Ethereum DApp Development
Company

Turn your smart contract logic into a dApp built to thrive under heavy traffic

Innovation on Ethereum moves fast, but the right development partner turns that pace into opportunity with dApps built for real adoption. And that’s exactly what we deliver.

Challenges we solve

Losing users at the wallet step?

We simplify onboarding with intuitive wallet flows and smart account setups, connecting your app to MetaMask, WalletConnect, or a custom wallet with clear signing steps so users can start fast.

Not sure which L2 or sidechain fits your app?

We help you choose and deploy on the best network, be that Polygon, Arbitrum, or Immutable, so your dApp gets fast performance and low fees without compromising Ethereum’s security.

Concerned about the security of your smart contracts?

We audit and test your code using OpenZeppelin standards and real-world attack simulations to catch bugs and security risks before your dApp goes live.

Struggling to make sense of multi-chain data?

We build custom indexers and analytics dashboards that turn complex on-chain activity into clear, real-time insights to help you understand performance across networks.

Unsure how to upgrade safely after launch?

We develop scalable and flexible smart contracts with built-in safety checks so you can roll out updates and fixes without risking live contracts or user funds.

Worried your blockchain idea will never move past the concept stage?

We turn early ideas into fully functional products by handling everything from planning and design to smart contract development and deployment on testnet and mainnet.

Ethereum dApp development services

Ethereum opens the door to endless possibilities. We help you transform that potential into products users trust and systems your business can grow on through our deep Ethereum development expertise.

Ethereum dApp development services preview

End-to-end Ethereum dApp development

Bring your Ethereum dApp to life through a full development cycle that covers everything from initial planning to mainnet launch, with each stage focused on building a scalable product.

Smart contract development

Design and deploy secure Ethereum smart contracts that power DeFi platforms, tokens, and custom dApps, thoroughly tested using OpenZeppelin standards to ensure flawless on-chain execution.

Security audit & optimization

Protect your project with in-depth code analysis that simulates real attack scenarios and fine-tunes on-chain performance, ensuring your dApp runs securely and at peak stability.

DeFi & token ecosystem development

Deploy secure, scalable DeFi solutions with tokens, liquidity protocols, or staking mechanisms designed to fit your business model and keep assets protected.

NFT platform development

Launch a complete NFT ecosystem based on ERC-721 or ERC-1155 standards, combining robust smart contracts with intuitive design to help your project grow and engage its community.

Case studies

Over the past decade, we’ve brought hundreds of blockchain ideas to life, each solving unique challenges and showing what’s possible with distributed ledger technology.

Community-governed DeFi platform

A unicorn DeFi platform powered by community governance and upgraded with multi-chain support and advanced staking mechanics that enabled growth across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon.

  • Native platform token development
  • Delivered 60+ staking pools across chains
  • Prepared migration path to Solana
  • Reached $71.18M total value staked
  • Improved governance and reward mechanics
Token platform on the Ethereum blockchain

A fast-delivered ERC-20 token ecosystem built with automated vesting and CertiK-verified smart contracts that allowed Coindepo to launch a fully transparent and secure token infrastructure.

  • Reduced development cost by 40%
  • Full ERC-20 utility token implementation
  • On-chain transparency for all token movements
  • CertiK audit passed with no critical issues
  • Delivery from concept to deployment in 3 weeks
Blockchain ecosystem with DeFi-styled bridges

A Layer 2 blockchain protocol designed for high-performance dApps, built with an x64 smart contract environment, full EVM compatibility, and sidechains connected to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

  • Smart contract platform with x64 VM and EVM support
  • Transaction cost under $0.01
  • ZK-rollup bridge for secure cross-chain verification
  • Native ECHO token for fees and governance
  • BTC and ETH sidechain support
UTXO-based blockchain & dApp development platform

A platform built to merge Bitcoin-level security with PoS validation and deliver cross-platform contract execution through EVM and x86 environments.

  • PoS added to a UTXO-based protocol
  • Account Abstraction Layer enabling EVM and x86
  • On-chain parameter updates via DGP
  • Multi-platform wallets and block explorer
  • SDK and APIs for efficient dApp building
Clients’ reviews

We could talk all day about what we do and list all our achievements, but our clients’ voices tell the story better than any numbers ever could.

  • PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.

    Adam Greenwood, CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

    Adam Greenwood

    CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

  • What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.

    Eric Vogel, Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd

    Eric Vogel

    Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd

  • From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.

    Senior Manager, Ernst & Young AG

    Senior Manager

    Ernst & Young AG

Why choose our dApp development company

Multi-chain expertise proven in production

We’ve built and deployed Ethereum solutions that scale across Polygon, Arbitrum, and BNB Chain, including 60+ audited staking pools and multi-network DeFi platforms handling millions in value.

Security backed by real audits

Our smart contracts are verified through third-party audits, OpenZeppelin-standard verification, and extensive testing with manual and automated checks before any mainnet release.

End-to-end delivery

We manage every stage of development, from architecture and design to launch and long-term support, ensuring your Ethereum project moves smoothly from concept to production and scales easily.

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

$50M

end-users onboarded across our clients dApps

0

exploits since day 1

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

Key benefits of Ethereum dApp development for your business

1.

Direct transactions with lower fees

Reduce operational costs by cutting out intermediaries and automating payments through Ethereum smart contracts that settle instantly and transparently.

2.

Ownership & revenue control

Retain full control over your digital assets, user data, and transaction logic by deploying decentralized apps where your business owns the ecosystem.

3.

Access to a multi-chain ecosystem

Expand your reach by integrating with Ethereum Layer 2 networks and EVM-compatible chains like Polygon or Arbitrum, giving users faster interactions without sacrificing security.

4.

Reliable automation of business logic

Streamline complex operations by embedding rules directly into smart contracts, ensuring tasks like payouts, governance votes, or asset distributions execute flawlessly every time.

5.

Future-ready architecture

Build on technology that evolves with your business, so Ethereum’s upgradeable smart contracts and expanding ecosystem keep your product relevant as the market grows.

Cost of Ethereum dApp development services

Starting at

$20,000

Get a custom Ethereum dApp built to match your business goals, with every feature working reliably from day one.

What's included:

  • Platform-specific R&D
  • dApp-to-blockchain integration
  • Business logic & functionality design
  • Gateway & API development
  • Transaction flow customization

Get a clear estimate for your Ethereum dApp development.

Ethereum dApp development across industries

Our expertise in Ethereum dApp development services spans multiple industries, allowing us to deliver solutions tailored to the unique challenges and goals of each sector.

FinTech & banking

We build blockchain-driven fintech solutions that boost transaction confidence by automating complex financial workflows and enabling new digital asset capabilities.

  • Smart budgeting apps
  • Advanced compliance systems
  • Wealth management tools
  • Personalized loan solutions
digital stock market display

Retail & eCommerce

We help brands transform their digital ecosystems by introducing blockchain-driven processes that elevate customer trust and streamline every stage of the shopping experience.

  • Product recommendation tools
  • Dynamic pricing apps
  • Customer sentiment analytics
  • AI-driven advisors
fashion store mannequin

Supply chain & logistics

We bring blockchain tools into supply chain and logistics environments to improve asset visibility, enhance partner coordination, and keep operations aligned in real time.

  • Demand forecasting tools
  • Route optimization apps
  • Automated warehouse systems
  • Real-time performance tracking
trucks on highway

Healthcare

We support healthcare providers in adopting blockchain solutions that protect sensitive information while improving the flow of data across patients, clinicians, and supporting systems.

  • Patient monitoring apps
  • AI-powered clinical support
  • Personalized healthcare apps
  • Treatment discovery platforms
medical technology interface

Real estate

We enable real estate organizations to modernize property transactions through blockchain technology that improves transparency and introduces efficient digital ownership models.

  • Real-time property valuation tools
  • Intelligent building management systems
  • Data-driven investment platforms
  • Personalized property discovery
city skyscrapers

Oil & gas

We introduce blockchain capabilities to the oil and gas sector to ensure clearer oversight of critical assets and smoother alignment between operational teams and supply networks.

  • Maintenance prediction platforms
  • Smart safety monitoring
  • Intelligent drilling optimization tools
  • Sustainability & emissions control apps
offshore oil rig

Our development process

To take your multi-party agreement from a handshake to immutable code, we follow a structured process that puts your business logic at the absolute center.

1. Project discovery & scope setup

2. Architecture planning

3. Smart contract engineering

4. dApp feature implementation

5. Testing & audit preparation

6. Deployment & ongoing support

Project discovery & scope setup

This stage focuses on understanding your product vision and mapping it to technical realities so the team can plan a dApp that aligns cleanly with your business goals.

Deliverables

  • Defined scope & measurable goals
  • Technical requirement outline
  • Project timeline with milestones

Architecture planning

A structured blueprint is created to describe how the dApp will behave, how contracts will interact, and which networks or tools best support long-term growth.

Deliverables

  • System architecture diagram
  • Contract & data interaction model
  • Confirmed technology stack

Smart contract engineering

This is where your idea becomes on-chain code, shaped into Solidity contracts that behave consistently and form a base your dApp can build on as new features emerge.

Deliverables

  • Contract codebase
  • Internal review summary
  • ABI & usage documentation

dApp feature implementation

At this point, all layers of the application are connected, creating a cohesive environment where user actions translate naturally into on-chain operations.

Deliverables

  • Integrated functional modules
  • Wallet connection setup
  • API & indexing endpoints

Testing & audit preparation

Here the product is tested in depth, with each part of the system pushed through different conditions to confirm steady behaviour and prepare the codebase for a smooth audit.

Deliverables

  • Test coverage overview
  • Behaviour & load test findings
  • Audit-ready contract package

Deployment & ongoing support

Launch begins with testnet deployment and moves to mainnet once everything behaves as expected, followed by ongoing oversight to keep the dApp evolving with your users.

Deliverables

  • Testnet & mainnet deployments
  • Monitoring & performance logs
  • Update & improvement roadmap

Our signature domains

Our development work focuses on the core technologies shaping modern digital products, backed by deep expertise in each domain.

Blockchain

Our blockchain development services turn complex ideas into production-ready networks and applications, using battle-tested architectures and smart contracts tailored to your business workflows.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Asset-backed digital models unlock new liquidity pathways by transforming physical or financial holdings into secure, easily transferable blockchain representations.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

Data science combines tailored machine learning pipelines with deep domain analysis to uncover patterns in your data that power accurate forecasting and measurable business improvements.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Data science domain background

Machine learning

Machine learning uses custom-built predictive models and data processing pipelines to uncover patterns that drive high-accuracy automation across operations.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Development roadmap

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

How long does it take to build a production-ready Ethereum dApp?

Most Ethereum dApps take a few months to build if you want them to be stable and ready for real users. A basic project might be done in 6–8 weeks, but once you add custom logic, integrations, multi-chain support, indexing, proper testing, and a polished UI, the timeline grows naturally. For a full, production-ready dApp, 3–5 months is a realistic and safe estimate.

How do you choose the right network between Ethereum L1 and L2 solutions?

Choosing the right network depends on what your dApp needs and how many users you expect. Ethereum L1 offers the highest security but comes with higher fees and slower transactions. If your app handles frequent activity, L2 networks like Polygon or Arbitrum are usually a better fit because they’re faster and cheaper. The decision is based on your expectations and goals so you end up on a network that works smoothly once real users arrive.

What makes a smart contract secure enough for mainnet deployment?

A smart contract is ready for mainnet only when it behaves reliably in every situation. That means it’s gone through internal reviews, automated checks, and thorough testing to confirm the logic holds up under real conditions. It should follow trusted patterns like OpenZeppelin standards and avoid risky shortcuts. Once the internal work is done, an external auditor reviews it again. If the audit shows no issues, the contract is safe to deploy on mainnet.

Can you integrate my Ethereum dApp with existing systems, wallets, or external APIs?

Yes. Integration with wallets, APIs, and off-chain systems is a common part of Ethereum dApp development. Connections like MetaMask or WalletConnect are handled easily, and off-chain services can be linked as long as they match the logic happening on-chain. When everything is set up properly, your dApp operates smoothly alongside the tools and systems you already use.

Can PixelPlex build my Ethereum dApp to work across multiple chains from day one?

Yes. As an Ethereum dApp development company, PixelPlex has experience building multi-chain products, so supporting networks like Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, or BNB Chain from day one is completely achievable. The important part is planning the architecture early because multi-chain features influence how contracts, indexing, and deployment are structured.

Explore our insights

Stay ahead in the Ethereum and blockchain world with expert guides informed by our developers’ hands-on experience and the latest industry updates.

More articles

