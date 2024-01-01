Industries FinTech & Banking FINTECH & BANKING As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day. Retail & eCommerce RETAIL & ECOMMERCE Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency. Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores. Supply Chain & Logistics SUPPLY CHAIN & LOGISTICS To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency. With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going. Healthcare HEALTHCARE Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes. Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered. Real Estate REAL ESTATE Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows. Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it. Oil & Gas OIL & GAS With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first. Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.

Solutions Know-Your-Transaction KYT platform ensures financial integrity, compliance, and proactive risk management. Control your operations seamlessly with real-time API integration. DocFlow Secure workflows, decentralized storage, and total document control. Streamline your processes with our business document management system. Arbitrage Bot Alternate your yield channels, maximize investment efficiency, customize trading strategies, and execute profitable low-risk transactions. CryptoAPI Connect your dApps to blockchains commission-free. No need for heavy database upload, infrastructure updates, or a dedicated engineering team. OTC Hawk Redefine wealth and portfolio management at your firm, outpacing your competitors. Make crypto/fiat trading easy and profitable for your clients.