Ethereum dApp development services

Innovation on Ethereum moves fast, but the right development partner turns that pace into opportunity with dApps built for real adoption. And that’s exactly what we deliver.
We simplify onboarding with intuitive wallet flows and smart account setups, connecting your app to MetaMask, WalletConnect, or a custom wallet with clear signing steps so users can start fast.
We help you choose and deploy on the best network, be that Polygon, Arbitrum, or Immutable, so your dApp gets fast performance and low fees without compromising Ethereum’s security.
We audit and test your code using OpenZeppelin standards and real-world attack simulations to catch bugs and security risks before your dApp goes live.
We build custom indexers and analytics dashboards that turn complex on-chain activity into clear, real-time insights to help you understand performance across networks.
We develop scalable and flexible smart contracts with built-in safety checks so you can roll out updates and fixes without risking live contracts or user funds.
We turn early ideas into fully functional products by handling everything from planning and design to smart contract development and deployment on testnet and mainnet.
Ethereum opens the door to endless possibilities. We help you transform that potential into products users trust and systems your business can grow on through our deep Ethereum development expertise.
Bring your Ethereum dApp to life through a full development cycle that covers everything from initial planning to mainnet launch, with each stage focused on building a scalable product.
Design and deploy secure Ethereum smart contracts that power DeFi platforms, tokens, and custom dApps, thoroughly tested using OpenZeppelin standards to ensure flawless on-chain execution.
Protect your project with in-depth code analysis that simulates real attack scenarios and fine-tunes on-chain performance, ensuring your dApp runs securely and at peak stability.
Deploy secure, scalable DeFi solutions with tokens, liquidity protocols, or staking mechanisms designed to fit your business model and keep assets protected.
Launch a complete NFT ecosystem based on ERC-721 or ERC-1155 standards, combining robust smart contracts with intuitive design to help your project grow and engage its community.
Over the past decade, we’ve brought hundreds of blockchain ideas to life, each solving unique challenges and showing what’s possible with distributed ledger technology.
A unicorn DeFi platform powered by community governance and upgraded with multi-chain support and advanced staking mechanics that enabled growth across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon.
A fast-delivered ERC-20 token ecosystem built with automated vesting and CertiK-verified smart contracts that allowed Coindepo to launch a fully transparent and secure token infrastructure.
A Layer 2 blockchain protocol designed for high-performance dApps, built with an x64 smart contract environment, full EVM compatibility, and sidechains connected to Bitcoin and Ethereum.
A platform built to merge Bitcoin-level security with PoS validation and deliver cross-platform contract execution through EVM and x86 environments.
We could talk all day about what we do and list all our achievements, but our clients’ voices tell the story better than any numbers ever could.
PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.
Adam Greenwood
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.
Eric Vogel
Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd
From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.
Senior Manager
Ernst & Young AG
We’ve built and deployed Ethereum solutions that scale across Polygon, Arbitrum, and BNB Chain, including 60+ audited staking pools and multi-network DeFi platforms handling millions in value.
Our smart contracts are verified through third-party audits, OpenZeppelin-standard verification, and extensive testing with manual and automated checks before any mainnet release.
We manage every stage of development, from architecture and design to launch and long-term support, ensuring your Ethereum project moves smoothly from concept to production and scales easily.
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
$50M
end-users onboarded across our clients dApps
0
exploits since day 1
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top blockchain
company 2024
Reduce operational costs by cutting out intermediaries and automating payments through Ethereum smart contracts that settle instantly and transparently.
Retain full control over your digital assets, user data, and transaction logic by deploying decentralized apps where your business owns the ecosystem.
Expand your reach by integrating with Ethereum Layer 2 networks and EVM-compatible chains like Polygon or Arbitrum, giving users faster interactions without sacrificing security.
Streamline complex operations by embedding rules directly into smart contracts, ensuring tasks like payouts, governance votes, or asset distributions execute flawlessly every time.
Build on technology that evolves with your business, so Ethereum’s upgradeable smart contracts and expanding ecosystem keep your product relevant as the market grows.
Starting at
$20,000
Get a custom Ethereum dApp built to match your business goals, with every feature working reliably from day one.
What's included:
Get a clear estimate for your Ethereum dApp development.
Our expertise in Ethereum dApp development services spans multiple industries, allowing us to deliver solutions tailored to the unique challenges and goals of each sector.
We build blockchain-driven fintech solutions that boost transaction confidence by automating complex financial workflows and enabling new digital asset capabilities.
We help brands transform their digital ecosystems by introducing blockchain-driven processes that elevate customer trust and streamline every stage of the shopping experience.
We bring blockchain tools into supply chain and logistics environments to improve asset visibility, enhance partner coordination, and keep operations aligned in real time.
We support healthcare providers in adopting blockchain solutions that protect sensitive information while improving the flow of data across patients, clinicians, and supporting systems.
We enable real estate organizations to modernize property transactions through blockchain technology that improves transparency and introduces efficient digital ownership models.
We introduce blockchain capabilities to the oil and gas sector to ensure clearer oversight of critical assets and smoother alignment between operational teams and supply networks.
To take your multi-party agreement from a handshake to immutable code, we follow a structured process that puts your business logic at the absolute center.
This stage focuses on understanding your product vision and mapping it to technical realities so the team can plan a dApp that aligns cleanly with your business goals.
Deliverables
A structured blueprint is created to describe how the dApp will behave, how contracts will interact, and which networks or tools best support long-term growth.
Deliverables
This is where your idea becomes on-chain code, shaped into Solidity contracts that behave consistently and form a base your dApp can build on as new features emerge.
Deliverables
At this point, all layers of the application are connected, creating a cohesive environment where user actions translate naturally into on-chain operations.
Deliverables
Here the product is tested in depth, with each part of the system pushed through different conditions to confirm steady behaviour and prepare the codebase for a smooth audit.
Deliverables
Launch begins with testnet deployment and moves to mainnet once everything behaves as expected, followed by ongoing oversight to keep the dApp evolving with your users.
Deliverables
We work with a wide range of leading blockchain networks, selecting platforms that best align with each business’s goals to achieve the ideal balance of performance and security.
Ethereum
Solana
Cardano
Polkadot
Flow
Polygon
Bitcoin
Binance Smart Chain
Hyperledger
Hedera
Echo
Quorum
Graphene
EOS
Corda
Dash
Ripple
Solidity
C++
C#
Angular
Python
React
NextJS
NestJS
JS
Express
Swift
Kotlin
GO
Cadence
Node.js
As official TON partners, we possess deep expertise in leveraging its fast and scalable architecture. We develop dApps, Telegram Mini Apps, and other solutions engineered for mass adoption and superior transaction throughput.
Our engineers build on Cardano ledger and develop Cardano smart contracts, dApps, and NFT marketplaces, leveraging the platform’s interoperability, sustainability, and scalability.
We create high-performance interoperable decentralized applications, exchange platforms, NFT marketplaces, and more on the Polkadot cross-chain platform.
At PixelPlex, we deliver secure and reliable smart contracts and dApps on top of the Ethereum platform supported with Ethereum consulting and audit of your existing Ethereum-based solutions.
Our team of experts applies best practices while programming custom Hyperledger Fabric infrastructures and scalable Hyperledger dApps that revamp your business processes.
Our development services include creating Web3 wallets that connect to powerful dApps and DeFi products, harnessing the speed and scalability of Solana.
We offer engineering smart contracts and DeFi applications on Binance Smart Chain, taking advantage of its EVM and cross-chain compatibility, fast transaction times, and low fees.
Our Web3 wallet development providers develop sleek decentralized solutions on Polygon. We can also assist with the integration of your existing solutions into the Polygon ecosystem.
Our experts build scalable decentralized applications, games, and NFT marketplaces on top of Flow blockchain and implement self-executing smart contracts written on Cadence.
We build reliable applications on the Bitcoin blockchain with guaranteed security and immutability, while leveraging Layer 2 solutions to ensure better scalability and functionality.
Benefit from our status as official Hedera partners. Our specialists build secure, enterprise-grade applications on Hedera, with its high-speed, fair, and secure hashgraph consensus for solutions demanding robust performance.
Get a scalable platform based on Intmax's stateless zkRollup technology. We focus on creating Ethereum Layer 2 solutions that deliver significant transaction cost reductions.
With DAML, we build rights-and-obligations-driven apps deployable across various ledgers. This ensures application interoperability, and transparency for complex multi-party workflows.
Our development work focuses on the core technologies shaping modern digital products, backed by deep expertise in each domain.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR DevelopmentQA & Software Testing
QA & Software Testing ServicesUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development ServicesMetaverse Consulting & Development
Validate your immersive concept quickly with metaverse development — launch your virtual experience, gather actionable user insights on core features like avatars and social interaction, and iterate based on real-world engagement.
Top Development Company
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
CompanyAbout us Team Careers Social Responsibility Contacts
BlogBlockchain Big Data Artificial Intelligence AR/VR Mobile News View Blog
Stay ahead in the Ethereum and blockchain world with expert guides informed by our developers’ hands-on experience and the latest industry updates.