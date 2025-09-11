The number of apps on the App Store continues to grow, making it extremely difficult for similar services to compete. It’s better to think carefully about where to make trade-offs, rather than going all-in on your new iOS app.

In 2024, people increased their expenditures in mobile apps and games by almost 16% in comparison with the previous year. The App Store plays a leading role in this tendency. People use their smartphones for almost every aspect of their lives, so it would be strange for businesses not to leverage this opportunity. However, in the situation of fierce competition among available iOS apps, startups and entrepreneurs wish to minimize their risks. Developers and mobile engineers of PixelPlex have agreed to share their insights about the current costs of iOS app development services. We have compiled their thoughts in this detailed overview for the startups and business executives to carefully plan their budgets and foresee the details. Key factors influencing iOS app development costs

When addressing a software development partner, companies need to understand what the costs involve. They want to make their apps profitable and provide users with required features. App type App categories come with a set of certain necessary features, security requirements, etc. Here are the most popular App Store categories in 2024 according to Statista. App category Share of apps Games 11.86% Business 10.11% Utilities 9.73% Education 9.56% Lifestyle 7.6% Food & Drink 6.62% Health & Fitness 5.68% Productivity 5.14% Shopping 5.12% Finance 4.38% Entertainment 3.82% Travel 3.33% Sports 2.67% According to Techcrunch, Gen Z accounts for 40% of mobile users worldwide. Therefore, it’s interesting to know what kind of apps they prefer to download. The most downloaded app in 2024 was Temu, a popular marketplace that offers anything at big discounts. TikTok is the second most popular app, followed by YouTube. The next on the rating is ShortMax, a platform with short films of different genres. After that come the Meta apps (WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger) and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Therefore, e-commerce, entertainment, and socializing are the top three reasons that users download apps for. App complexity and feature set The costs of iOS app development services also depend on the number and complexity of the app’s features. Features that make an app more expensive are custom animation, media processing, real-time synchronization, and different types of database relationships in the backend. Here are some other feature development peculiarities that make the costs increase: Architecture rollout model: custom software development offers the architecture made from scratch, backend-as-a-service (BaaS) is a turnkey solution, which is more cost-effective, however, it lacks customization.

custom software development offers the architecture made from scratch, backend-as-a-service (BaaS) is a turnkey solution, which is more cost-effective, however, it lacks customization. Admin panel complexity: the more possibilities it offers users (e.g., app statistics, updates, etc.), the more expensive the app is.

the more possibilities it offers users (e.g., app statistics, updates, etc.), the more expensive the app is. Third-party integrations: connecting Facebook or Google to allow users’ registration is simpler to implement than integrating with banking systems or crypto wallets.

connecting Facebook or Google to allow users’ registration is simpler to implement than integrating with banking systems or crypto wallets. Relying on internal device functions: sometimes apps need to refer to the GPS or Bluetooth of the device, so it should also be possible. Complexity factor Lower cost / Simpler implementation Higher cost / Complex implementation Core architecture BaaS (e.g., Firebase): $5,000 – $15,000 Custom backend: $25,000 – $70,000+ Admin panel Basic: $3,000 – $8,000 Advanced (analytics, CMS): $10,000 – $20,000+ Third-party integrations Social login: $1,000 – $3,000 Banking/payment: $8,000 – $15,000+ Device features Basic GPS: $2,000 – $5,000 Complex Bluetooth/AR: $7,000 – $15,000+ Core app features Simple UI/forms: Included in base cost Real-time sync/custom animations: $10,000 – $25,000+ Design and user experience requirements The complexity of the design and animation that you wish to see on your smartphone screen increases Apple app development costs. For example, implementing a complex custom animation on iOS requires knowledge of SwiftUI or Core Animation. At the same time, design is not the point where it’s recommended to save expenses, as engaging interfaces retain customers and enhance conversion rates. IOS app development costs include the following design processes: Wireframing: This is the skeletal framework of the app, which outlines the structure, layout, and user flow. It focuses on functionality and placement of elements without any stylistic design, ensuring the core UX is logical before visual work begins.

This is the skeletal framework of the app, which outlines the structure, layout, and user flow. It focuses on functionality and placement of elements without any stylistic design, ensuring the core UX is logical before visual work begins. UI design: This is the process of creating the final visual aesthetic of the app. It includes color schemes, typography, iconography, and static graphics. It’s the magic of transforming the wireframe into a polished visual interface that reflects the brand identity.

This is the process of creating the final visual aesthetic of the app. It includes color schemes, typography, iconography, and static graphics. It’s the magic of transforming the wireframe into a polished visual interface that reflects the brand identity. Animation: This stage involves creating and implementing dynamic motion and transitions between screens or elements to enhance user engagement and guide interactions. Custom animations require advanced programming skills and significant time to make them responsive, which increases development complexity and cost. Design phase Lower cost / Simpler implementation Higher Cost / Complex Implementation Wireframing $1,500 – $3,000: Basic user flow and layout for core screens $5,000 – $10,000+: Comprehensive, interactive prototypes covering all user paths and edge cases UI design $5,000 – $10,000: Standard iOS components with a custom theme and a limited number of unique screens $15,000 – $40,000+: Fully custom, pixel-perfect interface with illustrations and a large number of screen variants Animation & micro-interactions $2,000 – $5,000: Basic, standard transitions provided by iOS, few simple custom animations $10,000 – $30,000+: Extensive custom animations and complex micro-interactions built with SwiftUI or Core Animation Backend infrastructure and integrations Businesses may choose between custom backend development or a BaaS platform. The first approach enables creating additional features and possibilities, but it’s more expensive. A ready-made solution is cost-effective, yet less customizable. As for integrations, connecting common services like social media login is relatively straightforward, while integrating with secure and regulated systems such as banking APIs or crypto payment gateways introduces complex compliance and security challenges. A scalable backend is not an area for compromise, as it directly dictates your app’s performance, security, and ability to grow with user demands. Development team size and location Whether you decide to hire a freelancer or a professional team of developers with different roles, the expenses will vary. Trying to find individuals for separate roles (designer, PM, QA, etc.) for the project is quite costly and time-consuming. The location of the team also plays a role in calculating the budget. Development role Location Average hourly rate (USD) Project manager North America & Western Europe $70 – $120 Eastern Europe $40 – $70 Asia (e.g., India) $25 – $50 UI/UX designer North America & Western Europe $60 – $110 Eastern Europe $35 – $65 Asia (e.g., India) $20 – $45 iOS developer (mid-level) North America & Western Europe $80 – $130 Eastern Europe $40 – $80 Asia (e.g., India) $25 – $55 Senior iOS developer North America & Western Europe $100 – $180+ Eastern Europe $50 – $100 Asia (e.g., India) $35 – $70 Backend developer North America & Western Europe $80 – $140 Eastern Europe $40 – $80 Asia (e.g., India) $25 – $55 QA engineer North America & Western Europe $50 – $90 Eastern Europe $30 – $55 Asia (e.g., India) $20 – $40 Timeline and project scope Finally, to answer the question ‘How much does it cost to build an iOS app?’, you must estimate the hours required for your project. More complex apps demand significantly more development time and expertise, while basic apps built with frameworks take a fraction of the time. However, for an app that is robust and successful, it’s better not to jury-rig the solution.

Breakdown of iOS app development costs While calculating the budget, it is important to understand where you are ready to trade off and which functionality is obligatory. Below is the table summarizing requirements for building an iOS app and possibilities to save some costs with ready-made tools. Factor Low cost/Faster timeline High cost/More time required Backend server Using a BaaS like Firebase Custom-built backend with APIs, databases, and admin panels UI/UX design Using standard iOS components and pre-made templates Fully custom animations, illustrations, and unique interactive elements Integrations Simple SDKs (e.g., social login with Facebook/Google) Complex, secure APIs (e.g., payment gateways, banking, IoT hardware) Apple hardware features Using the camera or GPS in a basic way. Advanced ARKit, CoreML, or Bluetooth control. Team location Freelancers or teams in regions with lower rates. Agencies in North America or Western Europe with higher rates.

Choosing the development mode In-house development With this approach, the employees of your company handle the development process. They are formally employed by your company and work from your office or remotely under your direct management. Here are some key points of this mode: Investment: To support an in-house team, you need to pay salaries (which can exceed $120,000/year for a senior iOS developer in the US), allocate budget for recruitment costs, benefits, taxes, hardware (Macs, iPhones for testing), software licenses (design tools, CI/CD systems), and office space.

To support an in-house team, you need to pay salaries (which can exceed $120,000/year for a senior iOS developer in the US), allocate budget for recruitment costs, benefits, taxes, hardware (Macs, iPhones for testing), software licenses (design tools, CI/CD systems), and office space. Control: The biggest advantage of working in-house is maximum control over the product, code quality, and development priorities. The team is deeply integrated into your company’s culture and has a direct stake in its success, which often leads to higher commitment and better alignment with long-term business goals.

The biggest advantage of working in-house is maximum control over the product, code quality, and development priorities. The team is deeply integrated into your company’s culture and has a direct stake in its success, which often leads to higher commitment and better alignment with long-term business goals. Communication: This is also a strong side. When developers work in the same time zone and from the same location, it results in direct, immediate, and often more efficient communication.

This is also a strong side. When developers work in the same time zone and from the same location, it results in direct, immediate, and often more efficient communication. Ideal for: Large companies with a continuous pipeline of digital projects, a need for strict IP control, and the financial resources to build and maintain a full-time team. Outsourcing If you lack the necessary talents, outsourcing may become a solution. It involves hiring an external agency or freelance developers to build the app for a fixed price. According to a Deloitte survey, 72% of respondents (over 500 leading businesses) outsourced application development services in 2024. The key peculiarities of this approach are as follows: Cost-effectiveness: This option can make the cost to develop an iOS app significantly lower, especially if the team comes from regions with lower rates.

This option can make the cost to develop an iOS app significantly lower, especially if the team comes from regions with lower rates. Talent pool: While outsourcing, you can choose developers and experts from a vast global talent pool. Examine their portfolios and clients’ feedback.

While outsourcing, you can choose developers and experts from a vast global talent pool. Examine their portfolios and clients’ feedback. Management & risk: The vendor handles its own project management. However, this can mean less direct control. Success hinges on a crystal-clear contract and detailed project specification (SOW).

The vendor handles its own project management. However, this can mean less direct control. Success hinges on a crystal-clear contract and detailed project specification (SOW). Ideal for: Well-defined, short-to-medium-term projects with a fixed scope and budget. Companies that need to execute a specific project without growing their headcount. Dedicated teams It’s like “renting” a full, managed team of professionals (developers, designers, QA, and a project manager) from an external provider who works exclusively on your project. In comparison with outsourcing, you have more control and flexibility. You hire professionals, manage their work, and pay for their skills, not just for the final result, like with outsourcing. Key details: Flexibility & scalability: This is the most flexible model. You can scale the team up or down each month on the basis of your current needs. This is crucial for agile projects where requirements evolve.

This is the most flexible model. You can scale the team up or down each month on the basis of your current needs. This is crucial for agile projects where requirements evolve. Focus & integration: The team acts as a remote extension of your own company. You retain control over the backlog and priorities while the vendor handles HR, administrative overhead, and infrastructure. The team focuses 100% on your goals.

The team acts as a remote extension of your own company. You retain control over the backlog and priorities while the vendor handles HR, administrative overhead, and infrastructure. The team focuses 100% on your goals. Cost structure: You typically pay a simple monthly fee per team member. This provides predictable costs while maintaining the flexibility to change project direction without renegotiating a fixed-price contract.

You typically pay a simple monthly fee per team member. This provides predictable costs while maintaining the flexibility to change project direction without renegotiating a fixed-price contract. Ideal for: Mid-to-large-sized companies and startups with long-term, evolving projects that need to extend their development capacity quickly and efficiently without the commitment of hiring full-time employees. Dealing with certain domains When looking for a specific iOS app, it’s better to address companies that have gained a certain reputation in the domain. The PixelPlex team consists of experienced mobile developers, as well as blockchain experts, Web3 engineers, UX/UI designers, and testers. We coordinate our knowledge and best practices to offer a full cycle of the development process in the domains of cryptocurrency and NFTs. For example, the HodI APE app is an iOS mobile app that helps investors and collectors monitor tokens’ statistics in real-time. The app provides information about more than 81 million tokens. Users can also customize their lockscreens with an NFT wallpaper indicating its average price and market cap. This feature allows them to demonstrate their status and commitment to the crypto community.

Hidden costs and additional considerations

There are some extra costs that businesses might not include in the budget while planning the development. However, it is important to be aware of these expense items. Licensing fees, third-party services, and tools The services that developers might need for your app, such as cloud storage (AWS, Google Cloud), databases, analytics, and SMS APIs, are subscription-based. Annual costs can range from $1,000 to $10,000 and more, depending on the subscription plan. App Store commission fees There’s a standard 30% commission on all digital goods and services sold through the App Store. When you renew the subscriptions, this fee drops to 15% after the first year. Regular iOS updates Every year, Apple releases a major iOS update, after which apps require compatibility fixes. The expenses might be roughly calculated for 10-20% of the initial development budget. This process is essential for smooth app performance. App maintenance Users often leave useful feedback about the app’s performance, bugs, and other issues. It is important to react swiftly to show your dedication and care. Annual costs for ongoing maintenance might range from 15-20% of the initial development cost. Marketing Building an app is half the deal. You need to let people know about it and understand they need it. You might choose among ASO, social media ads, partnerships with influencers, etc. Costs vary, starting from $5,000 – $10,000 and with no top limits, as competitive campaigns can exceed $50,000.

Cost optimization strategies Building an MVP A minimal viable product includes only the core functionality of an app. It allows for faster development and shorter time-to-market. The first real user feedback indicates if additional features are necessary and what the general audience’s impression is after the launch. The MVP development services allow businesses to concentrate on the main features and save resources.

A successful case There are examples of popular apps that started with an MVP. Instagram is one of them. It started in 2010 with an idea to test if people need a tool to share photos, apply filters on them, and put likes. On the first day, 25,000 users registered. Therefore, the idea was proven successful, and further development of the app began. Features that we use today, like stories, messages, reels, etc., were added later. So, crawl before you walk, and walk before you run, they say.

Leveraging cross-platform frameworks Cross-platform app development allows companies to focus on both Apple and Android users. Such frameworks offer elements and components to build apps that are compatible with any device and screen size. Therefore, businesses target a wider audience. However, these apps might lag behind in speed and responsiveness, especially with apps that demonstrate graphic-intensive features (3D games, AR apps, complex financial platforms, etc.). Agile development This methodology is based on iteration and small steps called “sprints”. Instead of building the whole app at once, the process is divided into parts. Therefore, it is possible to spot the bug or usability issue at an early stage and fix it. It eliminates the need to start the whole process again from the beginning if you notice a flaw when finalizing the app. It saves significant time and resources and ensures the final product better meets user needs. Wrapping up Building an iOS app is a complex process that involves several steps. Developers might come across shifting requirements and unforeseen challenges. Outlining a budget for this process is also challenging, as it is impossible to foresee all the details at the outset. It is important to keep the main idea in focus and adapt to changing conditions if they occur. The engineers of PixelPlex have a wide experience in mobile app development for various purposes. We add blockchain functionality, embed crypto wallets, connect with IoT devices, and supplement our clients’ apps with other advanced technologies. Contact us and we will be happy to discuss your idea.