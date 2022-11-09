Polkadot dApp development services

By leveraging Polkadot’s Substrate framework and Cross-Consensus Messaging (XCM), we engineer dApps that don't just exist on one chain – they communicate natively with every corner of Web3.
Isolation is a death sentence in Web3, so Cross-Consensus Messaging (XCM) is implemented to allow your dApp to fluently trade assets and data with any other parachain, turning the entire ecosystem into your liquidity pool.
Hard forks and contentious network splits are obsolete here. your protocol evolves via "forkless upgrades," allowing complex new features to be pushed live on-chain without ever disrupting user service or fracturing the network.
Building a validator set from scratch is a nightmare you can skip. By connecting to the Relay Chain, your project instantly inherits the massive economic security shield of the entire Polkadot network, letting you focus solely on your product.
Global congestion never impacts your performance because we can deploy your dApp on a dedicated parachain or blockspace region, guaranteeing you have reserved throughput and predictable costs regardless of what other apps are doing.
Generic EVM logic often isn't enough, so we go deeper by customizing the blockchain layer itself using Substrate, giving you absolute control over block times, transaction weighing, and economic rules that standard chains simply cannot offer.
Governance disputes shouldn't stall progress — sophisticated on-chain voting mechanisms are integrated directly into your runtime, making community decisions binding, transparent, and automatically executable without manual intervention.
Polkadot blockchain development shatters the barriers between isolated blockchains, bringing true composability to your application.
This full-cycle service builds your application using the ink! smart contract framework or EVM-compatible layers. The result is a seamless full-stack solution where your on-chain logic interacts flawlessly with off-chain indexers and user wallets.
High-performance logic is crafted using WebAssembly (Wasm), avoiding the inefficiencies and legacy constraints of the EVM. This approach delivers smart contracts that are significantly faster, use less storage, and are natively compatible with other dApps.
By utilizing Polkadot’s parallel transaction processing, financial protocols are built to handle massive concurrent volume without network congestion. Financial logic, such as liquid staking or AMM swaps, executes with speed and finality.
Digital assets are designed not just to sit in a wallet, but to travel. We implement standards that allow your NFTs and tokens to be teleported across parachains, ensuring they retain their utility and history wherever your users choose to engage with them.
User interfaces are connected directly to the blockchain using "light client" technologies like Smoldot, removing reliance on centralized RPC providers. This guarantees your users are verifying their own data in real-time.
We turn your challenging specifications into dependable, high-assurance applications using Polkadot's interoperable and secure technology.
We architected a custom Polkadot-powered protocol and built comprehensive smart contracts for a functional blockchain ecosystem, delivering new solutions that became a cornerstone of the Rio DeFi platform.
A community-controlled DeFi hub offering a suite of services like lending, staking, and a launchpad. It relies on secure smart contracts for its operations and is built for cross-chain compatibility.
We crafted a development strategy for the first globally compliant decentralized multi-asset marketplace that will accommodate traders and investors all over the globe — from highly experienced DeFi players to newbies in the industry.
We earned our five-star rating because we maintain effortless, real-time communication with our clients.
PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.
Adam Greenwood
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.
Eric Vogel
Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd
From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.
Senior Manager
Ernst & Young AG
We put safety first when developing your smart contracts. We thoroughly test every line of code to guarantee total protection against attacks, maintaining our perfect, exploit-free history.
We've been building in the blockchain development space for over 13 years – almost since the very beginning. This deep, foundational experience means we can build robust and efficient solutions for your project.
We understand common user headaches like high gas fees. By focusing on the user perspective, we design dApps that are highly efficient and optimized, ultimately saving your users time and money.
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
$50M
end-users onboarded across our clients dApps
0
exploits since day 1
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top blockchain
company 2024
Your dApp is instantly secured by the billions of dollars staked on the Polkadot Relay Chain, meaning you don't need to bootstrap your own validator set to ensure your application is immune to 51% attacks.
Polkadot’s Cross-Consensus Messaging (XCM) allows your dApp to natively interact with tokens and data from other parachains, eliminating the massive security vulnerabilities found in traditional third-party bridges.
Unlike legacy chains where one viral app slows down the entire network, Polkadot’s sharded architecture processes transactions in parallel, ensuring your dApp remains fast and responsive even when other chains are congested.
You can upgrade your application’s core business logic seamlessly on-chain, allowing you to add features and fix bugs instantly without forcing your users to deal with complex migrations or community-splitting hard forks.
By utilizing WebAssembly (Wasm) smart contracts instead of the older EVM standard, your dApp can perform heavier, more sophisticated computations for a fraction of the gas cost and execution time.
If standard smart contracts aren't enough, we can leverage the Substrate framework to customize the underlying chain logic itself, tweaking block times and transaction fee models to perfectly match your specific business model.
Starting at
$20,000
Launch a scalable, interoperable dApp on the network of the future with our streamlined development package.
What's included:
Need custom substrate pallets, XCM messaging, or a full parachain crowdloan strategy? We provide a detailed custom quote.
Our mastery of Substrate and the Polkadot ecosystem allows us to engineer specialized custom interoperable applications across different industries.
Shatter the walls between isolated liquidity pools by building financial protocols that leverage XCM to interact with assets from any connected chain. Your platform inherits the shared, bank-grade security of the Relay Chain while accessing a universe of decentralized capital.
Deploy a dedicated commerce chain where you control the transaction fees and user experience, ensuring your customers never face network congestion or volatile gas spikes. This environment allows for custom loyalty logic that integrates seamlessly with other brand ecosystems.
Unify fragmented logistics data by creating a consortium chain that acts as a single source of truth for suppliers, shippers, and retailers without sacrificing privacy. Substrate’s flexibility allows you to integrate IoT device feeds directly into the blockchain's runtime for real-time, trustless verification.
Leverage privacy-focused parachains to secure sensitive patient data while maintaining complete interoperability with insurance and provider networks. Decentralized identity standards on Polkadot ensure patients own their records and grant access only when strictly necessary.
Tokenize high-value assets on a regulatory-compliant chain designed specifically for complex ownership structures and automated legal compliance. Cross-chain messaging enables these real-world asset tokens to flow freely into broad DeFi markets.
Deploy a dApp blockchain that tracks carbon credits and resource flows with a negligible environmental impact. Polkadot’s Nominated Proof-of-Stake (NPoS) consensus offers the greenest footprint in the industry.
Our process transforms your concept into a sovereign, interoperable application, leveraging the raw performance of WebAssembly and the cross-chain power of the Substrate ecosystem.
Your application's core requirements are evaluated against the Substrate framework to determine the optimal deployment strategy – whether a high-performance Wasm smart contract or a custom runtime module fits your scalability needs.
Deliverables
Architectural plans are drawn to leverage Cross-Consensus Messaging (XCM), allowing your dApp to compose logic and liquidity from disparate parachains into a single, unified user flow without relying on centralized bridges.
Deliverables
Business rules are engineered using ink!, Polkadot’s native Rust-based eDSL, creating high-performance WebAssembly (Wasm) binaries that are secure, compact, and free from the legacy bloat found in older virtual machines.
Deliverables
The gap between chain and user is bridged using advanced middleware tools like PAPI or Polkadot.js, generating type-safe bindings that ensure your frontend perfectly matches your on-chain logic, preventing UI errors before they happen.
Deliverables
Execution costs are rigorously analyzed using Substrate’s weight system, benchmarking every function to ensure your smart contract fits within block limits and remains affordable even during periods of high network congestion.
Deliverables
Finalized code is deployed to your chosen smart contract parachain (such as Astar or Moonbeam), followed by immediate on-chain source verification to ensure trustless interaction and transparency for your community.
Deliverables
We analyze top blockchain networks to select the best fit for your project's needs.
Ethereum
Solana
Cardano
Polkadot
Flow
Polygon
Bitcoin
Binance Smart Chain
Hyperledger
Hedera
Echo
Quorum
Graphene
EOS
Corda
Dash
Ripple
We create smart, secure solutions for your business using the power of blockchain and AI to help you innovate and perform better.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR DevelopmentQA & Software Testing
QA & Software Testing ServicesUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development ServicesMetaverse Consulting & Development
Validate your immersive concept quickly with metaverse development — launch your virtual experience, gather actionable user insights on core features like avatars and social interaction, and iterate based on real-world engagement.
Top Development Company
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance IndustryFitness
We create custom fitness software solutions that support meaningful training and steady engagement from the first session.
If you’re building a digital product for active users and need a team with real project experience behind it, we’ll help you bring it to life with clarity and purpose.
$257B
Global Fitness Industry
24%
Digital Growth
Solutions for Fitness
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
CompanyAbout us Team Careers Social Responsibility Contacts
BlogBlockchain Big Data Artificial Intelligence AR/VR Mobile News View Blog
Polkadot's interoperability and scalability (achieved through its multichain design) make it a key foundation for the future of DeFi. Explore the latest insights and expert Polkadot overviews in your blog.