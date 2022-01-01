Develop a sophisticated trading bot with an intuitive UI that would operate between local and foreign exchanges and spot arbitrage spreads
Enable users from South Africa to profit from differences in BTC prices between markets and carry out risk-free transactions
Ensure support for BTC, USD, and ZAR
$25.8 mln
the amount of trading volume generated by South Africa in Q1 2021
*The country has been ranked as one of the top P2P Bitcoin trading nations on the African continent
150,000
user accounts and 50+ cryptocurrencies registered in VALR
*The most popular crypto exchange in South Africa
$145 mln
daily crypto asset trading values in South Africa*
*as of January 2021
Thanks to the exquisite algorithms that lie at its core, the bot manages to spot arbitrage opportunities in the blink of an eye and carry out a trade at lightning speed.
The user can just sit back, relax, and generate profit with a couple of taps on the screen.