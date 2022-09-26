We architect secure, multi-party financial platforms that unlock true atomic composability between assets and partners. Let us tailor a solution that meets the demands of the market, ensuring your infrastructure is innovative, resilient, compliant, and production-ready.
We don't just build on Canton but engineer enterprise-grade solutions that leverage its unique architecture to solve your most complex challenges.
A successful Canton project begins with strategy. Our team provides a deep architectural analysis, maps your workflows, identifies opportunities for atomic settlement and private data sharing, before designing a robust platform.
Whether it's for clearing and settlement, tokenized assets, or supply chain finance, our Canton.Network development company builds solutions that guarantee data consistency and privacy across your entire business network.
PixelPlex provides end-to-end support for deploying, configuring, and managing your participant nodes. We handle the complexities of secure API integration, OIDC authentication, and connecting to legacy systems.
Smart contracts on Canton are mission-critical financial agreements, and we treat them as such. We model complex rights, obligations, and privacy down to the sub-transaction level, ensuring your workflows behave exactly as intended.
Will you operate within a private, high-throughput sync domain for a specific consortium? Or will you build for open interoperability via the Global Synchronizer? We help you design the right network topology and governance framework for your use case.
Here's a look at some of our recent custom projects. We'd love to add your name to our list of valued partners.
Custom firmware and merged-mining logic lifted hash rate 25% while preserving PPS+ payouts – turning the pool into a top-10 profit leader.
We patched exploits, wrote new staking contracts, then ported to Solana & BSC, unlocking multi-chain liquidity and CEX-level speed.
An overhaul of the platform, including new smart contracts creation, to provide users with a seamless, fee-free payment experience integrated with the existing wallet.
Built a platform that ensures top-level interoperability by relying on zero-knowledge proofs which guarantee better efficiency in direct integrations with targeted Layer 1 protocols.
We don’t just build a Daml application that runs in a vacuum – we build your connection to the Canton ecosystem, with atomic composability from day one, ready to scale and interoperate across the entire financial landscape.
For institutional finance, security is about control and compliance. We embed the rigorous logic of financial agreements directly into the DNA of your Daml contracts. We protect your assets, your counterparty data, and your reputation.
Our team consists of FinTech experts working alongside dApp development pros who master Canton's topology. This fusion allows us to build solutions that are both technologically elegant and aligned with the realities of your business.
Unicorn launches
3
From seed to $1B+ valuations
Capital raised
$1.2B+
By projects we engineered
Client CAGR
48%
Average 4‑year revenue lift
User scale
$5M+
People on clients’ dApps
Secure executions
1 M+
Audited smart‑contract calls
Critical exploits
0
Since first main‑net launch
Top blockchain
company 2024
Canton provides a secure infrastructure layer that connects the economy's disparate systems. It offers distinct, critical advantages for different types of market participants.
Core problem
Trapped capital from slow settlement and manual reconciliation
Canton's advantage
Unlocks liquidity & cuts operational costs
Core problem
Risky and fragmented legacy systems
Canton's advantage
Builds resilient, next-generation platforms
Core problem
Meeting the stringent compliance demands of large institutions
Canton's advantage
Creates compliant apps that large firms trust
Starting at
$40,000+
Launch your institutional-grade Canton.Network development project with a comprehensive package designed for privacy, interoperability, and compliance.
For production rollouts, complex legacy system integrations, or multi-participant network design, we provide a detailed custom quote.
With us, your distributed application will be a precise digital reflection of your business. Through tailored Canton.Network development services we engineer institutional-grade, multi-party systems from the ground up.
First thing, we map the relationships between every counterparty, model the flow of assets, and define the precise rights, obligations, and privacy requirements for every stakeholder involved in a transaction.
Deliverables
Then our team designs intuitive dashboards that provide different views and permissions based on the user's role – what a trader sees is different from what a compliance officer or a back-office manager sees.
Deliverables
We then translate your business rules into meticulously designed Daml smart contract blueprints that are secure, verifiable, and optimized for your specific use case.
Deliverables
Here, the Canton.Network development team brings the architectural blueprints to life. We write clean, verifiable Daml code and build robust APIs to ensure your new app integrates flawlessly with your core systems.
Deliverables
We conduct end-to-end testing in a simulated multi-node environment. We’ll ensure transaction atomicity, data privacy, and business logic are all functioning perfectly before live deployment.
Deliverables
As your business or regulations evolve, we provide continuous governance for your Daml contracts and ensure seamless compatibility with future Canton Network protocol upgrades.
Deliverables
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
We provide complete Canton.Network development, from strategy and consulting to building multi-party applications, integrating infrastructure, and engineering expert-level Daml smart contracts.
Our dual expertise in finance and blockchain development services ensures your solution is perfectly aligned with your business needs. We build for atomic composability from day one, focusing on creating your specific market engine, not a generic app.
Our Canton.Network development company follows a six-phase process: strategic blueprinting, UI/UX design, protocol architecture, Daml engineering and integration, quality assurance testing, and finally, network deployment and ongoing governance.
Projects start at $40,000 for a comprehensive package that includes strategy, Daml development, an application interface (UI/API), and pilot deployment. We provide custom quotes for more complex production rollouts.
We build robust APIs to ensure your new Canton-based application integrates flawlessly with your existing core systems. We handle the complexities of secure API integration, OIDC authentication, and connecting to legacy platforms.
This is a strategic Canton.Network development service where we help you decide how your network will operate. We design the right framework for your specific use case, whether it's a private, high-throughput network for a consortium or one built for open interoperability on the Global Synchronizer.
