Connect global finance. Without compromise, with a trusted partner.

We architect secure, multi-party financial platforms that unlock true atomic composability between assets and partners. Let us tailor a solution that meets the demands of the market, ensuring your infrastructure is innovative, resilient, compliant, and production-ready.

Canton development services

We don't just build on Canton but engineer enterprise-grade solutions that leverage its unique architecture to solve your most complex challenges.

Strategic Canton consulting

A successful Canton project begins with strategy. Our team provides a deep architectural analysis, maps your workflows, identifies opportunities for atomic settlement and private data sharing, before designing a robust platform.

Multi-party application development

Whether it's for clearing and settlement, tokenized assets, or supply chain finance, our Canton.Network development company builds solutions that guarantee data consistency and privacy across your entire business network.

Participant node & infrastructure integration

PixelPlex provides end-to-end support for deploying, configuring, and managing your participant nodes. We handle the complexities of secure API integration, OIDC authentication, and connecting to legacy systems.

Daml smart contract engineering

Smart contracts on Canton are mission-critical financial agreements, and we treat them as such. We model complex rights, obligations, and privacy down to the sub-transaction level, ensuring your workflows behave exactly as intended.

Network topology & governance design

Will you operate within a private, high-throughput sync domain for a specific consortium? Or will you build for open interoperability via the Global Synchronizer? We help you design the right network topology and governance framework for your use case.

Case studies

Here's a look at some of our recent custom projects. We'd love to add your name to our list of valued partners.

Bitcoin mining pool

  • Top-10 pool
  • +25% hash rate
  • 6 325 BTC mined

Custom firmware and merged-mining logic lifted hash rate 25% while preserving PPS+ payouts – turning the pool into a top-10 profit leader.

  • Pain: stagnant hash efficiency
  • Fix: custom firmware flashes rigs, boosting hash rate 25%
  • Added merged-mining module for extra BTC revenue
  • Real-time dashboard tracks hash-rate, stale shares & miner ROI
The illustration of Bitcoin mining pool project

Multi‑chain DeFi hub

  • 60+ pools
  • 45% TVL ↑
  • Multi-chain live

We patched exploits, wrote new staking contracts, then ported to Solana & BSC, unlocking multi-chain liquidity and CEX-level speed.

  • 60+ staking pools deployed
  • Smart contracts development
  • Extension of the existing functionality to new platforms (Binance Smart Chain, Polygon)
  • Inefficiencies resolution and UI enhancements
The illustration of Multi‑chain DeFi hub project

INTMAX wallet & platform

  • zkRollup, gas‑free transfers
  • Growth in transaction volume
  • 0 fees

An overhaul of the platform, including new smart contracts creation, to provide users with a seamless, fee-free payment experience integrated with the existing wallet.

  • Stateless zkRollup, instant finality
  • Account‑abstraction wallet with social recovery
  • On/off‑chain QR & NFC payments
The illustration of INTMAX wallet & platform project

On/off‑chain QR & NFC payments

  • Different assets support
  • Resistance to forks
  • Low fees

Built a platform that ensures top-level interoperability by relying on zero-knowledge proofs which guarantee better efficiency in direct integrations with targeted Layer 1 protocols.

  • Fast finality custom consensus mechanism
  • Inter-blockchain communication protocol
  • EVM compatible
The illustration of On/off‑chain QR & NFC payment project

Why choose Pixelplex

We build your market engine, not a generic app

We don’t just build a Daml application that runs in a vacuum – we build your connection to the Canton ecosystem, with atomic composability from day one, ready to scale and interoperate across the entire financial landscape.

Compliance & security by default

For institutional finance, security is about control and compliance. We embed the rigorous logic of financial agreements directly into the DNA of your Daml contracts. We protect your assets, your counterparty data, and your reputation.

Dual expertise: finance code

Our team consists of FinTech experts working alongside dApp development pros who master Canton's topology. This fusion allows us to build solutions that are both technologically elegant and aligned with the realities of your business.

Unicorn launches

From seed to $1B+ valuations

Capital raised

$1.2B+

By projects we engineered

Client CAGR

48%

Average 4‑year revenue lift

User scale

$5M+

People on clients’ dApps

Secure executions

1 M+

Audited smart‑contract calls

Critical exploits

Since first main‑net launch

Who benefits from Canton.Network?

Canton provides a secure infrastructure layer that connects the economy's disparate systems. It offers distinct, critical advantages for different types of market participants.

1.

Financial institutions

  • Core problem

    Trapped capital from slow settlement and manual reconciliation

  • Canton's advantage

    Unlocks liquidity & cuts operational costs

2.

Market infrastructure providers

  • Core problem

    Risky and fragmented legacy systems

  • Canton's advantage

    Builds resilient, next-generation platforms

3.

FinTech startups

  • Core problem

    Meeting the stringent compliance demands of large institutions

  • Canton's advantage

    Creates compliant apps that large firms trust

Cost of Canton.Network Development

Starting at

$40,000+

Launch your institutional-grade Canton.Network development project with a comprehensive package designed for privacy, interoperability, and compliance.

What's included:

  • Strategy & use case definition
  • Daml smart contract development
  • Application interface (UI or API)
  • Pilot environment deployment

For production rollouts, complex legacy system integrations, or multi-participant network design, we provide a detailed custom quote.

The development process

With us, your distributed application will be a precise digital reflection of your business. Through tailored Canton.Network development services we engineer institutional-grade, multi-party systems from the ground up.

1. Strategic blueprint & workflow modeling

2. Role-based interface & data visualization

3. Protocol architecture & Daml contract design

4. Daml engineering & legacy system integration

5. QA & network deployment

6. Management & governance

Phase 1: Strategic blueprint & workflow modeling

First thing, we map the relationships between every counterparty, model the flow of assets, and define the precise rights, obligations, and privacy requirements for every stakeholder involved in a transaction.

Deliverables

  • Rights and obligations matrix
  • Vision and scope document
  • Core application wireframes

Phase 2: Role-based interface & data visualization

Then our team designs intuitive dashboards that provide different views and permissions based on the user's role – what a trader sees is different from what a compliance officer or a back-office manager sees.

Deliverables

  • High-fidelity, role-specific mockups
  • Comprehensive UI/UX style guide
  • Interactive application prototypes

Phase 3: Protocol architecture & Daml contract design

We then translate your business rules into meticulously designed Daml smart contract blueprints that are secure, verifiable, and optimized for your specific use case.

Deliverables

  • Participant node and sync domain topology document
  • Formal Daml smart contract blueprints
  • Detailed security threat assessment

Phase 4: Daml engineering & legacy system integration

Here, the Canton.Network development team brings the architectural blueprints to life. We write clean, verifiable Daml code and build robust APIs to ensure your new app integrates flawlessly with your core systems.

Deliverables

  • API integration endpoints and documentation
  • Fully verifiable Daml codebase
  • Integration and load testing reports

Phase 5: QA & network deployment

We conduct end-to-end testing in a simulated multi-node environment. We’ll ensure transaction atomicity, data privacy, and business logic are all functioning perfectly before live deployment.

Deliverables

  • Multi-party transaction test cases
  • Mainnet or private network deployment plan
  • Bug and resolution reports

Phase 6: Management & governance

As your business or regulations evolve, we provide continuous governance for your Daml contracts and ensure seamless compatibility with future Canton Network protocol upgrades.

Deliverables

  • Proactive security monitoring
  • Feature enhancements and bug fixes
  • Engineering and governance support team

Your journey with Pixelplex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
  • This is a casual introduction to see if we're a good fit for each other. Even a rough idea is a great starting point!
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
  • We'll ask about your objectives, target audience, and desired functionalities. You’ll get expert input on technology, timeline, and best-fit solutions tailored to your business.
STEP 3

Tailored project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
  • You’ll know exactly what to expect — with no hidden surprises.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.
  • Expect dedicated communication, clear milestones, and real progress from day one.

FAQ

What services do you offer for Canton.Network?

We provide complete Canton.Network development, from strategy and consulting to building multi-party applications, integrating infrastructure, and engineering expert-level Daml smart contracts.

What makes you different from other developers?

Our dual expertise in finance and blockchain development services ensures your solution is perfectly aligned with your business needs. We build for atomic composability from day one, focusing on creating your specific market engine, not a generic app.

What is your development process?

Our Canton.Network development company follows a six-phase process: strategic blueprinting, UI/UX design, protocol architecture, Daml engineering and integration, quality assurance testing, and finally, network deployment and ongoing governance.

How much does a project cost?

Projects start at $40,000 for a comprehensive package that includes strategy, Daml development, an application interface (UI/API), and pilot deployment. We provide custom quotes for more complex production rollouts.

How do you integrate Canton applications with existing systems?

We build robust APIs to ensure your new Canton-based application integrates flawlessly with your existing core systems. We handle the complexities of secure API integration, OIDC authentication, and connecting to legacy platforms.

What do you mean by network topology and governance design?

This is a strategic Canton.Network development service where we help you decide how your network will operate. We design the right framework for your specific use case, whether it's a private, high-throughput network for a consortium or one built for open interoperability on the Global Synchronizer.

