How to start an app business? To answer this question, you will need to use the words budget, goals, and target market. You will also have to decide whether you will handle it in-house, outsource, or partner with a specialized firm. Let’s get down to details.

The mobile application market has been demonstrating rapid and dramatic growth over the past years. Research shows that it will reach $316.37 billion in 2025 compared to $277.02 billion in 2024. Mobile apps are potential magnets for the global audience. However, without careful strategic preparation, it is hard to achieve success. Startup statistics show that 10% of new businesses fail during the first year. It means expert software developers are essential to avoid common flaws and predict challenges while developing and launching an app. PixelPlex has over 17 years of experience in software development for various industries. Our experts have prepared this detailed guide with working lifehacks about finding the right technology partner, as well as best practices and possible pitfalls of the development process. Let’s get started and discuss the most important points of mobile app development for startups. Understanding the mobile app startup landscape Before entering any market, you should be aware of what to expect. Figures mentioned at the beginning of the article indicate that the mobile app market is growing. Here are some other statistics and facts that startup founders, executive teams, CEOs, CTOs, and project managers should take into consideration. Climbing data The global mobile app revenue is rising, as more and more people are using mobile apps and the market is growing. Therefore, app downloads increase, as well as the general quantity of apps in Google Play and App Store. Startup app development teams should consider cross-platform app development services to attract more potential customers. User interests Smartphones are deeply integrated in people’s daily digital behavior, as in the US, users spend about 70% of their digital media time on mobile apps. The same report indicates that millennials use apps for finding information mostly, while zoomers are first of all interested in communicating with family and friends. The domains with the most mobile apps and the highest numbers of startups in 2025 are gaming, business, social media, and e-commerce sectors. For example, users spend on average 202 minutes per month on mobile shopping apps. Mobile-friendliness of apps is extremely important nowadays, as 40% of customers abandon a purchase if they don’t like the site or app UI and UX. Current trends AI has brought its impact on mobile app development for startups and enterprises. Gartner predicts that AI assistants will dominate the digital environment in 2027. Therefore, partnering with technical experts who are not just coders but who keep tabs on the latest trends, such as AI and ML. The adoption of AR and VR is another tendency that is especially relevant in the gaming domain. Such apps need native development for top-level performance, so startups might require Android and iOS app development services. Superapps that bundle multiple services pose another trend. They target younger users, raised in the smartphone era, who seek mobile-focused platforms that are both robust and user-friendly. Challenges of the market In the question ‘How to start an app business’, CEOs should think first of all not about the technological side, but about the hurdles of the market. Fierce competition, overcrowded market domains, cross-platform compatibility, time-to-market pressures, and ever-evolving privacy/security demands are the obstacles every startup should know about and be prepared to struggle with. Solutions include powerful and cost-efficient development tools and frameworks, cutting-edge functionality, detailed customer profiles, and partnerships with a reliable mobile app development company.

How to choose a reliable partner Partnering with a technological company means a startup doesn’t have to worry about hiring developers and selecting relevant tools and frameworks. Technical expertise and experience of a company in certain business domains are important criteria. Besides that, a partner should also understand the business goals and the general strategy of the startup. Here are some questions that a startup CEO can ask a potential partner during a due diligence process: What is your experience with projects similar to ours?

What technologies do you specialize in, and how do you evaluate new tech?

How is quality assurance managed?

What are your security and compliance protocols?

What happens post-launch? While discussing those questions, you will see if a software development firm aligns with your objectives and matches technical requirements. Specify the methodologies (Agile, Scrum) and regularity channels (Slack, Jira) for smooth communication. Explore their architectural approach and their capacity to support long-term growth, including regular updates and technology maintenance. Finally, ask about price tariffs, timeline, and post-launch costs. Startup mobile app development may also happen in-house. It gives businesses full control of the process, minimizes risks of sensitive data leaks, and promotes close team integration. On the other hand, recruiting competent experts is time-consuming and pricey. Building an effective team and processes from scratch usually takes longer than delegating to an experienced external agency.

How to start an app PixelPlex IT experts consulted us on the general steps of the startup mobile app development process. It usually includes the following stages: 1. Planning Make a list of your app ideas. Decide on the pain of your customers that you are going to cover. Translate your business objectives to technical requirements. Choose the core functionality to check it on the MVP and receive the first feedback. Set measurable goals and KPIs to assess the success of your app. Conduct the market research and think of the reasons why some startups succeeded and others failed. 2. Choosing a platform Continue the research regarding what type of devices your potential customers use. Define whether your app will be for Android, iOS, or both. You may analyze the number of downloads, market share, and projected revenue to make a decision. Cross-platform development makes your app universal for different devices. However, it may limit AR/VR and other advanced technological possibilities. 3. Designing an excellent UI/UX Users’ attention span has decreased. You only have several seconds to interest a potential customer with your app. That’s why the interface should be user-friendly and intuitive. You should prioritize features with business impact in mind. For example, use the feature bucket categorization to classify features into categories like “must-haves,” “nice-to-haves,” and “delighters” based on the business impact and effort required. 4. Agile development Agile methodologies provide startups with rapid iteration and adaptation. It ensures regular assessments of the milestones, feedback cycles, and transparent reporting. Therefore, it is easier to spot the flaw and fix it without the necessity to restart from scratch. It also allows for staying within the time frames and budget. The MVP development focuses on “must-haves” and allows for faster time-to-market. 5. Raising funds The question that any startup has to answer is how to raise money. Pre-seed funding, bootstrapping, and crowdfunding are possible options. Choose pre-seed funding if you need significant funds upfront to build your product quickly, access mentorship, and networks. Pre-seed rounds often involve angel investors, friends and family, or early-stage accelerators.

if you prefer to retain full control of your startup, want to prove your business model with minimal external pressure, or your startup does not require heavy initial capital investment. Bootstrapping relies on personal savings and early revenues. Choose crowdfunding platforms (Kickstarter, Indiegogo) if your product or idea has a strong appeal to a broad audience and you want to raise capital while creating early customer engagement and validation. It’s often suitable at the very early stages or to generate buzz, but it requires effective marketing and community-building efforts. 6. Marketing A relevant marketing strategy is key to transforming an unknown local brand into one with global awareness. Here are the main types of marketing for a mobile app startup: App store optimization (ASO): Improve your app visibility with high-quality screenshots, keywords in the descriptions, and engaging titles.

Improve your app visibility with high-quality screenshots, keywords in the descriptions, and engaging titles. Paid campaigns: Drive traffic through social media platforms and search engines.

Drive traffic through social media platforms and search engines. Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) marketing: Partner with manufacturers to install your app on their devices or promote it while setting up the equipment.

Partner with manufacturers to install your app on their devices or promote it while setting up the equipment. Social media platforms: Find influencers with wide audiences who agree to try your app and review its functionality.

Find influencers with wide audiences who agree to try your app and review its functionality. Retention campaigns: Retaining existing customers is no less important than acquiring new ones. Re-engage your audience with emails, push notifications, and personalized promotions.

Retaining existing customers is no less important than acquiring new ones. Re-engage your audience with emails, push notifications, and personalized promotions. Affiliate marketing: Attract partners who can promote your app to their networks in exchange for remuneration.

Attract partners who can promote your app to their networks in exchange for remuneration. Traditional advertising: Billboards, road signs, TV commercials, and printed ads are still effective. They serve as additional touch points for your audience. 7. Monetization Choose the way you wish to make money from your app. For example, in-app purchases allow users to buy extra features. With subscriptions, your customers can access the content or services for a certain period of time. The pay-per-download model brings you revenue when a user downloads the app. Each option comes with benefits and challenges, so it’s important to pick one that fits your app’s purpose and keeps users happy. 8. Maintenance & retention Launching your app is just the beginning of the journey. To stay successful, you must regularly improve the app by releasing updates, fixing bugs, and adding new features based on user feedback. Keeping the app fresh and valuable encourages users to stick around and helps maintain a steady flow of downloads and revenue. Continuous updates also show that you care about your users and are committed to providing a great experience. Planning for ongoing maintenance and improvements is key to long-term success.

Successful apps case studies The following startups successfully identified the needs of their target audiences and developed tools to effectively address them. Duolingo Duolingo was founded in 2011. The idea behind the app is learning a foreign language with fun and through gamification. Early on, the team listened to user feedback to simplify lessons and boost engagement. Duolingo now offers lessons in over 40 languages, boasts more than 960 million downloads, and maintains 116 million daily active users. Revenue grew to $748 million in 2024, with 8% of users opting for paid subscriptions. Its hybrid business model combines free features with premium subscriptions. The secret of success: Making dull learning exciting through games. Duolingo combines education, gaming, and socializing. Users add and follow friends and complete missions together, which motivates them to achieve further goals. Calm Michael Acton Smith and Alex Tew launched the company in 2012. The app improves mindfulness through guided meditations, sleep stories, and relaxation content. After a simple start, the team changed the product based on user needs. Calm hit $22 million in revenue by 2017 and was valued at $1 billion in 2019. Today, it’s considered a $2 billion company and has won accolades like Apple’s “App of the Year.” The company focuses on accessible mental wellness and its rapid rise despite a crowded market. The secret of success: An easy and affordable way to relax and cope with stress. People needed a tool to unwind and prevent burnout. Calm provided them with this possibility. Clubhouse Clubhouse emerged in 2020, focusing on audio-only social networking. Founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth iterated quickly in the audio space to build a format supporting live, drop-in voice conversations. Clubhouse rapidly went viral during the pandemic, with backing from top investors like Andreessen Horowitz and a $100 million+ valuation. It reached over 15 million installs in its first year. The secret of success: The desire to join an exclusive community. It is possible to become a member of the clubhouse only through a special invitation that not everyone can receive.

How much does it cost? Without discussing a project, it is impossible to say how much it will cost. However, it is useful to know how the price is formed and which functionality influences the budget. App complexity Description Estimated cost range (2025) Typical features & details Development timeframe Simple apps Basic apps with minimal features such as calculators or informational apps. Usually standard UI with no or minimal backend. $30,000 – $100,000 Basic functionality, simple UIs, possibly static content, minimal or no backend integration. These apps are quick to build and require fewer development hours. 2–4 months Medium complexity Apps with more interactive features such as social media integration, payment options, user accounts, and basic APIs. $100,000 – $250,000 Multiple screens, custom UI elements, user login, database connections, third-party services (e.g., payment gateways or social APIs). Moderate backend and frontend work required. 4–9 months Complex apps Feature-rich applications including custom animations, real-time updates, advanced security, multiple API connections, AI/ML, e-commerce platforms. $250,000 – $500,000 or more Sophisticated architecture, real-time/interactive features, AI or machine learning integration, extensive backend operations, high security, possibly ongoing maintenance and scaling. 9 months to 1 year or longer Important notes: Costs may be higher depending on the location of developers (e.g., US rates are much higher than India or Eastern Europe).

AI or ML features can increase costs by up to 300%, depending on complexity.

Maintenance, updates, and support after launch add to the total cost and timeframe.

The longer the project is, the more expensive it is, as it requires additional development hours.

Starting with an MVP reduces upfront costs and time, because engineers focus only on the core features.

I want it cheaper An MVP lets you launch with core functionality, test the market, and add more features later, which minimizes wasted resources.

Consider cross-platform development frameworks to shorten the time.

Outsource the team in regions with lower rates.

Keep your app’s design simple and intuitive. Complex interfaces take more time and may frustrate customers.

Use open-source tools, ready-made components, and third-party APIs where possible.

Adopt agile project management to break development into manageable parts, enabling early testing, rapid feedback, and flexible budget control.

Mobile app development challenges Startup mobile app development is risky. However, if you adequately assess the risks and know how to address them, you will have higher chances for success. Fierce competition Get ready to compete by conducting careful market research. Define your direct and indirect competitors in the app space. Think of the unique features of your app that make it stand out. Tools like App Annie or Sensor Tower provide valuable competitor insights and app market trends, enabling you to learn from rivals and adapt quickly. Limited budget Calculate your realistic budget for app development, testing, launch, and maintenance. Select essential functionality for the MVP and those features that can wait, to save the budget. Leverage low-code/no-code platforms (FlutterFlow, Bravo Studio) or cross-platform frameworks (React Native, Flutter) to reduce costs. Security issues Learn what user data your app will collect, and how it will protect it. Make sure your mobile app complies with security and privacy regulations (e.g., GDPR, HIPAA) and ensures authentication, data encryption, and safe API integrations. Plan regular audits and vulnerability testing loops. Skill gap Analyze the team and decide whether you have the in-house technical expertise to build the app, or you should seek an expert development partner. You might miss some key technical skills or specialties that you can outsource. Examine the available frameworks and platforms that simplify the technical complexity. Conclusion Navigating the startup mobile app development is rarely straightforward. It’s more like trying to put together a complex puzzle without all the pieces, where things often shift unexpectedly. The process can be tough and confusing, and there will be moments when you question your choices. However, if you bring passion, practicality, persistence, and a readiness to learn from setbacks, you can achieve great success beyond just financial gain. The industry keeps changing as new technology appears and users’ needs evolve. To succeed, you must stay curious, flexible, and always focus on your users. Whether you’re building the next popular social app or a specialized tool for a small audience, the essentials remain the same: create a strong product, understand your target users, and support your team. So take a deep breath, accept the unpredictable journey of building a startup app, contact an experienced IT consulting firm for guidance, and set out to create something truly great.