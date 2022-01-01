Our client, Proleague.gg, is a US-based startup developing solutions in the esports industry. Their goal is to become a top destination for esports athletes and their agents, event organizers, publishers, brands, and content creators. They therefore want to develop a Play2Earn ecosystem that will raise the esports industry to the next level.
After analyzing the esports market, Proleague.gg came to the conclusion that only professional gamers had an opportunity to monetize their game skills. There were no solutions in the market that would enable non-professional gamers to receive rewards.
Moreover, the client found multiple issues associated with the industry, such as a lack of transparency, integrity, and fairness.
Proleague.gg came up with an idea to develop a first-of-its-kind blockchain-powered esports platform that would:
Due to the future solution being blockchain-based, the client needed an experienced vendor with profound blockchain expertise. The company therefore approached PixelPlex blockchain consultants to analyze the feasibility of their idea and compile a vision and scope document, which they could further use to present the solution’s concept to their investors.
Our team started by analyzing the client’s requirements, ideas, and expectations. Our blockchain consultants conducted a series of online interviews and sync up calls with the client, during which we:
We also recommended that the client start with an MVP to test the idea in the market and then scale the solution with additional functionality. Considering the solution’s comprehensive functionality, this approach would help Proleague.gg test their value proposition and minimize project risks.
Together with Proleague.gg, we identified and elaborated on the core features for the initial release (MVP).
NFT marketplace
Platform users will be able to purchase and sell their NFTs on the platform. Users will be able to mint NFTs as well.
Tournament and league engines
The platform will provide for creating a tournament/league, organizing participants, adding game announcements, applying for and participating in tournaments, managing disputes, and checking results.
ProLeague tokens
The solution will enable users to send and receive tokens, see their balance and history transactions, and manage their wallets.
Payments
Users will be able to link their crypto wallet, pay out with stablecoins, and also pay with their debit or credit cards.
Admin panel
The admin panel provides for user and content management.
Statistics
Gamers will have an opportunity to track statistics on their activities on the platform, filter the statistics, and import stats from game APIs.
The PixelPlex team helped Proleague.gg identify redundant features and choose more optimal solutions.
For example, the client planned to develop a crypto wallet from scratch. Our consultants recommended integrating their platform with MetaMask – a third-party and ready-to-use crypto wallet – as a more cost-efficient solution which has all the functionality required by Proleague.gg.
The client and our team also identified extra features that would be included in subsequent releases, such as player association, streaming, and e-commerce.
Based on the results of the Discovery session, PixelPlex compiled a vision and scope document, which outlined:
Our team assisted Proleague.gg in developing ways the company could monetize the platform, for example through NFT trading and minting or referral program implementation.
PixelPlex helped the client define the key participants of the token economy. As a result, the client’s tokenomics model will include gamers, viewers, referees, team organizers, league organizers, and an esports betting company.
PlayersKey users of the platform’s ecosystem. Can play paid games, participate in betting, set up teams, and mint NFTs.
RefereesResolve disputes in case not all participants agree on game results. Receive tokens for resolving disputes.
ViewersWatch game streams and make bets.
Team organizersAssemble their teams (once they pass the verification procedure) and become team leaders.
Tournament organizersSet up and define tournament conditions, announce tournament dates, receive user applications, and choose participating teams. Receive a reward as soon as the tournament finishes.
Esports betting companyA licensed betting company that allows gamers and viewers to place bets.
To create an effective tokenomics model, it’s important to map out token demand points. Our consultants defined various system operations that can serve as token demand points.
Annual subscriptionA subscription is required for users to be able to participate in paid games.
Tournament participation feeEach player that participates in a tournament should pay a contribution fee equal to 1 token.
Tournament setup feeTo start a tournament, an organizer has to pay a fee.
NFT minting feeFees will be charged for creating NFTs.
NFT reselling feeNFT holders can sell their NFTs to other users. In such cases, the platform will charge a reselling fee.
PixelPlex provided the client with recommendations on the token supply mechanisms necessary to create a stable economy within the system.
Referee rewardThe platform’s experienced gamers can become referees. Referees receive tokens for resolving disputes.
Referral rewardGamers receive tokens for referrals.
NFT tradingNFT holders can sell their NFTs in the Proleague NFT marketplace.
Since the client planned to extend the system both vertically (by increasing the number of users) and horizontally (by developing new functionality), our team suggested implementing a microservice-based architecture and leveraging domain-driven design principles.
The approach offered by our team will allow the customer to achieve the required level of flexibility and eliminate dependencies of the main modules on external services.
It will also help replace third-party services or expand the list of services without making changes to the main system’s functionality, thus reducing development time.
Based on the solution’s functionality, we offered recommendations on the most suitable infrastructure and tech stack and mapped out required third-party integrations. We also created a project roadmap, describing the entire development flow.
PixelPlex’s specialists defined the platform’s key components and prepared a system components diagram.
Proleague.gg wanted to develop a blockchain-based solution with blockchain as a basis for decentralized logic, a payment system, and an NFT marketplace. The client considered using Ethereum or Solana for these tools, being the most popular blockchain platforms on the market.
To help the client choose the most optimal solution, our consultants evaluated both platforms, taking into account such aspects as transaction costs, throughput, user familiarity, and toolchain, as well as ease of implementation of smart contracts and the NFT marketplace.
After analyzing the advantages and disadvantages of both platforms, the PixelPlex specialists suggested a mixed approach. The distribution of tokens, including NFT and platform tokens, is easier to implement on Ethereum, even given the cost of transactions.
Therefore, we recommended organizing the NFT marketplace on Ethereum while implementing the logic of rates and payments with Solana.
Our team helped Proleague.gg establish a clear project development strategy, find the best monetization opportunities, identify the required budget and timelines, and develop a well-crafted vision and scope document, which they could use to demonstrate their idea to project investors.