The world of decentralized finance can feel complex, which discourages some businesses from engaging in DeFi development. However, with the right guidance, building a successful DeFi platform and staying at the forefront of innovation is well within reach.

As the number of DeFi users is projected to reach 53.56 million in 2025, it is clear that DeFi is gaining traction and popularity. Once a relatively unknown concept, decentralized finance has recently captured the interest of many businesses that are eager to build their own DeFi apps. However, it is also fair to say that DeFi development is no small feat. It demands meticulous attention to numerous details, which can feel overwhelming and deter some potential adopters from building their own DeFi platforms. But our team has the expertise to navigate these challenges and turn them into opportunities. In this blog post, we will share how to create a thriving DeFi platform based on our experience with the Mantra Chain project (formerly Mantra DAO). We will highlight the key features that need to be integrated in a DeFi solution and provide detailed guidance on what you need to do to bring your DeFi platform to life and ensure its long-term success. Let’s start! What are the key benefits of building a DeFi platform? Building a DeFi platform opens up a world of opportunities for both businesses and users. Let’s take a look at some of the standout advantages. New revenue opportunities DeFi platforms open up a variety of revenue opportunities for businesses. You can generate income through transaction fees, staking mechanisms, or tokenomics development strategies that grow as your platform scales. Yet, there are many more options to explore. For example, in our Mantra Chain project, our team deployed over 60 staking pools across networks like Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon. This has allowed our client to uncover additional revenue potential while diversifying their platform’s offerings. 24/7/365 availability Compared to traditional banks with limited working hours, DeFi platforms always keep their doors open. They can be accessed by anyone, anywhere, at any time. This makes it easier for users to manage their finances and execute different financial operations without being tied to inconvenient schedules. Lower transaction costs and faster processing Traditional financial systems are bogged down by intermediaries, which suggests higher fees and longer processing times. DeFi platforms, on the other hand, remove any middlemen, which speeds up transactions and helps cut costs. Global reach and inclusivity One of the most impactful features of a DeFi platform is its ability to provide financial access to anyone, anywhere, with an internet connection. It levels the playing field for underserved and unbanked populations who may not have access to traditional banks. Thus, businesses that engage in DeFi development can tap into a global user base and create opportunities for people who have traditionally been excluded from the financial system. Customizable financial solutions DeFi provides the flexibility to design and implement financial products that cater to your users’ unique needs. Whether it’s lending platforms, yield farming protocols, or P2P cryptocurrency exchange development, you can create unique services that differentiate your platform while helping users achieve their financial goals in a way traditional institutions simply cannot match. Secure and confidential transactions The underlying blockchain development solutions give DeFi platforms a distinct edge when it comes to security and transparency. Every transaction is immutably recorded on the blockchain, which minimizes the risks of fraud or tampering. This, in turn, gives users confidence in the platform and peace of mind knowing their sensitive information is securely protected. Competitive edge Building a DeFi platform empowers your business to stand out as a pioneer in the financial space. By being one of the early adopters, you gain a unique advantage — positioning yourself ahead of the curve and setting the stage for long-term success. As DeFi continues to gain mainstream traction and evolve (with DeFi 2.0 developments already here), your platform will be well-positioned to seize emerging opportunities and establish a solid foundation for sustainable growth. Influence over platform development DeFi platforms allow users, not just businesses or other entities, to have a say in the development and evolution of the platform. With features like DAO development, governance mechanisms, and community voting, users can actively participate in shaping decisions about updates, changes to protocols, and the introduction of new features, thus ensuring that the platform grows in a way that reflects their preferences and needs.

Core components of a DeFi platform Undoubtedly, every DeFi solution is unique and has its own purpose. Your platform could focus on derivatives, DAOs, staking, insurance, yield farming, exchanges, lending, stablecoins, or marketplaces. And considering this, the set of key features will be different. This is where expert guidance through tokenomics consulting and development services becomes invaluable, ensuring your project’s economic model is robust and sustainable. The components we developed for Mantra Chain work exceptionally well for staking solutions. However, some of the features we will look into below are foundational for any DeFi solution. Without further ado, let’s dive into the key features your DeFi platform should include — keeping in mind that some of them listed below are particularly relevant for staking platforms. Smart contracts Smart contracts are the backbone of all DeFi platforms. They enable secure and transparent transactions without intermediaries and automate the execution of contracts based on pre-defined conditions. In the case of Mantra Chain, the client had already developed staking smart contracts when we joined the project but they had bugs that could potentially lead to security issues in the production environment. To address these, our smart contract development services team resolved the issues in the LP staking smart contract and conducted thorough unit tests. We also developed a smart contract for single asset staking from scratch and introduced robust logic that makes it easier to roll out new staking pools as needed. Staking pools Staking pools allow users to lock up their tokens in exchange for rewards. By staking, users contribute to network security and earn passive income through staking rewards, transaction fees, and governance participation. In our Mantra Chain project, we deployed 60+ staking pools across different networks including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon. Our experts also assisted the client in implementing the logic for migration from staking pool V1 to staking pool V2 and token swap to OM V2, which includes the following elements: auto-compounded staking rewards

immediate unstaking for a fee

the ability to cancel unstaking and automatically re-stake

improved countdown timer (seconds, minutes, hours, days) Thus, our input has made it easier for Mantra Chain users to migrate to a new version in just a few clicks and start staking OM V2 tokens. Native token Many DeFi platforms issue their own native tokens, which serve multiple purposes within the platform. Holding the native token provides access to various platform features like transaction fees and liquidity provision. It also gives users a voice in the platform’s future and allows them to make critical decisions such as protocol upgrades, adjustments to staking rewards, and other vital developments. Unified asset management interface From our experience with Mantra Chain, we recognized the value of a unified asset management interface. This one provides a streamlined and intuitive way for users to handle their assets and successfully interact with the DeFi ecosystem. With a centralized dashboard, users can conveniently manage their portfolio, track staking rewards, and participate in governance decisions — all from one location without needing to switch between different platforms or applications. Cross-chain compatibility As our experts ensured cross-chain compatibility for Mantra Chain, it was highly praised by the client and we decided to include it in this list of the top features of a DeFi platform. Cross-chain compatibility enhances the versatility of DeFi platforms by allowing users to interact across different blockchain networks. It facilitates asset transfers between chains, access to liquidity pools on multiple platforms, and the integration of various DeFi services without being limited to a single blockchain. This, in turn, provides users with greater flexibility and enables them to diversify their activities and take advantage of opportunities across the DeFi ecosystem. Decentralized identity Decentralized identity provides a secure way for users to onboard and interact with DeFi platforms. It makes it possible to create and manage their digital identity on the blockchain, keeping personal information protected while granting access to DeFi services. Plus, this feature reduces the risk of identity theft and fraud, which allows for a safer operational environment for all participants. Compliance and regulation features Undeniably, your DeFi platform must not only be robust and user-friendly but also compliant. Compliance tools integrated into DeFi platforms help users stay within regulatory boundaries. These include KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) checks, transaction monitoring, and reporting capabilities. They all ensure the platform remains compliant with financial regulations, preventing misuse and fostering a trustworthy environment for all users.

