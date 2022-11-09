We architect next-gen smart contracts that natively communicate across the entire parachain ecosystem. Leveraging the power of WASM and XCM, we build logic that is faster, fully interoperable, and inherits the immutable shared security of the Polkadot Relay Chain from day one.
By baking Cross-Consensus Messaging (XCM) directly into your contract architecture, your application gains native access to assets and specialized services across every connected parachain, dissolving the barriers between isolated networks.
We leverage Polkadot's native WebAssembly (WASM) environment to deploy high-performance contracts, enabling complex computations and lower operational costs that are simply impossible on older virtual machines.
Polkadot's architecture allows for seamless, forkless upgrades. We design your protocol's governance to execute sophisticated on-chain code replacements without ever disrupting network continuity.
Polkadot utilizes a deterministic, weight-based fee model. We pre-calculate and optimize the computational complexity of your contracts to ensure transaction costs remain stable and predictable for your end-users.
Built on the modular Substrate framework, Polkadot works are designed to adapt. Our forward-looking architecture ensures your decentralized application can easily integrate new cryptographic primitives or consensus optimizations as they emerge.
Through Polkadot’s sharded parachain design, your application taps into dedicated throughput. We architect your deployment to utilize this isolated blockspace, ensuring consistent performance regardless of traffic spikes on other parts of the network.
Your decentralized application finds its true potential with Polkadot blockchain development, creating logic that is natively interoperable and endlessly scalable across a universe of connected blockchains.
Leveraging the power of Rust and ink!, we build highly performant smart contracts that compile to WebAssembly (Wasm). This ensures your dApp runs natively on Substrate-based chains with superior speed, lower operational costs, and a smaller on-chain footprint than EVM code.
Your application will communicate natively with the entire Polkadot ecosystem. By integrating XCM, your contracts can securely send assets and trustless instructions across diverse parachains without relying on fragile external bridges.
We strategically deploy your code to the Substrate-based parachain best suited for your specific needs. Whether you require a DeFi-optimized environment, a privacy-focused layer, or a general-purpose EVM chain, we ensure your dApp finds its optimal home.
Unlock the best of both worlds by combining established Ethereum tooling with next-generation Polkadot performance. We architect hybrid solutions that allow standard Solidity contracts to interact seamlessly with advanced Wasm logic, expanding your potential user base.
Security is ensured through rigorous, Rust-native testing frameworks that go beyond simple unit tests. Your contracts undergo exhaustive fuzzing and integration simulations to guarantee they behave exactly as intended.
We simplify complexity and build ready-made, functional solutions. Explore our smart contract use cases to see how it works.
We architected a custom Polkadot protocol, comprehensive smart contracts for a functional blockchain ecosystem, delivering new solutions that became a cornerstone of the Rio DeFi platform.
A community-controlled DeFi hub offering a suite of services like lending, staking, and a launchpad. It relies on secure smart contracts for its operations and is built for cross-chain compatibility.
We analyzed PRISM smart contracts, identified bugs, and vulnerabilities, and gave advice on how to keep the platform running smoothly. We fixed all the issues detected and afterwards successfully passed a smart contract audit.
The outstanding blockchain reviews are a direct reflection of the close teamwork between PixelPlex and our clients.
PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.
Adam Greenwood
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.
Eric Vogel
Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd
From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.
Senior Manager
Ernst & Young AG
We engineer contracts with a zero-exploit mindset, treating every line of code as a potential vault. Our adversarial testing ensures your logic is fortified against attacks, backed by a flawless security track record.
With over 13 years in blockchain development, we've been building since the technology's infancy. This deep history guarantees we apply the most modern, future-proof, and cost-effective strategies to your project.
Our developers don't just write code – they are active mainnet users. We understand the pain of high fees and failed transactions personally, so we build dApps that respect your users' wallets and time.
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
$50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
0
exploits since day 1
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Your protocol can evolve as fast as your business. Polkadot’s architecture allows you to upgrade your core business logic on-chain without hard forks, ensuring seamless improvements without disrupting your user base.
Move beyond shared smart contract platforms. We can launch your application as its own sovereign parachain, giving you dedicated throughput and the freedom to optimize every parameter for your specific use case.
By connecting to the Polkadot Relay Chain, your project instantly inherits the immense economic security of the entire network. You can focus on building your application, not on bootstrapping your own validator set.
Wasm smart contracts offer superior performance and a smaller on-chain footprint compared to legacy EVM code. This translates to faster execution speeds and lower transaction costs for your end-users.
True decentralization is built-in, not bolted on. Polkadot's sophisticated governance modules allow you to give your token holders a transparent, binding voice in the future direction of your protocol.
Your dApp won't get clogged by network congestion. Polkadot processes transactions from many different chains in parallel, ensuring your application remains fast and responsive even as the wider ecosystem grows.
Starting at
$10,000
Launch secure, efficient smart contracts tailored for the Polkadot ecosystem with our foundational package.
What's included:
Need complex cross-chain messaging (XCM), custom Substrate pallets, or dApp frontend integration? We provide a detailed custom quote.
Our team ensures your dApp is interoperable, upgradeable, and secure from its very first block.
Your business logic is mapped to Polkadot's multi-chain architecture. This defines not just what your contract does, but how it will communicate with other parachains and assets, establishing the foundation for a truly interoperable application.
Deliverables
A robust architecture is designed to leverage the full power of Substrate. We determine whether your logic is best served by a smart contract, a custom runtime module (pallet), or a hybrid approach, ensuring optimal performance and upgradability.
Deliverables
Polkadot's environment demands rigorous testing. We utilize Rust's advanced tooling to fuzz test every input and simulate complex cross-chain scenarios, ensuring your logic is resilient and your resource usage is optimized for the network's constraints.
Deliverables
Writing clean, efficient Rust code using the ink! framework is the core of implementation. This process focuses on producing high-performance WebAssembly binaries that are compact, secure, and ready for deployment on any Substrate-based chain.
Deliverables
Your on-chain logic is connected to a seamless user experience. We build the necessary front-end adapters using Polkadot.js to allow users to interact with your complex substrate-native features through a simple, familiar interface.
Deliverables
We execute tested deployment scripts to launch your contracts on your chosen parachain (like Moonbeam or Astar) or even as your own parathread, verifying the code on-chain for complete public transparency.
Deliverables
Our process involves a thorough review of prominent blockchain platforms, enabling us to choose the network that achieves the perfect balance of security and speed for your project.
Ethereum
Solana
Cardano
Polkadot
Flow
Polygon
Bitcoin
Binance Smart Chain
Hyperledger
Hedera
Echo
Quorum
Graphene
EOS
Corda
Dash
Ripple
Solidity
C++
C#
Angular
Python
React
NextJS
NestJS
JS
Express
Swift
Kotlin
GO
Cadence
Node.js
We specialize in combining blockchain technology with intelligent systems to build innovative, data-driven solutions for modern businesses.
Top Development Company
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Top IT Services Company
Top Consulting Company
Top BI & Big Data Company
Top Development Company
