Every player’s move within the game is recorded and stored on the Echo platform. Smart contracts are programmed as the middle layer between the application and the blockchain and ensure there is no tampering with the data.

A smart contract is executed at the end of the game to verify the Battleship board arrangement and the moves registered in Echo’s blockchain. This is to ensure that every smart contract call corresponds to the moves made in the game and that it was not called by the player externally, for instance from their wallet, to cheat and create an advantage.

The blockchain and smart contract architecture also guarantees that the player gets his reward transferred to his wallet as soon as he wins the game. All players go through the authentication process and are required to place their bets before the game starts.