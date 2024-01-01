TON Ecosystem Enhancement, a series of improvements for The Open Network
TON Ecosystem Enhancement

About the client

The TON Foundation is a pioneering organization in the blockchain industry, focused on developing The Open Network (TON) – a decentralized computer network built on a Layer 1 blockchain. Initially developed by the Telegram team, TON aims to integrate cryptocurrency and blockchain functionality into the Telegram ecosystem.

Details

The PixelPlex team assisted the TON Foundation in refining their ecosystem through platform enhancements, comprehensive documentation creation, and the development of demo applications.

Team

  • Business analyst
  • Product manager
  • Backend developer
  • FunC developer
  • Content lead
  • SEO specialist
  • QA engineer
  • UI/UX designer

Project goals

  • 1

    Conduct analysis of TON’s existing infrastructure and documentation

  • 2

    Deliver various blockchain improvements

  • 3

    Develop comprehensive documentation on TON ecosystem to facilitate better understanding

  • 4

    Support content and SEO strategy

Work done

  • Audit of existing materials and infrastructure analysis
  • Elaboration of proposals with improvements
  • Development of demo apps to showcase the capabilities of the TON blockchain
  • TON documentation, covering various aspects from migration flow to TON smart contract languages
  • SEO strategy and various content materials to support the visibility of the TON network
quotes

The PixelPlex team handled all the problems we highlighted. All jobs were perfectly managed, and we met the deadlines as planned. We did not waste time on useless talks. All tasks were done very quickly. PixelPlex is ready to figure out any task we face.

TON Foundation, Developer Relations & Onboarding Manager
Developer Relations & Onboarding ManagerTON Foundation

Business opportunity

Continuing the legacy of Telegram's initial vision, the TON Foundation actively develops a robust and highly scalable blockchain platform capable of processing thousands of transactions per second

The team is dedicated to improving TON's usability for developers and the community while ensuring a clear understanding of its features to guarantee the ecosystem's success.

The TON Foundation understood that they needed a fresh perspective to achieve these goals. This is why they wanted to collaborate with developers who could seamlessly integrate into their team, helping them enhance the TON blockchain infrastructure and documentation.

They selected PixelPlex as their trusted TON development vendor due to our extensive experience in blockchain technology and our deep understanding of the domain.

Solution

Our contribution to the refinement of the TON ecosystem can be subdivided into four main stages:

  • 1

    Blockchain enhancements and fixes

  • 2

    Documentation creation

  • 3

    SEO and content

  • 4

    Development of demo apps

Blockchain enhancements and fixes

Blockchain enhancements

PixelPlex delivered various improvements for smart contracts written in FunC and Tact programming languages.

We built a smart contract for the proposal usingTact, making the most of its features like inter-contract interactions, standard sending functions, and storageReserves. We also took care of other fixes and tackled various ad-hoc tasks.

Our smart contract development service providers also enhanced smart contracts written in FunC for the PTP exchanger. This involved adding commissions for order creation, implementing a TX filter, and testing the smart contracts.

We assisted the TON foundation in creating a migration flow from EVM and Solidity to TVM and FunC. We analyzed the strengths and weaknesses of TON concerning migration, identified areas for improvement, and offered solutions to address these issues. We also conducted research of server software for implementing proxies/bridges during the application migration to TON.

The client entrusted our team to improve the TON ecosystem, including but not limited to mytonctrl docker file adjustments for mtk scripts, ton-docker-ctrl fixes, nodes troubleshooting, and the adjustment and rework of transaction schemes flow.

TON documentation creation

TON documentation creation

To establish better understanding of TON and its capabilities, facilitate the onboarding of new developers, and promote consistency across different projects within the ecosystem, our TON developers created a set of guides and instructions.

We covered multiple aspects of the TON ecosystem, including but not limited to:

  • TON Connect documentation rework, including TON Connect SDK, TON Connect Protocol, and TON Assets SDK
  • TON Center examples and user guides, API documentation, and deployment documentation
  • Jetton processing flow
  • Payment processing flow
  • Blueprint SDK
  • Sandbox SDK
  • Tact documentation
  • Nodes 2.0 documentation
  • Mytonctrl2 docker configuration
  • TVM instructions
  • TON EVM bridge
  • VK -> TON migration flow
  • WeChat -> TON migration flow
  • USDt integrators user guides

Development of demo apps

To showcase the capabilities of the TON blockchain and platform applications, we built several TON-powered dApps.

Development of payment

For example, our team created a tap-to-earn game called Clicker. The game leverages a play-to-earn game development principle and enables users to receive rewards via gamified interactions. Its interface is tailored to Telegram Mini Apps and caters to both Telegram and VK platforms. We also developed the game’s user flow, engaging mechanics, and reward strategies to keep players actively participating.

Our P2P crypto exchange software development team also created a demo P2P exchange app that includes an orders list, exchange smart contracts, and an exchange wallet. The app demonstrates the capabilities of TON for decentralized exchanges, allowing users to create orders, swap tokens, filter transactions by different parameters, view order history, and more.

Besides, we participated in the redevelopment of a payment Telegram Mini App that showcases integration with @tonconnect/ui-react and simple processing of USD₮ invoice. Our Telegram Mini Apps development specialists also created detailed instructions for developers, demonstrating how to implement the integration.

SEO and content

Our team conducted an audit of TON’s existing marketing materials to refine and devise a blog strategy and create content for various target audiences.

We also performed an SEO audit of the client’s website and provided a series of recommendations to improve the website’s ranking and address key issues, such as broken links, sitemap errors, HTML validation, and off-page optimization.

Seo and content