateralized stablecoins
  • Native BTC support derivatives
  • High liquidity loans
  • Exchange integrations for P2P trading
  • Secure smart contract-powered ETH, ECHO, and BTC transactions
  • Tokenization platforms for digital securities issue and exchange
  • Risk events insurance coverage
  • KYC/AML identity protocols alignment
  • Full web3 support
The screenshots of UI of Miniwager on a laptop

Miniwager

PixelPlex Ethereum developers helped create a decentralized casual gaming platform for PvP (player versus player) games and tournaments. Beyond providing addictive gaming experience, the solution helps slash withdrawal fees, cut out intermediaries, and make award execution completely transparent.

  • Email/password or Facebook account-enabled registration
  • Ethereum account address generation
  • ETH withdrawals & deposits
  • Smart contract-powered wagers
  • Score-based awards distribution
  • Casual online web gameplay

How we handle Ethereum development projects

To allow you every chance to thrive in the innovation-first arena, we take the engineering and deployment burden off your shoulders. Our experts will guide you through the process, staying within easy reach whenever you wish to look into the production and deliverables.

Our tech expertise in detail

We’ll make sure we pick the finest fit for your solution. We never cut corners on development package quality, as the more magic happens under the hood, the better the bottom line you get.

Our Ethereum developers crack any challenge

We strictly abide by the Ethereum development process transparency while keeping the team in the loop on client feedback. Built upon trust, partnership, and openness, our projects are aimed at driving maximum end value, however remote our teams locate.

Capable of building complete Ethereum infrastructures

  • From dApps to marketplaces to crypto wallets & APIs, keystores, new networks & explorers integration
  • Ethereum ecosystem audit, deployment & improvement

Proficient in efficiency-driven architecture design

  • Sustainable solutions with clean front-ends, customized permissions & dependencies
  • Business network setup, onboarding assistance

Abide by the latest tech regulations

  • User identity, KYC / AML requirements, dApp-to-user interaction standards such as EIP-1102
  • Intellectual property protection, tokenization & cryptography best practices

Business goal-based tech choice

  • Platform & protocols advice, cloud node or on-premises implementation
  • Transaction, permission & contract commitments dependencies roadmapping

Domain-specific expertise & tech excellence

  • FinTech, IoT, AI, retail, legal, telecom, and media experience

Market standards control, QA & support

  • Close observance of finance & banking, healthcare, eCommerce & other requirements
  • Smart contracts, nodes & permissions
  • Entire Ethereum ecosystem testing: nodes, business logic, smart contracts, permission validity, documentation

  • 9+ years

    in the blockchain domain

  • 50+ projects

    within the distributed ledger tech

  • 15 audits

    of smart contracts for clients’ projects

  • Over 15%

    savings on transaction fees thanks to contract optimization

  • 800+

    vulnerabilities found during our smart contract audits

Discover our first-hand insights

Always hungry for up-to-date Ethereum development tech takeaways, we keep track of what's there on the radar. Take a minute to scan our newsroom — it’s an easy way to mine some intelligent expertise.

More articles

Frequently asked questions

Thinking ahead is a wise strategy. Describe your challenge now — we’ll help you overtake the leaders in your field and come up with a low-risk approach to digital innovation.

