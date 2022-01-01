HelmBet RPS

The game’s UI and 3D graphics with animated players’ hands create the perfect simulation of a real-life rock paper scissors game. Game settings offer the choice of either a human hand or several other options to make the game experience more unique. Players can choose to battle either in P2P or create and participate in online tournaments.

Peerplays tokens are provided as in-game currency and used for wagering and as a reward for winning tournaments. Game logic is programmed with smart contracts and ensures verifiable outcomes. The Peerplays blockchain, running under a Graphene-based protocol, establishes complete fairness of play.

The gameplay is super intuitive :

Face-off against your rival . The players choose rock, paper, or scissors while the Peerplays platform hashes this info with a key-string into the blockchain

Make sure you don't forget the key . No one but the owner of the key-string knows the hashed move and can decrypt it

Be smart and make your move . When both the players have their RPS moves hashed, the round starts and the players reveal their initial choice

Go for a couple more rounds . It takes several rounds to win the match. Each player's move within the game is basically a hash with an attached key-string that was used previously for encryption

See who wins. The players can be sure of the fair outcome. Each move is verified by matching the key-string with the provided data via de-hashing.

The game moves data recorded on the blockchain is impossible to tamper with. Being sure of fair gameplay, the player can enjoy the RPS tournament and collect rewards in cryptocurrency.