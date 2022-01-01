Open up unparalleled gaming experiences

Our dedicated game development team works hand in hand with other cross-industry experts to build gaming apps that give our clients trending positions on the top global stores. PixelPlex bright-minded designers unleash imagination to create truly captivating gameplays and dynamics while incorporating advanced analytics to ensure tangible commercial success.
We’ve garnered rich experience in diverse game genres, along with a tech stack to build apps compatible with the world's most popular platforms and devices. Come along, check out how our gaming solutions engage players in exciting alternative worlds.

Global Blockchain Betting Platform

Peerplays

The screenshot of UI of Peerplays on a computer

Social Gaming Platform and Network Game with Game Bot

Dots

The screenshot of UI of Dots app on a mobile phone

Rock Paper Scissors Blockchain Game for Desktop

HelmBet RPS

Two people play Rock paper scissors game on a red background

Top Blockchain Gaming Platform With Safe In-Game Wallet

PlayPoint

The screenshot of UI of PlayPoint on a mobile phone

Racing Shooter Online Multiplayer Video Game for PC

Cars Arena

A broadcast relay station on a sky background

Echo Smart Contract-Powered Strategy Blockchain Game

Duels

The screenshot of UI of Duels app on a tablet

Mobile Arcade Game for iOS and Android

Ship Happens!

The screenshot of UI of Ship Happens

Hero Defense Survival Mobile RPG

Siege of Heroes

The illustration of a battle in Siege of Heroes game

PS4 and Xbox Game Based on Treadwater Comic Book Series

Treadwater

A game character of Treadwater Game

Blockchain Battleship Game Powered by Echo Smart Contracts

BattleShips

The computer render of naval warfare

