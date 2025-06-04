Flutter gives us a blank canvas to paint your vision with perfect consistency, ensuring your app looks and feels exactly as you designed it, on any device. No javascript bridges, no performance bottlenecks – just pure, uncompromised speed.
We know you have users on both. Using Flutter, we craft a single, elegant codebase for a native-like app on both iOS and Android from the get-go. This means you reach your entire audience at once.
With a rich library of widgets and tools, we can create custom, fluid animations, and a user experience that is uniquely your brand's. Your app will be the whole experience instead of being another interface.
Solutions that are built on Flutter comply directly to native ARM and x64 machine code and communicate directly with the user device. This ensures a smooth, 60/120fps experience that's indistinguishable from a natively-built app.
The market waits for no one. Flutter's stateful hot reload allows us to iterate at the speed of thought, building your app fast and solid. Our team will be providing you with updates swiftly, as we move to each development phase.
We offer a single, skilled and experienced Flutter app development team fluent in one language: Dart. This will accelerate your development roadmap and result in a clean, consistent, and easily maintainable product.
Our Flutter app development services will help build a stunning platform that reflects your business values and keeps users engaged from the first click.
We manage the whole process from A to Z. You share the idea, we gather all the information about your vision and required functionalities, then dive into the full-cycle solution creation. The final product is the app you dreamt about.
PixelPlex best designers will build the elegant and easy-to-use user interface for your application from scratch or redesign the existing one. It will look and feel flawless on Android, iOS, web versions – everywhere.
We engineer platform channels to connect your app to native hardware features like the camera, GPS, biometric sensors, and NFC. Your app will become a natural extension of a user’s device.
A strong backend is a must. We integrate various tools from RESTful APIs and GraphQL to essential third-party services like Stripe for payments, Firebase for real-time data, and analytics platforms to track user behavior.
If you want to get your existing app migrated to a single codebase – we’re here for you. This is a way to cut technical debts and costs for maintenance, while increasing the functionality and performance.
We have already helped a number of companies achieve a unique experience for users with Flutter apps. Check out what we can do:
Dots has gained an over-a-million user base within months from release. A sleek mobile application with integrated Facebook bot provides a unique experience – players feel like warriors conquering territories.
Intel, this functional and convenient solution works with BLE devices, captures, stores, and analyzes motion and dynamics data. A necessary tool for data gathering and visualization.
A cool health and wellness platform that is able to integrate with wearable devices and precisely show important health metrics, provide recommendations and store medical records.
In over 17 years in software development we’ve built hundreds of apps that gained wide adoption and drove our clients good profits. We know how to deliver the app that will fit your business like a glove.
We approach every project with a zero-exploit mindset. Being tested and audited on every stage of the development cycle, your app will turn out as secure and tamper-proof as possible.
As active users of our own products, we know the ins and outs: how to achieve the best performance and maximize ROI. This gives us an unparalleled, real-world expertise you won't find anywhere else.
$50M+
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
450+
projects completed
0
exploits since day 1
$1.2B+
raised by clients
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top blockchain
company 2024
Android, iOS, web users – all gathered in one place, seeing the same intuitive user interface, engaged and attracted to your product through all devices. More users = more potential sales.
You’ll get your app really quick. Flutter's hot reload means we can iterate on your UI, test new features, and squash bugs in a live session with you.
We put your company’s values in your app. We control every pixel, every custom animation, and every micro-interaction to craft an experience that is a true, uncompromising extension of your brand identity.
With Flutter your users get what they demand: buttery-smooth scrolling, instant response, and complex animations that never skip a beat.
Your application will be your core digital asset. Instead of several unconnected apps and several development teams you invest into just one. As your business grows, your app grows with it, without starting from scratch.
Starting at
$40,000+
With us you’ll get a high-performance, beautiful, and market-ready application for all operational systems from a single, efficient codebase.
What's included:
Need a web or desktop version, payment gateways, or a custom backend? We provide a detailed custom quote.
With Flutter mobile and web development services managed by our skilled engineers, your business will get a custom domain-specific platform.
We use Flutter to deliver secure, and unified brand experience, ensuring your financial tools feel premium and reliable on every single device.
Retail businesses need a Flutter app that captures your brand's unique identity, with fluid animations and interactions that turn casual browsers into loyal customers.
PixelPlex Flutter app development company builds robust, cross-platform logistics tools that provide real-time data and functionality to every stakeholder, eliminating extra costs and delays.
Our experts build secure, HIPAA-compliant healthcare apps from one codebase, guaranteeing that critical health data are identical and dependable across all devices.
Showcase properties with the visual fidelity they deserve. Get a stunning real estate app with smooth virtual tours, galleries, and interactive maps.
The energy sector businesses will benefit from Flutter apps that can handle complex data visualization and offline data capture on a variety of mobile and desktop devices.
Through cross-platform app development services, we compose experiences from a single, elegant source of truth. Here’s how we do it.
We dive into your business goals to map how one stream of innovation can feed every device, ensuring maximum market reach while minimizing future code debt.
Deliverables
This is where we move from logic to love. We design a signature brand experience that Flutter then delivers, pixel-for-pixel, to any screen.
Deliverables
We build a resilient Dart codebase that serves as the heart of your application. Our widget-first philosophy means your app is constructed from modular, reusable components, making it incredibly robust and scalable.
Deliverables
Using Flutter’s stateful hot reload, we make changes to the code and you see them on your screen in seconds. This collapse of the feedback loop allows us to refine, polish, and perfect in real-time.
Deliverables
We then conduct rigorous device-specific testing – from iPhones to Android tablets to web browsers – to guarantee native performance, feel, and compliance, ensuring a flawless experience.
Deliverables
Your app’s launch is the beginning. We’re here for you, helping with updates, new features, performance monitoring and ongoing support.
Deliverables
17+ years in software development, 12+ years in blockchain. Our Flutter app development agency can implement your any idea into a flawless solution. Here is what we focus on:
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR DevelopmentUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesQA & Software Testing
Engage us for integrated quality assurance services, and our experts will advise on QA strategy and optimize software testing costs.
We’ll balance manual testing with QA automation to ensure consistent performance for all possible use cases and devices.
QA & Software Testing ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development ServicesMetaverse Consulting & Development
Validate your immersive concept quickly with metaverse development — launch your virtual experience, gather actionable user insights on core features like avatars and social interaction, and iterate based on real-world engagement.
Top Development Company
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
CompanyAbout us Team Careers Social Responsibility Contacts
BlogBlockchain Big Data Artificial Intelligence AR/VR Mobile News View Blog
Flutter allows us to build a single codebase for high-performance, native-quality apps on both iOS and Android. This saves you time and money, while ensuring a consistent user experience. This approach is what makes us a leading Flutter mobile app development company.
The timeline varies based on complexity, but Flutter's "hot reload" feature significantly accelerates the development cycle. Our streamlined process, a core part of our Flutter app development service, ensures we deliver your app efficiently and keep you updated every step of the way.
Yes, our Flutter mobile app development services include a complete evolution phase. We provide post-launch support, performance monitoring, and help you plan for future updates and new features to ensure your app’s long-term success.
Absolutely. As a prominent Flutter app development company in USA, we work with clients across the country and around the globe. Our team is skilled at collaborating remotely and aligning with your business needs, regardless of location.
It simplifies maintenance and future updates, making it a highly cost-effective and scalable solution. This is a key advantage of choosing a dedicated Flutter application development company like ours.
In our blog we’re collecting all the recent industry insights and evolving trends. Check out our comprehensive articles – PixelPlex’ experts share the secrets behind our most successful projects.