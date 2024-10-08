Automate manual operations and generate insights from the internal data. Elevate your enterprise with our seasoned team specializing in advanced AI development, data engineering, and scalable intelligent systems.
We approach each project individually, tailoring solutions to your specific expectations and the unique characteristics of your business domain.
We transform complex datasets into structured systems for you to gain actionable insights,make well-informed decisions, and identify the hidden connections within your data, turning scattered information into a strategic asset you didn't know you had.
Our team of experts analyzes your legacy systems (CRM, ERP) and databases. We connect AI solutions with existing environments to enable seamless workflows and truly intelligent data sharing without disruptive overhauls.
PixelPlex is an AI development company with a team of experienced business analysts and consultants that define focused AI objectives, deliver measurable business impact, and avoid scope creep in projects.
We enable safe and ethical AI deployment within enterprises. Our experts stay up-to-date with the latest security protocols and regulatory compliance requirements providing a robust framework that safeguards your data and your reputation.
PixelPlex AI engineers know how to mitigate the high expenses and complexity involved in deploying advanced AI models like LLM, making AI adoption more affordable and scalable.
We develop transparent, fair AI systems that suit various business domains. We build stakeholder trust and ensure accountability in AI-driven decisions turning ethical AI into a strategic advantage, not just a compliance checkbox.
PixelPlex provides businesses with a full cycle of AI development services and transforms their workflows into a data-driven reality.
The PixelPlex team of experts offers consulting services to define AI project goals, find ways to optimize costs, and develop tailored AI roadmaps aligned with business objectives.
We assess your data maturity, clean and structure it for AI model building. We train, fine-tune, and deploy AI and machine learning models to fit specific enterprise data and tasks, ensuring accuracy and scalability.
PixelPlex clients receive intelligent, NLP-driven chatbots and virtual assistants that automate their customer support and enhance user interactions across channels.
PixelPlex builds custom LLMs and generative AI tools tailored to proprietary data for content creation, automation, and interactive applications. Our solutions are secure and compliant with regulations (GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, etc.).
Enterprises implement predictive models for forecasting demand, equipment maintenance, fraud detection, customer behavior, and other critical business outcomes.
PixelPlex specialists endow businesses in healthcare, IoT, and other domains with AI-driven quality control, security surveillance, medical imaging, anomaly detection, etc.
Examine our portfolio with successful enterprise AI development solutions. Get inspired by the results our clients have achieved and plan your AI journey.
Our AI team developed a retail system that redefines the shopping experience. By combining AI, IoT, and iBeacon technologies, the system tracks customer behavior, uncovers buying trends, and improves store performance in real time.
Enterprise AI development services for healthcare from PixelPlex improve patient outcomes. Our AI engineers created a tool to help doctors diagnose retinal diseases. Using machine learning, this system detects eye conditions to support better patient care.
We created an AI-driven warehouse automation system using digital twin technology. This helps speed up and improve the accuracy of product delivery by connecting digital tools directly with warehouse equipment.
Kooper is a next-generation shopping app that uses machine learning to create a smarter shopping experience. The app learns from your buying habits and gives personalized product recommendations to make grocery shopping easier and more efficient.
PixelPlex has started implementing AI from its earliest sparks. With a reliable team of data engineers, AI consultants, and architects, we create systems that suit your environments, anticipate user needs, and deliver timely insights for higher ROI.
We care about our clients’ reputation. We apply defense systems to protect private data and combat security threats. Our clients focus on their workflows without worrying about cybersecurity threats.
We are there for our clients 24/7, from a simple MVP to a fully-fledged AI solution. Our team is ready to scale with you, making sure every step of the journey feels smooth and straightforward.
$1.2B+
raised by clients
$5M
in first-year revenue growth
10M+
users scaled in the first 18 months
3
unicorns among our projects
450+
projects completed
50M
happy end-users for our clients
Top it company 2024
Our AI experts guide the enterprise AI development process end to end. They choose proven frameworks to fast-track AI deployment. This allows your company to innovate swiftly and maintain a competitive edge.
With AI, business owners automate repetitive tasks, optimize workflows, leverage data insights, and strengthen security. This helps enterprises boost overall productivity and generate measurable business value.
By identifying inefficiencies in existing systems, our AI engineers implement automation solutions that lower operational expenses and minimize unnecessary resource usage.
We focus on understanding your business goals and current technical environment to ensure that AI solutions align perfectly with your workflows, maximizing return on investment and strategic outcomes.
AI-powered analytics provide a deeper understanding of your business data, enabling timely and accurate decisions that drive growth and efficiency.
Our AI solutions are designed to grow with your business, allowing adaptation to evolving market demands and technological advancements. This helps enterprises discover new business models, seize market opportunities, and lead the industry.
Starting at
$15,000
Ready to begin your AI development journey? We’ll craft a personalized proposal tailored to your goals.
What's included:
PixelPlex is an AI development company for enterprises and organizations of all sizes. Our clients come from various domains, and we know how to meet their expectations.
AI solutions help proactively identify risks, streamline compliance, and elevate customer experience. We empower our clients with control over their data while enhancing financial security and operational resilience.
AI in retail and eCommerce ensures secure transactions, provides customers with ownership of their digital assets, and optimizes inventory through insightful data intelligence.
Harness AI to achieve comprehensive real-time visibility and predictive foresight across your supply chain network. Boost operational efficiency while maintaining full accountability at every logistics interface.
Elevate patient outcomes with AI-integrated platforms that safeguard health records and assist clinicians with intelligent, data-driven decisions. Our AI solutions automate workflows, enhance diagnostic accuracy, and extend the reach of telemedicine services.
Custom AI platforms provide accurate property valuations, market trend predictions, and bespoke client recommendations. Improve processes with smart contract automation, automated document processing, and virtual property tours.
Leverage AI for predictive maintenance, real-time asset monitoring, and intelligent operational optimization. Our AI-powered systems ensure transparency with immutable audit trails and automate contract management, driving safer and more efficient workflows.
We guide our clients from their initial AI idea to full implementation and after launch maintenance. Discover the stages we are going to pass on the way to tangible AI outcomes.
First, our experts assess your proprietary data and internal ecosystem. They select the AI models that will be the most effective for your domain and fit your business objectives.
Deliverables
The team builds an MVP with the core AI functionality to demonstrate practical feasibility, providing iterative testing and refinement based on real-world performance and user feedback.
Deliverables
After successful MVP validation, we move on with end-to-end deployment of the AI solution, seamlessly integrating it with your existing IT infrastructure, maximizing efficiency and minimizing disruption.
Deliverables
We set up real-time performance tracking and make iterative improvements to ensure ongoing success. This proactive approach allows us to quickly identify issues, optimize processes, and adapt the AI solution to evolving business needs.
Deliverables
We support our clients after deployment and provide ongoing maintenance, updates, and model recalibration to keep your AI solution effective and relevant. Your AI-powered tools will grow with the needs of the market.
Deliverables
We combine our 17-year technical expertise with AI knowledge to take your business to the next level.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR DevelopmentUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesQA & Software Testing
Engage us for integrated quality assurance services, and our experts will advise on QA strategy and optimize software testing costs.
We’ll balance manual testing with QA automation to ensure consistent performance for all possible use cases and devices.
QA & Software Testing ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development Services
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
CompanyAbout us Team Careers Social Responsibility Contacts
BlogBlockchain Big Data Artificial Intelligence AR/VR Insights News View Blog
Evaluate which workflows in your enterprise can be automated and consider the data available to generate actionable insights for process optimization. Consulting with AI specialists helps clarify if and how AI functionality can deliver better results aligned with your company’s objectives.
The initial step is to clearly define the business goals and objectives you want to achieve with AI. Assess the quality and quantity of your data, as well as how you plan to use it. Additionally, evaluate your available resources and estimate the potential ROI. A reliable enterprise AI development company determines these factors as an important first step in smart technologies implementation.
It depends on project complexity. For example, developing an AI chatbot or a simple recommendation engine takes about 2 to 3 months. A customer behavior analytics platform may take up to 6 months. A comprehensive enterprise AI solution for supply chain predictive analytics or healthcare diagnostics could require 6 months to over a year, depending on scale and compliance needs.
You will see if the implementation is successful through the goals that you manage to achieve. Achieving the KPIs, such as cost savings, customer satisfaction, output accuracy, and others, also helps to assess the AI performance. It is crucial to conduct regular audits to follow the changing patterns and ensure ongoing performance.
At PixelPlex, we ensure reliability and compliance through rigorous testing, monitoring, data governance, and ethical considerations. Our AI developers and data scientists establish comprehensive processes for model validation, privacy protection, and regulatory compliance to build trustworthy AI systems tailored for enterprise use.
We share our thoughts, insights, and latest trends in AI, blockchain, and software with our followers. Explore our latest blog articles and find your motivation.