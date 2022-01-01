Drive enhanced performance from your web apps

We use the light-weight React library to empower our clients' web applications with extra agility and slick UI, while underpinning them by intuitive navigation and extremely convenient user experience. Our platform of choice for its high performance and flexibility, React gives us the opportunity to quickly build elegant yet functionally solid solutions with an eye to future growth. PixelPlex has delivered a number of industry-specific solutions, including supply chain management and tokenization platforms, marketing and doc flow automation tools.
We’ve also garnered a massive in-house pool of ready-made modules that are available for accelerating projects under tight launch timelines. Take a look at our React case studies and see why you can rely on us for your React endeavor.

The first NFT marketplace for ASMR-tists

Xtingles

Platform for Decentralized Economy

Echo DeFi

Global Blockchain Betting Platform

Peerplays

Blockchain-Based Hazardous Material Management System

Meca

Blockchain Supply Chain and Anti-Counterfeit Solution

Blockverify

Blockchain Car Sharing Services & Automotive Supply Chain System

DDrive

Hyperledger-Based Solution for Multi-Signature Document Flow Management

Flact

Browser Extension to Connect DApps with the Blockchain Platform

Bridge

Asset Tokenization Platform

Obito

Intuitive Blockchain Document Notarization Solution

NotaryLedger

Security Token Offering Platform and Ecosystem

Resorts STO

Multi-Currency Desktop Wallet

Blip

Browser Extension for Running DApps

Kaikas

Cryptocurrency Exchange for Novice Traders

FunShape

Quorum Blockchain-Powered Digital Contract Platform

Kazakhtelecom

Decentralized Asset Management and Investment Platform

MyBIT

Top Blockchain Gaming Platform With Safe In-Game Wallet

PlayPoint

Cryptocurrency Exchange for Professional Traders

Bitnetwork

ICO Platform for Cryptocurrency Backed by Diamonds

D1

Instagram Influencer Marketing Platform

Linkspace

