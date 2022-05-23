Polygon blockchain development preview

Polygon Blockchain
Development Company

The power of Ethereum, without the price of admission

We build scalable and secure decentralized applications so you can bypass high costs and slow transaction speeds for good. Leverage the power of Polygon's Layer 2 to achieve high throughput, lower fees, and dramatically improve user acquisition.

Challenges we solve with Polygon

PixelPlex delivers blockchain solutions for every scale, from niche NFT projects to comprehensive enterprise integrations.

Prohibitive gas fees

Polygon attracts startups, entrepreneurs, and established companies due to its extremely low transaction costs (fractions of a cent). It makes Polygon dApps usable for small transactions and users without large capital.

Network congestion

Polygon's sidechain architecture allows for processing transactions off the main network. The resulting throughput (65,000 TPS) and fast block times (~2 seconds) eliminate long wait times and prevent failed transactions during peak demand.

High entry barriers

Polygon creates a Web2 experience on a Web3 foundation. User actions are fast and almost free. Web2-like logins and access procedures hide the blockchain complexity, onboarding the next billion users to Web3.

Developer frictions

Polygon is EVM compatible. Developers don't need to learn a new language. They can use their existing Solidity skills and tools (like MetaMask, Hardhat, Truffle) to build solutions that offer security, scalability, and boosted performance.

Ecosystem silos

The Polygon network provides tools for launching optimized solutions with tailored requirements. It's an interoperable framework with multiple specialized chains that communicate and share value and prevent projects from isolation.

Environmental concerns

Polygon's PoS consensus mechanism is more energy-efficient than PoW. It replaces energy-intensive mining with efficient validation, reducing energy footprint and supporting green initiatives.

Our Polygon blockchain development services

We partner with our clients to build ideal Web3 solutions on Polygon, perfectly balancing high performance, security, and cost-efficiency.

polygon development services preview

Polygon dApp development

PixelPlex experts build scalable and user-friendly decentralized applications that leverage Polygon's high throughput and low fees. These advantages create experiences that drive adoption and engagement.

Polygon smart contract development

We engineer and audit secure, high-performance smart contracts on Polygon's EVM-compatible network, ensuring the core logic of your dApp is both robust and cost-effective.

Polygon NFT marketplace development

Leverage full-featured, secure NFT marketplaces built on Polygon. Enable your users to seamlessly mint, trade, and collect digital assets with minimal transaction fees.

Polygon wallet development

Supplement your solutions with custom, non-custodial wallets and browser extensions tailored for the Polygon ecosystem. Provide users with a secure and intuitive way to manage their assets.

Altcoin and token development

Benefit from Polygon's robust network to launch your project's currency. As a Polygon token development company, we cover the creation, deployment, and management of both fungible (ERC-20) and non-fungible (ERC-721/1155) tokens.

Polygon integration services

We effectively connect your dApps and systems to the Polygon network and bridge them to other blockchains, ensuring interoperability and expanding your project's reach within the Web3 ecosystem.

Polygon blockchain development success stories

At PixelPlex, we've developed more than 450 cases for our clients. Here are the examples of various services we're most proud of.

Community-governed DeFi system

We engineered a community-driven DeFi ecosystem by crafting and auditing secure smart contracts, launching new staking mechanisms, and enabling cross-chain functionality with Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain.

  • Smart contract development
  • Staking & liquidity pool deployment
  • Multi-chain expansion
  • Binance Smart Chain and Polygon support
  • Zendit launchpad integration for token sales
The illustration of Multi-chain DeFi hub project

Blockchain ecosystem with DeFi-style bridges

This is a high-performance, Ethereum-compatible blockchain network for decentralized applications. The infrastructure features near-instant transaction finality, native cross-chain bridges for seamless asset transfer, and a full suite of developer tools.

  • Custom smart contract development
  • Curated SDKs and developer toolkit
  • Native blockchain explorer
  • Dedicated public API
  • Secure cross-chain bridge
The illustration of Echo project

UTXO-based blockchain platform

We developed a scalable blockchain platform that merges a unique UTXO model with EVM compatibility. This allows developers to leverage familiar tools while benefiting from enhanced transaction speed and security, complete with a decentralized governance model.

  • UTXO model with POS v3.0 consensus
  • Decentralized governance protocol
  • EVM-compatible smart contract suite
  • Account abstraction layer
  • Comprehensive SDK and APIs suite
The illustration of UTXO-based blockchain platform project

Eco-friendly blockchain platform

PixelPlex built a powerful and efficient blockchain network based on the Proof of Ethic model. This highly efficient system is built for rapid transactions, enterprise-grade security, and a minimal environmental footprint, featuring integrated digital wallets and secure identity verification.

  • An eco-friendly, sustainable network
  • Cross-platform digital wallet
  • Built-in digital wallet for payments
  • Secure identity verification (KYC)
  • Custom wallet development
The illustration of HELO blockchain project

TON ecosystem enhancements

We accelerated the growth of a major blockchain ecosystem by providing deep expertise, from infrastructure auditing and smart contract optimization to creating comprehensive migration guides and functional demo dApps.

  • Infrastructure and security audit
  • TON migration guide
  • SEO strategy and content
  • Smart contract enhancements
  • TVM and FunC migration
The illustration of A series of improvements for The Open Network project

Why work with PixelPlex

Battle-tested Polygon expertise

As a Polygon development company, we possess hands-on experience with its Layer 2 architecture and EVM-compatible environment. We build scalable, cost-effective applications rapidly, avoiding the common development pitfalls that derail projects.

End-to-end development partnership

From initial concept and tokenomics design to secure smart contract development, dApp creation, and ongoing maintenance, we provide a full suite of services. We architect every solution with attention to details, to make sure it grows seamlessly with your user base.

Security-first focus

We harness Polygon's robust security model to safeguard our clients’ digital assets and users. This is achieved with Polygon's "Security as a Service" feature that allows for security guarantees from Ethereum or a specialized set of validators.

17+ years

in the technology industry

unicorns captured (project valued over $1B)

8

Solana projects launched to date

13+ years

in the blockchain domain

80+

DLT projects successfully kick-started

200+

smart contracts on mainnet

Top blockchain
company 2024

Top blockchain company 2024

Key benefits of PixelPlex Polygon blockchain development

Low transaction fees

Polygon offers transaction costs as low as a fraction of a cent, making it highly attractive to businesses. They can operate micro-transactions and eliminate entry barriers for a much broader user base.

High speed

Polygon can process up to 65,000 transactions per second (TPS) on a single sidechain. Its fast confirmation times allow for quick execution of transactions and smart contracts. Therefore, the overall efficiency of apps increases.

Ethereum compatibility and security

Polygon is built alongside Ethereum. Developers can fork and deploy their existing Ethereum smart contracts on Polygon with minimal changes. It also leverages Ethereum's robust security layer.

Developed ecosystem

Polygon is a network of chains. This "Internet of Blockchains" vision allows for interoperability between different projects and chains built on Polygon. Its large ecosystem with hundreds of dApps in DeFi, NFTs, and gaming facilitates the development process.

Brand support

Major VCs and brands like Disney, Meta, and Starbucks support Polygon and invest funds into its development. This creates a level of credibility and assurance for businesses building on it.

Sustainability

Polygon aims to become a carbon-neutral technology and has implemented green initiatives. This is a significant factor for brands and users concerned about the environmental impact of blockchain technology.

Cost of Polygon blockchain development services

Starting at

$50,000

Our comprehensive development package delivers a streamlined, efficient path to a fully realized and market-ready project on the Polygon blockchain.

Our approach includes:

  • Strategic assessment of your concept on Polygon
  • Developing a technical roadmap
  • Architecting a scalable technology
  • Crafting an integration strategy

Have a fully outlined project? Reach out to receive a tailored, in-depth proposal for your custom Polygon dApp.

Polygon blockchain development across industries

Our team of seasoned experts develops Polygon solutions that meet the needs of enterprises from almost any business domain.

FinTech & banking

Polygon is a hub for DeFi, so it perfectly matches the requirements of FinTech and banking. We develop solutions that provide financial systems with secure, transparent, and highly efficient operations without traditional intermediaries.

  • Automated lending/borrowing protocols
  • Polygon token development services
  • Decentralized fraud detection networks
  • Low-cost cross-border payment systems
digital stock market display

Gaming & entertainment

Polygon offers low fees and high speed, which are essential for in-game microtransactions and asset ownership. We create gaming platforms and metaverses that attract players and cope with high overloads.

  • In-game asset economies and NFT marketplaces
  • Play-to-earn and win-to-earn mechanics
  • Scalable Web3 gaming infrastructure
  • Interoperable metaverse experiences
gaming mini apps

Retail & eCommerce

Polygon has penetrated this area with its scalable and accessible NFTs and loyalty programs. Our specialists build dApps that boost customer loyalty, streamline operations, and provide a new level of transactional trust.

  • Dynamic NFT-based programs
  • High-speed, low-fee payment gateways
  • Immutable product provenance
  • User-centric identity and data protection platforms
fashion store mannequin

Supply chain & logistics

With Polygon, we create transparent, tamper-proof records of provenance and ownership, which are necessary for goods to move through a supply chain. Our clients’ business apps bring them operational efficiency and trust.

  • Cryptographically-verified shipment tracking
  • Automated supplier/partner networks
  • Real-time asset monitoring
  • Immutable audit trails and compliance reporting
trucks on highway

Our Polygon blockchain development process

While every project is unique, our proven strategy provides a clear and reliable path to achieving your business objectives.

1. Discovery & strategy

2. Technical architecture

3. DApp and smart contract development

4. QA and security

5. Launch & growth support

Discovery & strategy

We start by analyzing your business objectives to define the project's scope and vision, ensuring a unified strategy and a clear path forward.

Deliverables

  • Project scope document
  • High-level project roadmap
  • Stakeholder vision alignment

Technical architecture

We design the system's technical blueprint, focusing on how it will leverage Polygon's core features, such as an EVM-compatible environment and cross-chain capabilities, and integrate with existing systems.

Deliverables

  • System architecture design
  • Data flow schematics
  • Polygon integration strategy

DApp and smart contract development

Our engineers build your application with a focus on secure, efficient smart contract development, intuitive user interface design, and seamless backend integration.

Deliverables

  • Audited smart contracts
  • Functional dApp interface
  • Integrated backend system

QA and security

We perform rigorous testing, including smart contract audits and performance optimization, to ensure your dApp is secure, scalable, and reliable on the Polygon network.

Deliverables

  • Security audit reports
  • Performance and load testing results
  • QA certification

Launch & growth support

We deploy your solution to the Polygon mainnet and provide ongoing support for maintenance, upgrades, and ecosystem growth.

Deliverables

  • Live dApp deployment
  • Post-launch support plan
  • User documentation and manuals

Our signature domains

With over 13 years of experience in blockchain, we will elevate your business to the next level.

Blockchain

We offer blockchain development solutions that improve performance and enhance data integrity, so that you receive a powerful advantage based on verifiable trust.
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Digitize tangible assets such as real estate or artwork by converting them into digital tokens. This enables broader access to global trading and investment via blockchain-powered marketplaces.
Tokenization domain background

Data science

Utilize data-driven analytics to empower more informed business decisions. We develop tailored solutions that transform intricate blockchain and off-chain data into practical, actionable insights.
Data science domain background

Machine learning

Incorporate machine learning into your processes to increase efficiency and improve strategic planning. Our tailored solutions enable you to leverage AI for more intelligent and effective dApps.
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
Development roadmap

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

How is Polygon different from Ethereum?

Polygon is a solution that complements Ethereum. While Ethereum provides the ultimate security and decentralization, it struggles with high transaction fees and slow speeds during peak demand. Polygon solves these problems by processing transactions on a separate, high-speed sidechain. This architecture allows companies to have all the benefits in one: robust security, low transaction costs, and high confirmation times.

What dApps can I build on Polygon?

Polygon allows developers to build any kind of dApp. For example, it may be a lending platform or a decentralized exchange capable of small transactions thanks to low fees. It is also an ideal environment for NFT marketplaces, blockchain-based games with in-game economies, and enterprise solutions like supply chain tracking and customer loyalty programs. To cut it short, if your dApp requires high throughput, low costs, or a seamless user experience, it is a perfect candidate for Polygon.

What projects is Polygon suitable for?

Polygon is the right choice for projects where user experience and cost-efficiency are non-negotiable. Startups and entrepreneurs may use it for building MVPs to avoid Ethereum's prohibitive gas fees. Web2 brands might launch NFT initiatives or loyalty programs, as they offer a familiar experience for non-crypto-native users. Gaming platforms, social dApps, and mass-market DeFi applications will also benefit from Polygon's high throughput and ability to prevent network congestion.

How long does it take PixelPlex to develop a solution on Polygon?

The timeline always depends on the project's scope and complexity. A basic dApp or a standard NFT marketplace typically takes between two to four months to complete. For more complex systems, such as a custom DeFi protocol with advanced features or a blockchain game, the timeline might extend from four to eight months or longer. We discuss the details of each case during the discovery phase.

What is the future of Polygon?

Polygon 2.0 is expected to build the ultimate value layer for the internet. Its vision is to evolve from a single chain into an interconnected network of zero-knowledge (ZK) powered Layer 2 chains. It will allow for infinite scalability and unified liquidity, meaning value and data can move seamlessly across the entire ecosystem. Strong support of the Polygon blockchain from major investors and brands speaks volumes about the credibility of this ambitious roadmap. Polygon is likely to become a leading and future-proof platform for the next generation of Web3 applications.

