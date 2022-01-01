We help automotive brands find new ways to improve the digital experience in dealer showrooms and create software platforms for end-to-end supply chain management to streamline manufacturing and distribution processes. By digitizing and visualizing sophisticated physical models and mechanisms, we enable clients to demonstrate full product ranges without additional construction efforts.

PixelPlex enjoys contributing to smart IoT and AR-powered automotive infrastructure, ensuring it becomes a surefire way to reduce operational costs and substantially accelerate customer decisions. See how we've already made a huge impact on the automotive industry in our success stories.