Make your app the soul of your business, on every single screen

Flutter gives us a blank canvas to paint your vision with perfect consistency, ensuring your app looks and feels exactly as you designed it, on any device. No javascript bridges, no performance bottlenecks – just pure, uncompromised speed.

Challenges we solve

Struggling to choose between an Android or iOS app?

We know you have users on both. Using Flutter, we craft a single, elegant codebase for a native-like app on both iOS and Android from the get-go. This means you reach your entire audience at once.

Worried that your cross-platform app will feel generic?

With a rich library of widgets and tools, we can create custom, fluid animations, and a user experience that is uniquely your brand's. Your app will be the whole experience instead of being another interface.

Concerned about poor performance of a cross-platform solution?

Solutions that are built on Flutter comply directly to native ARM and x64 machine code and communicate directly with the user device. This ensures a smooth, 60/120fps experience that's indistinguishable from a natively-built app.

Frustrated by slow development cycles?

The market waits for no one. Flutter's stateful hot reload allows us to iterate at the speed of thought, building your app fast and solid. Our team will be providing you with updates swiftly, as we move to each development phase.

Don’t have an expert in-house team for both Android and iOS development?

We offer a single, skilled and experienced Flutter app development team fluent in one language: Dart. This will accelerate your development roadmap and result in a clean, consistent, and easily maintainable product.

Flutter app development services we provide

Our Flutter app development services will help build a stunning platform that reflects your business values and keeps users engaged from the first click.

Flutter app development services

Custom Flutter app development

We manage the whole process from A to Z. You share the idea, we gather all the information about your vision and required functionalities, then dive into the full-cycle solution creation. The final product is the app you dreamt about.

UX/UI design

PixelPlex best designers will build the elegant and easy-to-use user interface for your application from scratch or redesign the existing one. It will look and feel flawless on Android, iOS, web versions – everywhere.

Hardware integration

We engineer platform channels to connect your app to native hardware features like the camera, GPS, biometric sensors, and NFC. Your app will become a natural extension of a user’s device.

API & third-party integrations

A strong backend is a must. We integrate various tools from RESTful APIs and GraphQL to essential third-party services like Stripe for payments, Firebase for real-time data, and analytics platforms to track user behavior.

Migration to Flutter

If you want to get your existing app migrated to a single codebase – we’re here for you. This is a way to cut technical debts and costs for maintenance, while increasing the functionality and performance.

Case studies

We have already helped a number of companies achieve a unique experience for users with Flutter apps. Check out what we can do:

Social gaming platform with the game bot

  • Cross-platform development
  • Facebook bot
  • Mobile game
  • Android game
    • UI/UX

Dots has gained an over-a-million user base within months from release. A sleek mobile application with integrated Facebook bot provides a unique experience – players feel like warriors conquering territories.

  • User profile: friends list, messaging and managing game settings
  • In-game tournaments and prizes
  • Public main, in-game and tournaments chats
  • Game assistant mode
  • Knowledge base and tutorial with a practice mode
The illustration of Social gaming platform with the game bot project

Enterprise IoT mobile app and data gathering solution

    IoT
  • UI customization
  • Cloud server
  • BLE
  • Enterprise

Intel, this functional and convenient solution works with BLE devices, captures, stores, and analyzes motion and dynamics data. A necessary tool for data gathering and visualization.

  • Reliable connectivity through BLE
  • Local in-app storage of all collected data
  • Data visualization via graphs
  • Сontrol over dynamically-modified data sets
  • UI fields & data collection name customization
The illustration of Enterprise IoT mobile app and data gathering solution project

Blockchain-based app for managing health data

A cool health and wellness platform that is able to integrate with wearable devices and precisely show important health metrics, provide recommendations and store medical records.

  • Exquisite rewards mechanism
  • Compatibility with wearables and other health-tracking apps
  • Personalized care plan
  • Secure medical records storage
  • Automated user verification mechanism
The illustration of Blockchain-based app for managing health data project

Why us

Expertise and experience

In over 17 years in software development we’ve built hundreds of apps that gained wide adoption and drove our clients good profits. We know how to deliver the app that will fit your business like a glove.

0 exploits in our career

We approach every project with a zero-exploit mindset. Being tested and audited on every stage of the development cycle, your app will turn out as secure and tamper-proof as possible.

We use what we build

As active users of our own products, we know the ins and outs: how to achieve the best performance and maximize ROI. This gives us an unparalleled, real-world expertise you won't find anywhere else.

$50M+

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

450+

projects completed

exploits since day 1

$1.2B+

raised by clients

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

Top blockchain company 2024

Key benefits of Flutter app development services for your business

1.

You get a wider user base

Android, iOS, web users – all gathered in one place, seeing the same intuitive user interface, engaged and attracted to your product through all devices. More users = more potential sales.

2.

Fast development cycle

You’ll get your app really quick. Flutter's hot reload means we can iterate on your UI, test new features, and squash bugs in a live session with you.

3.

Your audience will see your brand identity through your app

We put your company’s values in your app. We control every pixel, every custom animation, and every micro-interaction to craft an experience that is a true, uncompromising extension of your brand identity.

4.

Cross-platform efficiency + native app power

With Flutter your users get what they demand: buttery-smooth scrolling, instant response, and complex animations that never skip a beat.

5.

Less expenses on maintenance

Your application will be your core digital asset. Instead of several unconnected apps and several development teams you invest into just one. As your business grows, your app grows with it, without starting from scratch.

Cost of Flutter development

Starting at

$40,000+

With us you’ll get a high-performance, beautiful, and market-ready application for all operational systems from a single, efficient codebase.

What's included:

  • Strategy & custom UI/UX design
  • Unified cross-platform development
  • Essential feature integration
  • Rigorous QA & app store deployment

Need a web or desktop version, payment gateways, or a custom backend? We provide a detailed custom quote.

Flutter app development for your domain

With Flutter mobile and web development services managed by our skilled engineers, your business will get a custom domain-specific platform.

FinTech & banking

We use Flutter to deliver secure, and unified brand experience, ensuring your financial tools feel premium and reliable on every single device.

  • Unified mobile banking platforms
  • Real-time investment and trading dashboards
  • Cross-platform personal finance managers
  • Secure in-app payment and wallet systems
digital stock market display

Retail & eCommerce

Retail businesses need a Flutter app that captures your brand's unique identity, with fluid animations and interactions that turn casual browsers into loyal customers.

  • Immersive and brand-centric shopping apps
  • Augmented reality product try-ons
  • Integrated loyalty and rewards platforms
  • Clienteling apps for in-store associates
fashion store mannequin

Supply chain & logistics

PixelPlex Flutter app development company builds robust, cross-platform logistics tools that provide real-time data and functionality to every stakeholder, eliminating extra costs and delays.

  • Unified inventory and asset tracking apps
  • Cross-platform fleet management dashboards
  • Mobile apps for proof of delivery and field data
  • Offline-first apps for remote & rugged environments
trucks on highway

Healthcare

Our experts build secure, HIPAA-compliant healthcare apps from one codebase, guaranteeing that critical health data are identical and dependable across all devices.

  • Consistent cross-platform telehealth apps
  • Unified electronic health record (EHR) access
  • Patient-facing wellness and medication trackers
  • Mobile tools for clinical staff and care coordination
medical technology interface

Real estate

Showcase properties with the visual fidelity they deserve. Get a stunning real estate app with smooth virtual tours, galleries, and interactive maps.

  • Visually-rich property listing applications
  • Agent-specific CRM and lead management tools
  • Interactive 3D virtual tours and floor plans
  • Client portals for document signing and management
city skyscrapers

Oil & gas

The energy sector businesses will benefit from Flutter apps that can handle complex data visualization and offline data capture on a variety of mobile and desktop devices.

  • Field data capture and reporting apps
  • Real-time equipment monitoring dashboards
  • Health, safety, and environment compliance tools
  • Platforms for project and asset management
offshore oil rig

Our process

Through cross-platform app development services, we compose experiences from a single, elegant source of truth. Here’s how we do it.

1. Vision & scope

2. Expressive interface design

3. Architecture

4. Live development & iteration

5. QA

6. Evolution

Vision & scope

We dive into your business goals to map how one stream of innovation can feed every device, ensuring maximum market reach while minimizing future code debt.

Deliverables

  • Platform reach & synergy report
  • Core user journey & feature constellation map
  • Vision & scope document
  • Milestone timeline

Expressive interface design

This is where we move from logic to love. We design a signature brand experience that Flutter then delivers, pixel-for-pixel, to any screen.

Deliverables

  • Interactive, high-fidelity prototypes
  • Bespoke widget catalog & design system
  • Motion specification
  • Platform-aware usability & accessibility audit

Architecture

We build a resilient Dart codebase that serves as the heart of your application. Our widget-first philosophy means your app is constructed from modular, reusable components, making it incredibly robust and scalable.

Deliverables

  • Detailed single-codebase architecture plan
  • State management pattern
  • Third-party API integration blueprint
  • Data encryption strategy

Live development & iteration

Using Flutter’s stateful hot reload, we make changes to the code and you see them on your screen in seconds. This collapse of the feedback loop allows us to refine, polish, and perfect in real-time.

Deliverables

  • Live build access across target platforms
  • Clean, documented widget library
  • CI/CD (continuous integration & delivery) pipeline setup
  • Platform channel implementation

QA

We then conduct rigorous device-specific testing – from iPhones to Android tablets to web browsers – to guarantee native performance, feel, and compliance, ensuring a flawless experience.

Deliverables

  • Cross-platform automated testing suite
  • Emulator testing results
  • Performance, memory & battery benchmark report
  • Pre-release candidate for app stores

Evolution

Your app’s launch is the beginning. We’re here for you, helping with updates, new features, performance monitoring and ongoing support.

Deliverables

  • Post-launch growth & feature roadmap
  • Unified maintenance & rapid update plan
  • Performance monitoring setup
  • Ongoing technical partnership

Our signature domains

17+ years in software development, 12+ years in blockchain. Our Flutter app development agency can implement your any idea into a flawless solution. Here is what we focus on:

Blockchain

PixelPlex’ team of the best blockchain experts in the market will guide you through the DeFi, NFT, smart contract and other blockchain-related project development, fast and smooth.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Tokenization

Tokenization makes real-life assets easier to trade and opens them up to a global market, creating new investment opportunities. And we can create a platform that will help to do this.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Data science

We'll help you make smarter, data-driven decisions. Our custom software transforms your complex data into clear, actionable insights to help fuel your business growth.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Machine learning

Integrate machine learning into your daily workflow to boost efficiency, increase productivity, and make more informed strategic decisions.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Your journey with Pixelplex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
  • This is a casual introduction to see if we're a good fit for each other. Even a rough idea is a great starting point!
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
  • We'll ask about your objectives, target audience, and desired functionalities. You’ll get expert input on technology, timeline, and best-fit solutions tailored to your business.
STEP 3

Tailored project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
  • You’ll know exactly what to expect — with no hidden surprises.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.
  • Expect dedicated communication, clear milestones, and real progress from day one.

FAQ

Why should I choose Flutter for my mobile app development?

Flutter allows us to build a single codebase for high-performance, native-quality apps on both iOS and Android. This saves you time and money, while ensuring a consistent user experience. This approach is what makes us a leading Flutter mobile app development company.

How long does a typical Flutter application development take?

The timeline varies based on complexity, but Flutter's "hot reload" feature significantly accelerates the development cycle. Our streamlined process, a core part of our Flutter app development service, ensures we deliver your app efficiently and keep you updated every step of the way.

Do you offer ongoing support after my app is launched?

Yes, our Flutter mobile app development services include a complete evolution phase. We provide post-launch support, performance monitoring, and help you plan for future updates and new features to ensure your app’s long-term success.

Can you help businesses located in the United States?

Absolutely. As a prominent Flutter app development company in USA, we work with clients across the country and around the globe. Our team is skilled at collaborating remotely and aligning with your business needs, regardless of location.

What is the benefit of a single codebase for my app?

It simplifies maintenance and future updates, making it a highly cost-effective and scalable solution. This is a key advantage of choosing a dedicated Flutter application development company like ours.

Read our blog

In our blog we’re collecting all the recent industry insights and evolving trends. Check out our comprehensive articles – PixelPlex’ experts share the secrets behind our most successful projects.

More articles

Our comprehensive suite of services

