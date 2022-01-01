Water hauling service companies and operators can now easily monitor and track all the processes and see the current state of operations. Information is displayed and updated live via a customizable dashboard that can be set up to display various information, including:

Average load/unload time period;

Number of drop-offs;

Pickup/drop-off volumes by site;

Pickup/drop-off times for drivers and trailers;

Job distribution by driver and trailer;

Overrides by trailer;

Detailed map of the field, updated in real time.

All info is presented via graphs and charts, so it’s easy for operators to get a grasp and focus on optimizing performance.

The dashboard also displays the full history of every water hauling job performed by the service company. This history data is recorded to an immutable ledger and contains:

Pickup site;

Drop-off site;

Job date;

Compound volume loaded;

Compound volume unloaded;

Operator;

Ticket count;

Driver name;

Total hours spent;

Job start and end time;

Manual gauge amount;

Volume data entry method (Sensor or Manual);

Compound being hauled.

The history data can also be presented in a convenient format, and can be customized. The precise route of every load is recorded and shown on a map. This way, service companies can optimize their driver’s performance by tracking haul time and locating the fastest way to get from the pickup to the drop-off site.