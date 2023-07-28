Blockchain is welcomed across multiple industries thanks to its many game-changing business benefits. Can the technology be as useful for the energy sector?

The energy industry employs the most robust and reliable technologies to achieve the best efficiency in energy sources exploration, energy generation, and distribution. Thus, it’s no wonder that prominent companies within this industry, such as Shell and Siemens Energy, are keenly exploring the potential applications of blockchain technology. In fact, It is expected that the global blockchain in energy market size will reach $203.27 billion by 2032. So what benefits does blockchain offer to the energy industry, what are its practical applications, and which companies have already leveraged the power of this technology? Read on to find out. What are the benefits of blockchain in energy sector? There are several notable benefits of leveraging blockchain in energy industry, namely: Better data storage and management All energy-related data, including energy sources, production processes, distribution specifications, and consumption patterns, can be stored on blockchain, making it easy to access and share with concerned parties 24/7. Greater transparency Blockchain cultivates transparency across all the aspects of energy production and distribution. It facilitates the upkeep of trustworthy and unalterable energy databases, transaction history, and supply chain. Renewable energy certificates and carbon credits can be stored and traded on blockchain as well, making it effortless to verify their origin and make sure they comply with sustainability standards. Reduced expenses Leveraging blockchain for energy sector enables both companies and customers to cut down costs. It is possible by eliminating the need for intermediaries and automating billing and payments with the help of smart contracts. Enhanced security The tamper-proof nature of blockchain makes it a great option for storing sensitive energy data and protecting it from unauthorized access. Moreover, the decentralized aspect of blockchain platforms adds to their resilience — even if one node is compromised, it doesn’t jeopardize the whole system. New investment opportunities Blockchain-based tokenization allows fractional ownership and investment in energy assets, such as solar farms or wind power plants. Tokenized energy assets may appeal to a wider audience, thus securing inflow of investments and increased liquidity of an energy business.

Curious about how AI can enhance efficiency in the energy industry? Discover the details in our article

Overview of blockchain in energy use cases There are many exciting blockchain in energy use cases. These include streamlining grid and supply chain management, enabling peer-to-peer energy trading, easing regulatory compliance and auditing processes, providing trackable energy certification, managing carbon credits and offsets, and offering incentives for renewable energy production and usage. Let’s take a look at each use case in more detail. Grid management In conjunction with Internet of Things (IoT) devices, blockchain can gather and document real-time data on energy production and consumption. This provides grid operators with an accurate status of the entire grid and its individual components. Armed with this information, operators can fine-tune the grid’s performance and resilience, thereby preventing blackouts and minimizing downtime. In addition, blockchain’s cryptographics can provide grids with an additional safety layer, helping to secure transactions and data and prevent tampering. Peer-to-peer energy trading Blockchain can allow individuals who generate their own energy from renewable sources like solar panels or hydroelectric generators to sell any excess energy they produce. Smart contracts make it possible to bypass traditional utility providers and enable automation of this P2P energy trade, ensuring accurate tracking and settlement of deals. This can lead to the creation of P2P networks of individual electricity sellers and buyers, offering financial advantages to both parties and promoting environmental sustainability. Supply chain management The energy supply chain covers various stages, including exploration of energy sources, energy generation, refining and processing, transportation and storage, and finally, delivery to consumers. Each stage comes with lots of internal processes and involves different specialists and organizations. That’s why it is vital to maintain a high level of traceability across the entire energy supply chain. Leveraging blockchain in energy industry helps to achieve the desired transparency through the immutability of records. It allows stakeholders to track the origin, movement, and transformation of energy as well as helps verify the authenticity of energy sources and compliance with regulatory requirements. Smart contracts also allow to omit some of the stages and intermediaries by initiating payments, verifying certifications, or updating inventory levels. This reduces administrative overhead, enhances efficiency, and minimizes the risk of human errors or fraud.

Learn how to enhance your supply chain with predictive analytics

Regulatory compliance and audit The use of blockchain for managing energy data allows for streamlined auditing processes by providing clear and verifiable data on energy flows, carbon emissions, and other relevant metrics. This significantly eases compliance procedures and minimizes the risk of non-compliance. Additionally, blockchain enables real-time monitoring of regulatory compliance, making any infringements instantly noticeable. Energy certification, carbon credit, and carbon offsetting Blockchain in energy can enhance transparency of energy certification with the help of tokenization. When each energy unit is represented as a token on the blockchain, it simplifies tracking the amount of renewable energy produced and consumed, as well as identifying the involved parties. As a result, tokenized energy certificates streamline provenance verification and reduce fraud and double-counting. Carbon credits and offsets can also be tokenized, ensuring their authenticity and preventing duplication or forgery. This facilitates compliance with sustainability standards and reinforces the credibility of carbon offsetting projects. Renewable energy incentives Renewable energy initiatives may gain wider attention if incorporating token-based incentive mechanisms for their green energy supporters and consumers. This way, each person buying energy from such an initiative will get a special token which may additionally provide some cool benefits, such as discounts, real-life or online event invitations, etc. Governments can also use such tokens as rewards for sustainable energy businesses, recognizing and encouraging their contribution to renewable energy generation.

Meet Circularr, a blockchain-powered recycling solution that lets users earn token rewards