Security management

In order to ensure safe and secure handling, and to avoid the risks of injury and damage to property as a result of mishandling, the system offers convenient digital material safety data sheets (MSDS) management.

Each data sheet is tied to the specific hazardous material

The data sheets contain information on material properties, its composition, physical health, environmental hazards, protective measures, and safety precautions for handling and transporting the material

The data sheets can be accessed from the handler’s mobile device by scanning the QR code of the container, thus enabling the personnel at each location of the supply chain or within a storage facility to know the exact safety procedures

The platform also allows generating compliance reports that can be directly accessed and verified by regulatory authorities.