Hyperledger Fabric-based system for monitoring, analyzing, and managing the entire radioactive materials supply chain, including all movements and operations performed and the history of transfers between organizations.
Build a blockchain ecosystem with a web and mobile interface that would enable the processes of radioactive materials storage, transport, and disposal to be carried out transparently. The platform needed to provide efficient data management with access roles tied to administrators and storage facility personnel who handle the transport of hazardous materials and associated operations.
Materials managementThe platform can be used by hospitals, research facilities, and manufacturing sites to document and track the maintenance of hazardous materials, and monitor equipment and storage facility conditions.
Overseeing of materials handlingUsing the platform, government authorities and companies that deal with these materials can oversee radioactive material handling. Government authorities can also audit and verify these processes and issue licenses to the organizations.
In order to ensure safe and secure handling, and to avoid the risks of injury and damage to property as a result of mishandling, the system offers convenient digital material safety data sheets (MSDS) management.
The platform also allows generating compliance reports that can be directly accessed and verified by regulatory authorities.
The solution offers the admin web portal, which is used by the representatives of the regulative authority for creating new records of radiation sources and materials. The system also allows them to specify the material’s parameters and details, such as the radiation level.
Record creation
A record is created and added to the blockchain and timestamped according to the date of its creation.
Materials movement tracking
The timestamp can be later used to track the movement of certain materials and view their maintenance history all the way back to their origins.
QR code assignment
A QR code is also assigned to the new radiation source and used by storage facility personnel for acceptance.
Records tracking
Organizations view the created records of radioactive materials assigned to them, as well as the history of transfers of these materials from the place they are utilized to the disposal facilities.
Since all the information is recorded on the blockchain and distributed across the whole supply chain landscape, there’s no more trouble with different parts of the system being isolated and no need for complex integrations of distributed databases and legacy applications.
Storage facility personnel have the ability to scan QR codes of radioactive materials and take them under their custody. They can also view all the materials, record maintenance details and other parameters, and monitor storage conditions.
This information is recorded on the blockchain and distributed across all users with the proper access rights. Thus, all of the parties involved have a bird’s-eye view over radioactive material handling and disposal.