PixelPlex developed a profitable, efficient, and fault-tolerant multicoin mining pool to meet a client’s needs. The solution constitutes a comprehensive service for coin mining and includes a set of web and desktop apps for managing mining processes.
288PH/s hashrate, up to 2000 miners connected from various geographic locations
Up to 5% extra profit due to merged mining, auto-switching, and arbitrage with crypto exchanges
The installation process takes no more than 5 minutes
Uninterrupted operation thanks to smart load balancing and well-thought-out disaster recovery plan
The main purpose of the mining pool is to distribute the task of finding the hash of the block among the pool’s participants by summing up their computing power. The pool then calculates the contribution of each miner and distributes coins according to their contribution.
We combined the necessary tools for all target groups in one product – professionals and mining beginners can work as one.
Beginners can start “smart” mining in just one click with max profit settings, whereas professional miners receive a wide range of instruments for mid- and top-size mining farms.
None of the users needs to constantly monitor cryptocurrency movements and reconfigure mining equipment, since ProPool does this automatically.
There are three reward types implemented in our mining pool: Proportional, PPS, and PPLNS. For each coin, a reward scheme plus payout intervals and limits and pool fees are selected by the pool. Pool fees are paid to individual wallets.
Initially, the pool aggregates everything at one address. From there, ProPool distributes rewards to miners’ wallets and to the fee-paying pool owners specified in the list of wallets.
All mined coins are automatically exchanged for Bitcoins or a stablecoin (USDT/USDC) at the best rates among several exchanges thanks to the built-in arbitrage module. Conversion starts as soon as your coin balance is confirmed by the coin’s network.
Users can withdraw mined coins from their account page to their wallets. Withdrawal is available for balances that are confirmed by the coin’s network and have passed the coin conversion.
In order to offer miners more opportunities to make bigger profits, and to help the client increase the attractiveness of the application, our team also carried out R&D.
Based on its results, we formed a virtual computation cluster from the resources primarily used for mining, analyzed the possibility of implementing merged mining functionality, and introduced rendering and machine learning activities.
ProPool supports the classic LTC/DOGE merged mining approach, which means both cryptocoins can be mined simultaneously without affecting in any way the overall efficiency of the mining pool.
ProPool provides miners with the opportunity to increase their profits by participating in rendering and machine learning activities. The miner doesn’t need to do anything other than launch ProPool to receive their income.
It’s worth noting that ProPool only switches the miner’s equipment to the most profitable activity and does not require any manual configuration.
Computing resources can also be combined into a high computation virtual cluster, depending on the task and required computing power.
Miners can earn by joining rendering activities (other than mining itself)
Miners can earn by joining ML activities (other than mining itself)
The miner connects their GPU to ProPool
A computation power renting request is received through a separate service that aims to deliver a virtual cluster for machine learning or rendering activities using the ProPool miners' resources
The miner’s GPU automatically switches to various operations depending on the incoming task. It could be the actual mining process, training a neural network using a model, or high-end rendering
When the renting period ends, the equipment switches back to mining
A service that helps us track errors and monitor our mining application’s performance
A log analytics tool for collecting, searching, analyzing, and visualizing application data
A software application that we use for event monitoring and alerting
An observability and data visualization platform for tracking and analyzing metrics and logs
Databases
By using these, we can avoid the extra costs of creating and maintaining databases on PixelPlex servers.
These databases support replication and quick disaster recovery.
Backend
This is the gold standard for mining pools as it provides scalability, transparency, deep control of components, and smart updates.
Frontend
These provide reduced server load and highly reliable content delivery to the user.