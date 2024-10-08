Enterprise AI development services background

Enterprise AI Development
Services

Smart AI development. Real business impact with a trusted vendor

Automate manual operations and generate insights from the internal data. Elevate your enterprise with our seasoned team specializing in advanced AI development, data engineering, and scalable intelligent systems.

Challenges we solve

We approach each project individually, tailoring solutions to your specific expectations and the unique characteristics of your business domain.

Overwhelmed with unstructured data volumes?

We transform complex datasets into structured systems for you to gain actionable insights,make well-informed decisions, and identify the hidden connections within your data, turning scattered information into a strategic asset you didn't know you had.

Reluctant to transform internal enterprise infrastructure?

Our team of experts analyzes your legacy systems (CRM, ERP) and databases. We connect AI solutions with existing environments to enable seamless workflows and truly intelligent data sharing without disruptive overhauls.

Need a clear AI implementation strategy?

PixelPlex is an AI development company with a team of experienced business analysts and consultants that define focused AI objectives, deliver measurable business impact, and avoid scope creep in projects.

Concerned about data privacy and regulatory compliance?

We enable safe and ethical AI deployment within enterprises. Our experts stay up-to-date with the latest security protocols and regulatory compliance requirements providing a robust framework that safeguards your data and your reputation.

Worried about technological complexity and heavy costs?

PixelPlex AI engineers know how to mitigate the high expenses and complexity involved in deploying advanced AI models like LLM, making AI adoption more affordable and scalable.

Afraid of bias in algorithms and lack of transparency?

We develop transparent, fair AI systems that suit various business domains. We build stakeholder trust and ensure accountability in AI-driven decisions turning ethical AI into a strategic advantage, not just a compliance checkbox.

Our enterprise AI development services

PixelPlex provides businesses with a full cycle of AI development services and transforms their workflows into a data-driven reality.

Enterprise AI development services

Strategic AI consulting

The PixelPlex team of experts offers consulting services to define AI project goals, find ways to optimize costs, and develop tailored AI roadmaps aligned with business objectives.

Custom AI model development

We assess your data maturity, clean and structure it for AI model building. We train, fine-tune, and deploy AI and machine learning models to fit specific enterprise data and tasks, ensuring accuracy and scalability.

AI chatbot building

PixelPlex clients receive intelligent, NLP-driven chatbots and virtual assistants that automate their customer support and enhance user interactions across channels.

Generative AI solutions

PixelPlex builds custom LLMs and generative AI tools tailored to proprietary data for content creation, automation, and interactive applications. Our solutions are secure and compliant with regulations (GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, etc.).

Predictive analytics & machine learning

Enterprises implement predictive models for forecasting demand, equipment maintenance, fraud detection, customer behavior, and other critical business outcomes.

Computer vision & image processing

PixelPlex specialists endow businesses in healthcare, IoT, and other domains with AI-driven quality control, security surveillance, medical imaging, anomaly detection, etc.

Our AI-powered enterprise success stories

Examine our portfolio with successful enterprise AI development solutions. Get inspired by the results our clients have achieved and plan your AI journey.

AI-driven smart retail platform

Our AI team developed a retail system that redefines the shopping experience. By combining AI, IoT, and iBeacon technologies, the system tracks customer behavior, uncovers buying trends, and improves store performance in real time.

  • AI-powered analytics
  • Wi-Fi probe request collection
  • Interacts with iBeacon devices
  • Real-time dashboards showing important stats, metrics, and advice
  • Predictive models for customer shopping analysis
The illustration of AI-driven smart retail platform project

AI-enabled retina analysis and disease diagnosis tool

Enterprise AI development services for healthcare from PixelPlex improve patient outcomes. Our AI engineers created a tool to help doctors diagnose retinal diseases. Using machine learning, this system detects eye conditions to support better patient care.

  • AI-based medical knowledge database
  • Advanced image analysis
  • Neural network design
  • Web interface for internal testing
  • Automated screening
The illustration of AI-enabled retina analysis and disease diagnosis tool project

Warehouse automation with digital twins

We created an AI-driven warehouse automation system using digital twin technology. This helps speed up and improve the accuracy of product delivery by connecting digital tools directly with warehouse equipment.

  • Algorithms to prevent congestion
  • Smart storage management with AI
  • Smooth integration with delivery systems
  • Real-time alerts
  • API-based order processing
The illustration of Warehouse automation with digital twins project

Data-driven platform grocery shopping assistant

Kooper is a next-generation shopping app that uses machine learning to create a smarter shopping experience. The app learns from your buying habits and gives personalized product recommendations to make grocery shopping easier and more efficient.

  • Automatic data collection
  • In-depth purchase analytics
  • AI-powered recommendations
  • Real-time deal alerts
  • Interactive store maps for seamless navigation
The illustration of AI retina analyzing and disease diagnosis tool project

Why work with PixelPlex

Dedicated AI experts

PixelPlex has started implementing AI from its earliest sparks. With a reliable team of data engineers, AI consultants, and architects, we create systems that suit your environments, anticipate user needs, and deliver timely insights for higher ROI.

Security is a must

We care about our clients’ reputation. We apply defense systems to protect private data and combat security threats. Our clients focus on their workflows without worrying about cybersecurity threats.

Holistic project support

We are there for our clients 24/7, from a simple MVP to a fully-fledged AI solution. Our team is ready to scale with you, making sure every step of the journey feels smooth and straightforward.

$1.2B+

raised by clients

$5M

in first-year revenue growth

10M+

users scaled in the first 18 months

unicorns among our projects

450+

projects completed

50M

happy end-users for our clients

Key benefits of enterprise AI development from PixelPlex

1.

Shortened time-to-market

Our AI experts guide the enterprise AI development process end to end. They choose proven frameworks to fast-track AI deployment. This allows your company to innovate swiftly and maintain a competitive edge.

2.

Improved operational efficiency

With AI, business owners automate repetitive tasks, optimize workflows, leverage data insights, and strengthen security. This helps enterprises boost overall productivity and generate measurable business value.

3.

Reduced costs & resource waste

By identifying inefficiencies in existing systems, our AI engineers implement automation solutions that lower operational expenses and minimize unnecessary resource usage.

4.

Smooth integration

We focus on understanding your business goals and current technical environment to ensure that AI solutions align perfectly with your workflows, maximizing return on investment and strategic outcomes.

5.

Enhanced decision-making

AI-powered analytics provide a deeper understanding of your business data, enabling timely and accurate decisions that drive growth and efficiency.

6.

Scalability

Our AI solutions are designed to grow with your business, allowing adaptation to evolving market demands and technological advancements. This helps enterprises discover new business models, seize market opportunities, and lead the industry.

Cost of enterprise AI development services

Starting at

$15,000

Ready to begin your AI development journey? We’ll craft a personalized proposal tailored to your goals.

What's included:

  • Use case evaluation & feasibility study
  • AI model choice & data refinement planning
  • Technical strategy outline
  • System integration blueprint

Enterprise AI solutions tailored to your industry

PixelPlex is an AI development company for enterprises and organizations of all sizes. Our clients come from various domains, and we know how to meet their expectations.

FinTech & banking

AI solutions help proactively identify risks, streamline compliance, and elevate customer experience. We empower our clients with control over their data while enhancing financial security and operational resilience.

  • AI-powered risk detection and fraud prevention
  • Continuous compliance monitoring
  • Secure multi-chain wallet integration
  • Predictive analytics for financial insights
digital stock market display

Retail & eCommerce

AI in retail and eCommerce ensures secure transactions, provides customers with ownership of their digital assets, and optimizes inventory through insightful data intelligence.

  • Product recommendation AI algorithms
  • Interactive performance dashboards
  • Crypto payments and NFT marketplaces
  • AI-powered analytics
fashion store mannequin

Supply chain & logistics

Harness AI to achieve comprehensive real-time visibility and predictive foresight across your supply chain network. Boost operational efficiency while maintaining full accountability at every logistics interface.

  • AI-enhanced shipment monitoring
  • Real-time status dashboards
  • Permissioned data sharing portals
  • Demand-forecasting analytics
trucks on highway

Healthcare

Elevate patient outcomes with AI-integrated platforms that safeguard health records and assist clinicians with intelligent, data-driven decisions. Our AI solutions automate workflows, enhance diagnostic accuracy, and extend the reach of telemedicine services.

  • Patient management decentralized dashboards
  • AI-assisted diagnostics and recommendations
  • Automated healthcare workflow optimization
  • Telemedicine platforms with AI
medical technology interface

Real estate

Custom AI platforms provide accurate property valuations, market trend predictions, and bespoke client recommendations. Improve processes with smart contract automation, automated document processing, and virtual property tours.

  • AI-powered trend and analytics dashboards
  • Platforms with smart contract automation
  • Interactive AI-driven search
  • Predictive optimization tools
city skyscrapers

Oil & gas

Leverage AI for predictive maintenance, real-time asset monitoring, and intelligent operational optimization. Our AI-powered systems ensure transparency with immutable audit trails and automate contract management, driving safer and more efficient workflows.

  • AI-powered predictive maintenance
  • Real-time monitoring dashboards
  • Intelligent reservoir and drilling site modeling
  • Automated risk assessment and hazard detection systems
offshore oil rig

The steps behind our enterprise AI development

We guide our clients from their initial AI idea to full implementation and after launch maintenance. Discover the stages we are going to pass on the way to tangible AI outcomes.

1. Evaluating the data & outlining the strategy

2. Prototype development

3. Full-scale deployment & integration

4. Monitoring & optimization

5. Ongoing support & enhancement

Evaluating the data & outlining the strategy

First, our experts assess your proprietary data and internal ecosystem. They select the AI models that will be the most effective for your domain and fit your business objectives.

Deliverables

  • Data quality and readiness report
  • Optimal AI models planning
  • Project vision and objectives summary

Prototype development

The team builds an MVP with the core AI functionality to demonstrate practical feasibility, providing iterative testing and refinement based on real-world performance and user feedback.

Deliverables

  • Performance tuning report
  • Pilot results and feedback summary
  • Project vision and objectives summary

Full-scale deployment & integration

After successful MVP validation, we move on with end-to-end deployment of the AI solution, seamlessly integrating it with your existing IT infrastructure, maximizing efficiency and minimizing disruption.

Deliverables

  • Live AI system rollout
  • Integrated system documentation
  • User training materials

Monitoring & optimization

We set up real-time performance tracking and make iterative improvements to ensure ongoing success. This proactive approach allows us to quickly identify issues, optimize processes, and adapt the AI solution to evolving business needs.

Deliverables

  • Performance dashboards
  • Periodic KPI reports
  • Continuous improvement actions

Ongoing support & enhancement

We support our clients after deployment and provide ongoing maintenance, updates, and model recalibration to keep your AI solution effective and relevant. Your AI-powered tools will grow with the needs of the market.

Deliverables

  • Technical support and maintenance
  • Regular AI model updates
  • Model recalibration and optimization

Our signature domains

We combine our 17-year technical expertise with AI knowledge to take your business to the next level.

Blockchain

We develop blockchain solutions that boost performance and strengthen data integrity, giving you a strong advantage built on verified trust.
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Converting tangible assets like real estate and art into digital tokens facilitates unprecedented global trading and investment access through blockchain-powered platforms.
Tokenization domain background

Data science

Leverage data-driven analytics to enable smarter business decisions. We craft customized solutions that convert complex blockchain and off-chain data into clear, actionable insights.
Data science domain background

Machine learning

Integrate machine learning into your workflows to boost efficiency and enhance strategic decision-making. Our customized solutions empower you to harness AI for smarter, more effective dApps.
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with Pixelplex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
  • This is a casual introduction to see if we're a good fit for each other. Even a rough idea is a great starting point!
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
  • We'll ask about your objectives, target audience, and desired functionalities. You’ll get expert input on technology, timeline, and best-fit solutions tailored to your business.
STEP 3

Tailored project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
  • You’ll know exactly what to expect — with no hidden surprises.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.
  • Expect dedicated communication, clear milestones, and real progress from day one.

FAQ

How do I know that AI will fit my business goals?

Evaluate which workflows in your enterprise can be automated and consider the data available to generate actionable insights for process optimization. Consulting with AI specialists helps clarify if and how AI functionality can deliver better results aligned with your company’s objectives.

What is the first thing to do before starting an AI project?

The initial step is to clearly define the business goals and objectives you want to achieve with AI. Assess the quality and quantity of your data, as well as how you plan to use it. Additionally, evaluate your available resources and estimate the potential ROI. A reliable enterprise AI development company determines these factors as an important first step in smart technologies implementation.

How long will it take me to implement an AI solution?

It depends on project complexity. For example, developing an AI chatbot or a simple recommendation engine takes about 2 to 3 months. A customer behavior analytics platform may take up to 6 months. A comprehensive enterprise AI solution for supply chain predictive analytics or healthcare diagnostics could require 6 months to over a year, depending on scale and compliance needs.

How can I assess the performance of an AI tool?

You will see if the implementation is successful through the goals that you manage to achieve. Achieving the KPIs, such as cost savings, customer satisfaction, output accuracy, and others, also helps to assess the AI performance. It is crucial to conduct regular audits to follow the changing patterns and ensure ongoing performance.

How can I make sure my AI solution is reliable and compliant?

At PixelPlex, we ensure reliability and compliance through rigorous testing, monitoring, data governance, and ethical considerations. Our AI developers and data scientists establish comprehensive processes for model validation, privacy protection, and regulatory compliance to build trustworthy AI systems tailored for enterprise use.

