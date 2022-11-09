Polkadot Smart Contract Development Services preview

Escape the limitations of the EVM. Build faster, safer, and smarter.

We architect next-gen smart contracts that natively communicate across the entire parachain ecosystem. Leveraging the power of WASM and XCM, we build logic that is faster, fully interoperable, and inherits the immutable shared security of the Polkadot Relay Chain from day one.

Challenges we solve

Number 1

Trapped in a siloed ecosystem?

By baking Cross-Consensus Messaging (XCM) directly into your contract architecture, your application gains native access to assets and specialized services across every connected parachain, dissolving the barriers between isolated networks.

Number 2

Hitting the performance ceiling of legacy EVM standards?

We leverage Polkadot's native WebAssembly (WASM) environment to deploy high-performance contracts, enabling complex computations and lower operational costs that are simply impossible on older virtual machines.

Number 3

Terrified that a necessary upgrade could fracture your community?

Polkadot's architecture allows for seamless, forkless upgrades. We design your protocol's governance to execute sophisticated on-chain code replacements without ever disrupting network continuity.

Number 4

Frustrated by volatile gas fees killing your user experience?

Polkadot utilizes a deterministic, weight-based fee model. We pre-calculate and optimize the computational complexity of your contracts to ensure transaction costs remain stable and predictable for your end-users.

Number 5

Worried your codebase will be obsolete in six months?

Built on the modular Substrate framework, Polkadot works are designed to adapt. Our forward-looking architecture ensures your decentralized application can easily integrate new cryptographic primitives or consensus optimizations as they emerge.

Number 6

Tired of competing for blockspace with unrelated NFT crazes?

Through Polkadot’s sharded parachain design, your application taps into dedicated throughput. We architect your deployment to utilize this isolated blockspace, ensuring consistent performance regardless of traffic spikes on other parts of the network.

Polkadot smart contract development services

Your decentralized application finds its true potential with Polkadot blockchain development, creating logic that is natively interoperable and endlessly scalable across a universe of connected blockchains.

Polkadot smart contract development services

Custom Polkadot smart contract development

Leveraging the power of Rust and ink!, we build highly performant smart contracts that compile to WebAssembly (Wasm). This ensures your dApp runs natively on Substrate-based chains with superior speed, lower operational costs, and a smaller on-chain footprint than EVM code.

Cross-consensus messaging (XCM) integration

Your application will communicate natively with the entire Polkadot ecosystem. By integrating XCM, your contracts can securely send assets and trustless instructions across diverse parachains without relying on fragile external bridges.

Parachain-native dApp deployment

We strategically deploy your code to the Substrate-based parachain best suited for your specific needs. Whether you require a DeFi-optimized environment, a privacy-focused layer, or a general-purpose EVM chain, we ensure your dApp finds its optimal home.

Hybrid EVM & Wasm interoperability

Unlock the best of both worlds by combining established Ethereum tooling with next-generation Polkadot performance. We architect hybrid solutions that allow standard Solidity contracts to interact seamlessly with advanced Wasm logic, expanding your potential user base.

Rust-native security auditing & testing

Security is ensured through rigorous, Rust-native testing frameworks that go beyond simple unit tests. Your contracts undergo exhaustive fuzzing and integration simulations to guarantee they behave exactly as intended.

Key benefits of Polkadot smart contract development

1.

Future-proof your logic with forkless upgrades

Your protocol can evolve as fast as your business. Polkadot’s architecture allows you to upgrade your core business logic on-chain without hard forks, ensuring seamless improvements without disrupting your user base.

2.

Customize your own blockchain for ultimate performance

Move beyond shared smart contract platforms. We can launch your application as its own sovereign parachain, giving you dedicated throughput and the freedom to optimize every parameter for your specific use case.

3.

Benefit from shared, enterprise-grade security

By connecting to the Polkadot Relay Chain, your project instantly inherits the immense economic security of the entire network. You can focus on building your application, not on bootstrapping your own validator set.

4.

Write faster, safer contracts with WebAssembly (Wasm)

Wasm smart contracts offer superior performance and a smaller on-chain footprint compared to legacy EVM code. This translates to faster execution speeds and lower transaction costs for your end-users.

5.

Empower your community with on-chain governance

True decentralization is built-in, not bolted on. Polkadot's sophisticated governance modules allow you to give your token holders a transparent, binding voice in the future direction of your protocol.

6.

Scale infinitely through parallel execution

Your dApp won't get clogged by network congestion. Polkadot processes transactions from many different chains in parallel, ensuring your application remains fast and responsive even as the wider ecosystem grows.

Cost of Polkadot smart contract development services

Starting at

$10,000

Launch secure, efficient smart contracts tailored for the Polkadot ecosystem with our foundational package.

What's included:

  • Strategic architecture design
  • Smart contract development
  • Rigorous testing & validation
  • Deployment & documentation

Need complex cross-chain messaging (XCM), custom Substrate pallets, or dApp frontend integration? We provide a detailed custom quote.

Polkadot smart contract development process

Our team ensures your dApp is interoperable, upgradeable, and secure from its very first block.

1. Protocol & cross-chain logic definition

arrow

2. Substrate-native system architecture

arrow

3. Rust-based security & performance testing

arrow

4. Secure ink! & Wasm implementation

arrow

5. Polkadot.js & UI integration

arrow

6. Mainnet launch & parachain deployment

arrow

Protocol & cross-chain logic definition

Your business logic is mapped to Polkadot's multi-chain architecture. This defines not just what your contract does, but how it will communicate with other parachains and assets, establishing the foundation for a truly interoperable application.

Deliverables

  • Cross-chain message (XCM) flow diagrams
  • On-chain state and storage definitions
  • Parachain interaction strategy

Substrate-native system architecture

A robust architecture is designed to leverage the full power of Substrate. We determine whether your logic is best served by a smart contract, a custom runtime module (pallet), or a hybrid approach, ensuring optimal performance and upgradability.

Deliverables

  • Runtime module vs. contract analysis
  • Forkless upgrade strategy
  • Off-chain worker architecture

Rust-based security & performance testing

Polkadot's environment demands rigorous testing. We utilize Rust's advanced tooling to fuzz test every input and simulate complex cross-chain scenarios, ensuring your logic is resilient and your resource usage is optimized for the network's constraints.

Deliverables

  • Comprehensive fuzz testing suite
  • Cross-chain integration test results
  • Resource usage (weight) analysis report

Secure ink! & Wasm implementation

Writing clean, efficient Rust code using the ink! framework is the core of implementation. This process focuses on producing high-performance WebAssembly binaries that are compact, secure, and ready for deployment on any Substrate-based chain.

Deliverables

  • Version-controlled ink! source code
  • Optimized Wasm contract binaries
  • Automated unit and integration test suite

Polkadot.js & UI integration

Your on-chain logic is connected to a seamless user experience. We build the necessary front-end adapters using Polkadot.js to allow users to interact with your complex substrate-native features through a simple, familiar interface.

Deliverables

  • Custom Polkadot.js API hooks
  • Wallet connection blueprints
  • Front-end transaction signing flow

Mainnet launch & parachain deployment

We execute tested deployment scripts to launch your contracts on your chosen parachain (like Moonbeam or Astar) or even as your own parathread, verifying the code on-chain for complete public transparency.

Deliverables

  • Mainnet deployment scripts
  • Verified on-chain contract source
  • Post-launch governance setup plan

Technology stack

Solidity

Solidity

C++

C++

C#

C#

Angular

Angular

Python

Python

React

React

NextJS

NextJS

NestJS

NestJS

JS

JS

Express

Express

Swift

Swift

Kotlin

Kotlin

GO

GO

Cadence

Cadence

Node.js

Node.js

FAQ

What makes your Polkadot smart contract development company better than an EVM-focused firm?

Our Polkadot smart contract development company leverages WebAssembly (WASM) and Rust/ink! to build contracts that are significantly faster and more performant than those built on older virtual machines.

How do you handle cross-chain communication for my dApp on Polkadot?

We integrate Cross-Consensus Messaging (XCM) directly into the architecture, ensuring your contracts can natively and securely send assets and instructions across any connected parachain without relying on risky external bridges.

Do your Polkadot smart contract development services ensure stable transaction costs?

Yes, our Polkadot smart contract development services optimize your contract's computational complexity against Polkadot's weight-based fee model, resulting in stable and predictable transaction costs for your users.

Can you help my project integrate with existing EVM chains while leveraging Polkadot's power?

Absolutely, we architect hybrid EVM and Wasm interoperability solutions, allowing your standard Solidity contracts to seamlessly interact with advanced Wasm logic and expand your user base.

What is included in your base package for Polkadot smart contract development solutions?

Our standard Polkadot smart contract development solutions package includes strategic architecture design, contract development, rigorous Rust-native testing, and full deployment support on your chosen parachain.

What technology do you use for building the actual smart contracts on Polkadot?

We use the Rust programming language and the official ink! framework to compile high-performance smart contracts into WebAssembly (Wasm) binaries for native execution on Substrate-based chains.

