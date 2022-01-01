Our client is the Green hypermarket chain, one of the largest retailers in the country, and also one of the first to offer delivery of goods through its website. The PixelPlex team originally worked on this Green Delivery online web store, and our client was highly satisfied with the quality of our work and the experience invested.
Now they have turned to us to take the next step — creating a mobile application to increase their user base, offer multiple ordering options, and allow customers to purchase goods on the go.
We aimed to create an advanced, intuitive, and secure mobile app with an integrated loyalty system to help our client increase customer loyalty and conversion rates.Our goal was to provide Green Hypermarket’s customers with a convenient tool they can use to seamlessly order goods 24/7 and enjoy additional features such as adding items to their “favorites” and placing orders in just a few clicks.
A large number of SKUs that need to be correctly categorized and easily found by the buyer
The creation of a loyalty program that includes several options such as using a bonus card and issuing tokens and coupons
Regularly changing priorities due to new regulations and feedback from the hypermarket’s customers
Requests for expanding the app’s functionality, in particular developing and adding new features and directions to the loyalty system
Cross-platform iOS and Android mobile app for customers
UI/UX design and feature prototyping
Web-based admin panels for three user roles: logistician, supervisor, and marketing specialist
Built-in loyalty system and integration with the existing loyalty program’s base
Secure data storage and simple registration via a phone number
Flexible architecture allowing developers to add new features without disrupting system workflows
Simple yet engaging UI making it easy to navigate the application
Speedy loading of screens and design elements
Push notifications implemented through the OneSignal service and sent to loyalty program participants on the specified date and time
Customer
Mobile application
Uses grocery delivery service, orders items, and chooses the preferred delivery option
Logistician
Web-based admin panel
Receives information about the order and handles the entire delivery process
Supervisor
Web-based admin panel
Monitors all stages of order picking, checks the availability of goods, and regulates VAT rates on hypermarket products
Marketing specialist
Web-based admin panel
Manages goods categories and push notifications, posts news about discounts and special offers, and updates coupon rules
The Green Delivery application allows customers to view relevant
information about bonuses, coupons, and tokens and check how they are
accumulated and used, thereby ensuring the transparency of the program.
We have implemented two options for Green’s buyers to create and use
bonus cards:
If a customer already uses a bonus card in physical stores and it is linked to their phone number, the application automatically adds the card.
If a customer doesn't have a bonus card, they can create an electronic version directly in the mobile application by filling out a form with their personal data.
With the bonus card, the buyer can:
We have made it possible for friends, relatives, and even neighbors to participate in the loyalty program together.
Here is how it works:
We designed this feature in such a way that customers can merge their bonus cards into one. Thus, they are able to collect each other's points and receive much higher discounts.
Users can
Add items to their “Favorites”
Compose a list of regularly ordered items
In order to
Add a product to the cart faster and more conveniently
Buy things in just a few clicks
More information — better quality of life
Our team has created a well-thought-out UX/UI design for the application. We analyzed what is important for the buyer to know about the product and added a description to each item.
Green’s customers can view detailed information about each product: country of origin, storage conditions and shelf life, nutritional value, ingredients, and more.
Now that the customer knows every detail about the item they want to buy, they can make more informed decisions regarding their health and nutrition.
Green’s customers have three options to choose from:
PixelPlex developers integrated the mobile app with the banking payment system
and modified it specifically for our client's application.
Users pay for their items at the final stage of the ordering process. If the payment was successful, the process continues as follows:
The original order price may change, for example, if the ordered item is out of stock and the customer agrees to replace it with a similar one, which can be cheaper or more expensive.
If the final price is higher than the original price, then an additional transaction is created and performed automatically once the delivery is completed.
If the final price is lower than the original price, the hold amount changes as well. When the buyer receives their order, the balance is returned to the buyer's card.
Green’s customers can place orders via the app 24/7 and receive delivery the next day.
Users choose a suitable delivery time and pick a delivery option: regular delivery, touch-free delivery, or self-pickup from the store.
Regular delivery
The customer's order arrives right at their doorstep.
Touch-free delivery
This option helps customers maintain social distance, which is especially relevant during the global pandemic.
If the customer selects touch-free delivery, the courier calls them in advance and delivers the order to the door without any actual face-to-face contact with the customer.
Self-pickup
The buyer chooses the store and specifies the time period when it will be convenient for them to pick up the order.