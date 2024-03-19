Join the cutting edge of blockchain innovation with our Avalanche development company. Our expert team utilizes Avalanche’s architecture to provide decentralized solutions that scale with your ambitions, drive growth, and boast exceptional speed, security, and versatility for your business needs.
The Avalanche blockchain is perfect for high-demand applications as it provides unmatched throughput, minimal latency, and fortified security while its consensus mechanism accelerates transactions and enhances scalability.
With over 11 years of blockchain expertise and 80+ successfully delivered projects, PixelPlex knows how to develop sophisticated Avalanche-powered solutions that handle intricate business requirements and deliver superior performance and security.
Since mastering distributed ledger technology in 2013, we’ve assisted businesses of all sizes and industries in realizing their visions. Now, we can wrap our heads around any issue and come up with an elegant, cost-effective, and value-added Avalanche blockchain solution.
We offer blockchain consulting services that reveal the best methods for implementing Avalanche and leverage its unique features to boost operational efficiency, achieve strategic objectives, drive technological innovation, and tackle complex business challenges.
We specialize in smart contract development on Avalanche and engineer robust and secure contracts that optimize transaction processes, automate operations, and enhance the functionality of your blockchain applications through the advanced capabilities of Avalanche.
Rely on our extensive experience in Avalanche development to create bespoke solutions that deliver exceptional performance, scalability, and security and empower your business to thrive in the ever-evolving blockchain ecosystem with advanced blockchain technology.
We create Avalanche subnets and build dedicated blockchain networks that provide specialized solutions for businesses, enhance scalability and security, address specific operational needs, and foster innovation and growth in a decentralized environment.
Our Avalanche blockchain development company harnesses the platform’s advanced features to deliver dApps that feature unparalleled performance, a seamless user experience, and operational excellence all while catalyzing engagement and competitive advantage.
Discover how we've enabled our clients to meet their business objectives while adhering to industry standards.
PixelPlex assisted the client in creating a sustainable and high-performing blockchain platform, featuring the innovative Proof of Ethic consensus mechanism that delivers high transaction throughput, fast performance, robust security, and low energy consumption.
Our team helped the client build a community-governed DeFi solution by developing smart contracts, deploying new staking pools, migrating to the Solana blockchain, and implementing enhancements to optimize performance, scalability, and functionality.
We developed a high-end DeFi network for dApps and smart contracts, incorporating fast finality consensus, EVM support, inter-blockchain communication, Web3 integration, decentralized finance, secure KYC-enabled governance, and ZK-powered scalability.
Our Avalanche blockchain development company can tackle one-of-a-kind challenges within any industry and its explicit requirements and crafts solutions that help business leaders get ahead and conquer unique market niches.
We deliver Avalanche blockchain solutions that upend financial services, boost transaction efficiency and security, and foster innovation.
Our Avalanche solutions transform retail and eCommerce by increasing transaction security and creating transparent and high-performing digital marketplaces.
We enhance supply chain operations with Avalanche blockchain solutions that provide transparency, traceability, and secure data exchange.
Our team develops Avalanche blockchain solutions that protect patient data, streamline operations within healthcare, and ensure better care delivery.
Our Avalanche blockchain development company will help you deliver a solution that allows you to modernize real estate transactions and reduce administrative overhead.
Our Avalanche blockchain solutions optimize operations in the oil and gas sector all while enhancing data integrity and operational excellence.
Our team includes specialists for every project phase, capable of initiating with an MVP and swiftly scaling to a full Avalanche solution with precision and effectiveness.
We adopt stringent security protocols to safeguard your Avalanche blockchain solutions against potential threats and breaches.
Our talented blockchain engineers, researchers, and web3 contributors leverage the latest technology, driving innovation to deliver advanced blockchain solutions.
Market disruption
3
Unicorns disrupted industries from startup phase
Scalability at its best
10M+
Users scaled in just 18 months
Capital growth
$500M+
raised by the clients
Revenue boost
$5M
First-year revenue boost from zero
Smart contract success
1M+
Secure smart contract executions enabled
Happy end-users
50M
happy users for our clients
Top blockchain
company 2024
To ensure your solutions support business-critical operations without connectivity overload, cost overheads, congestion, or transaction fraud, we have come up with a comprehensive Avalanche development process.
Our team conducts a discovery phase to understand your business objectives and determine how the Avalanche blockchain can address your specific needs. We then create a detailed project outline aligned with your technological requirements.
Deliverables
We develop a comprehensive architecture that defines the technical framework and concentrates on scalability, security, and performance to lay a strong foundation and secure the system’s robustness and adaptability.
Deliverables
During this step, our Avalanche development team builds the blockchain solution, writing code, creating smart contracts, and integrating necessary technologies to achieve optimal functionality and fulfill all specified criteria.
Deliverables
We integrate the Avalanche solution into your existing environment, ensuring full functionality and interoperability across all platforms and applications through comprehensive compatibility testing and interface optimization.
Deliverables
Our experts conduct rigorous testing and validation processes to detect and rectify any issues and make sure that the solution operates well before deployment and meets all performance and security benchmarks.
Deliverables
After deployment, we provide ongoing support and enhancements to adapt to your evolving business needs and technological advancements, focusing on long-term reliability and performance, and making necessary updates to maintain optimal operation.
Deliverables


We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
