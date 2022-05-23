We build scalable and secure decentralized applications so you can bypass high costs and slow transaction speeds for good. Leverage the power of Polygon's Layer 2 to achieve high throughput, lower fees, and dramatically improve user acquisition.
Polygon attracts startups, entrepreneurs, and established companies due to its extremely low transaction costs (fractions of a cent). It makes Polygon dApps usable for small transactions and users without large capital.
Polygon's sidechain architecture allows for processing transactions off the main network. The resulting throughput (65,000 TPS) and fast block times (~2 seconds) eliminate long wait times and prevent failed transactions during peak demand.
Polygon creates a Web2 experience on a Web3 foundation. User actions are fast and almost free. Web2-like logins and access procedures hide the blockchain complexity, onboarding the next billion users to Web3.
Polygon is EVM compatible. Developers don't need to learn a new language. They can use their existing Solidity skills and tools (like MetaMask, Hardhat, Truffle) to build solutions that offer security, scalability, and boosted performance.
The Polygon network provides tools for launching optimized solutions with tailored requirements. It's an interoperable framework with multiple specialized chains that communicate and share value and prevent projects from isolation.
Polygon's PoS consensus mechanism is more energy-efficient than PoW. It replaces energy-intensive mining with efficient validation, reducing energy footprint and supporting green initiatives.
We partner with our clients to build ideal Web3 solutions on Polygon, perfectly balancing high performance, security, and cost-efficiency.
PixelPlex experts build scalable and user-friendly decentralized applications that leverage Polygon's high throughput and low fees. These advantages create experiences that drive adoption and engagement.
We engineer and audit secure, high-performance smart contracts on Polygon's EVM-compatible network, ensuring the core logic of your dApp is both robust and cost-effective.
Leverage full-featured, secure NFT marketplaces built on Polygon. Enable your users to seamlessly mint, trade, and collect digital assets with minimal transaction fees.
Supplement your solutions with custom, non-custodial wallets and browser extensions tailored for the Polygon ecosystem. Provide users with a secure and intuitive way to manage their assets.
Benefit from Polygon's robust network to launch your project's currency. As a Polygon token development company, we cover the creation, deployment, and management of both fungible (ERC-20) and non-fungible (ERC-721/1155) tokens.
We effectively connect your dApps and systems to the Polygon network and bridge them to other blockchains, ensuring interoperability and expanding your project's reach within the Web3 ecosystem.
At PixelPlex, we've developed more than 450 cases for our clients. Here are the examples of various services we're most proud of.
We engineered a community-driven DeFi ecosystem by crafting and auditing secure smart contracts, launching new staking mechanisms, and enabling cross-chain functionality with Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain.
This is a high-performance, Ethereum-compatible blockchain network for decentralized applications. The infrastructure features near-instant transaction finality, native cross-chain bridges for seamless asset transfer, and a full suite of developer tools.
We developed a scalable blockchain platform that merges a unique UTXO model with EVM compatibility. This allows developers to leverage familiar tools while benefiting from enhanced transaction speed and security, complete with a decentralized governance model.
PixelPlex built a powerful and efficient blockchain network based on the Proof of Ethic model. This highly efficient system is built for rapid transactions, enterprise-grade security, and a minimal environmental footprint, featuring integrated digital wallets and secure identity verification.
We accelerated the growth of a major blockchain ecosystem by providing deep expertise, from infrastructure auditing and smart contract optimization to creating comprehensive migration guides and functional demo dApps.
As a Polygon development company, we possess hands-on experience with its Layer 2 architecture and EVM-compatible environment. We build scalable, cost-effective applications rapidly, avoiding the common development pitfalls that derail projects.
From initial concept and tokenomics design to secure smart contract development, dApp creation, and ongoing maintenance, we provide a full suite of services. We architect every solution with attention to details, to make sure it grows seamlessly with your user base.
We harness Polygon's robust security model to safeguard our clients’ digital assets and users. This is achieved with Polygon's "Security as a Service" feature that allows for security guarantees from Ethereum or a specialized set of validators.
Polygon offers transaction costs as low as a fraction of a cent, making it highly attractive to businesses. They can operate micro-transactions and eliminate entry barriers for a much broader user base.
Polygon can process up to 65,000 transactions per second (TPS) on a single sidechain. Its fast confirmation times allow for quick execution of transactions and smart contracts. Therefore, the overall efficiency of apps increases.
Polygon is built alongside Ethereum. Developers can fork and deploy their existing Ethereum smart contracts on Polygon with minimal changes. It also leverages Ethereum's robust security layer.
Polygon is a network of chains. This "Internet of Blockchains" vision allows for interoperability between different projects and chains built on Polygon. Its large ecosystem with hundreds of dApps in DeFi, NFTs, and gaming facilitates the development process.
Major VCs and brands like Disney, Meta, and Starbucks support Polygon and invest funds into its development. This creates a level of credibility and assurance for businesses building on it.
Polygon aims to become a carbon-neutral technology and has implemented green initiatives. This is a significant factor for brands and users concerned about the environmental impact of blockchain technology.
Our comprehensive development package delivers a streamlined, efficient path to a fully realized and market-ready project on the Polygon blockchain.
Our approach includes:
Have a fully outlined project? Reach out to receive a tailored, in-depth proposal for your custom Polygon dApp.
Our team of seasoned experts develops Polygon solutions that meet the needs of enterprises from almost any business domain.
Polygon is a hub for DeFi, so it perfectly matches the requirements of FinTech and banking. We develop solutions that provide financial systems with secure, transparent, and highly efficient operations without traditional intermediaries.
Polygon offers low fees and high speed, which are essential for in-game microtransactions and asset ownership. We create gaming platforms and metaverses that attract players and cope with high overloads.
Polygon has penetrated this area with its scalable and accessible NFTs and loyalty programs. Our specialists build dApps that boost customer loyalty, streamline operations, and provide a new level of transactional trust.
With Polygon, we create transparent, tamper-proof records of provenance and ownership, which are necessary for goods to move through a supply chain. Our clients’ business apps bring them operational efficiency and trust.
While every project is unique, our proven strategy provides a clear and reliable path to achieving your business objectives.
We start by analyzing your business objectives to define the project's scope and vision, ensuring a unified strategy and a clear path forward.
We design the system's technical blueprint, focusing on how it will leverage Polygon's core features, such as an EVM-compatible environment and cross-chain capabilities, and integrate with existing systems.
Our engineers build your application with a focus on secure, efficient smart contract development, intuitive user interface design, and seamless backend integration.
We perform rigorous testing, including smart contract audits and performance optimization, to ensure your dApp is secure, scalable, and reliable on the Polygon network.
We deploy your solution to the Polygon mainnet and provide ongoing support for maintenance, upgrades, and ecosystem growth.
