Automate cross-party collaboration with PixelPlex’s Canton.Network smart contract development. Built in Daml, our solutions are secure by design and ready to deliver compliance and trust across every transaction.
We translate your business rules into Daml’s signatory, observer, and controller model that mirror real-world asset lifecycles and ensure compliance is enforced directly in code.
We set up and automate Canton topologies by linking participants and synchronizers with secure configurations and tested scripts, making multi-node development fast and predictable.
We design and test clear divulgence flows and role settings so each party sees only what they should, avoiding “invisible contract” errors and unwanted data exposure.
We build and implement cross-domain workflows and reassignment logic that preserve atomicity and integrity, no matter how distributed your topology becomes.
We streamline deployment from local setup to production by automating registration and certificate validation, so your participants join the Global Synchronizer securely.
We build REST and event-stream bridges that let Daml contracts connect seamlessly with external databases and enterprise systems, bringing Canton’s workflows into the apps your business already uses.
Built on deep Canton and Daml expertise, PixelPlex Canton.Network smart contract development services turn complex multi-party collaboration into secure and automated workflows that power the next generation of digital finance..
Design your business blueprint on a solid analytical foundation. We define how parties interact, structure data privacy, and map asset flows to ensure atomic settlement and private data-sharing create the most value for your Canton project.
Build and deploy Daml contracts that capture every business rule and validate transactions seamlessly across participants using our expert DAML development services.
Deploy participant nodes, automate certificate registration, and validate network connectivity to bring your application live within Canton’s private or Global Synchronizer domains.
Establish your network framework, define participant roles, and implement governance policies. We structure domains, access controls, and operational rules so every participant understands its role across the Canton Network.
Build full-stack multi-party applications that link Daml contract logic with enterprise systems and REST/event-stream architectures to deliver tangible business workflows.
Explore the Canton.Network use cases below to see how our expertise transforms complex concepts into production-ready solutions.
The first self-custodial wallet on Canton.Network, built as a customizable platform that gives users true asset ownership and instant access through passkey authentication.
The first unified KYC platform on Canton Network, built to enable one-time reusable digital verification across the ecosystem, turning compliance into a competitive advantage.
A community-governed DeFi platform delivering lending, staking, governance, and launchpad services powered by secure smart contracts and built for multi-chain scalability.
A decentralized finance solution introducing equitable token distribution, transparent liquidity programs, and community-driven governance that rewards long-term participation.
An Ethereum-based NFT marketplace transformed through a comprehensive smart-contract audit that ensures on-platform resale and future-proofing the system with safe upgrade tools.
We measure success by the results our clients achieve. Take a look at some of their stories.
PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.
Adam Greenwood
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.
Eric Vogel
Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd
From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.
Senior Manager
Ernst & Young AG
As the team behind Canton Network’s first self-custodial wallet, first-to-market Canton Identification platform and Canton Indexer, we’ve mastered its Party-based architecture, Ledger APIs, and synchronization mechanics to build high-performing solutions.
With MPC/HSM custody, protocol-level encryption, and independent audits, we ensure full compliance and protect digital assets across every layer of your system.
Having over a decade of blockchain experience and 3 unicorn projects under our belt, we deliver products across multiple protocols, each engineered for exceptional performance and seamless interoperability.
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
$50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
0
exploits since day 1
3
unicorns captured (project valued over $1B)
Top blockchain
company 2024
Gain built-in data confidentiality with Daml smart contracts that restrict access to authorized parties, keeping your Canton.Network development workflows in compliance with GDPR, MiCA, and enterprise data-protection standards.
Synchronize asset and data transfers across applications and organizations with Canton's atomic settlement engine, eliminating reconciliation delays and operational risk.
Ensure every Canton Network transaction executes with verifiable precision through Daml's deterministic logic and built-in access control, delivering audit-ready automation.
Connect your Canton Network solution with external systems through secure Ledger and gRPC APIs, enabling real-time data exchange with KYC providers, banking platforms, and analytics tools while maintaining full transactional integrity.
Leverage Canton Network's multi-domain model to distribute workloads across independent synchronizers, enabling seamless cross-domain coordination and flexible scalability for consistent performance under real-world enterprise demands.
Starting at
$40,000
Build your Daml-powered Canton.Network smart contract from architecture to production with a team that guides you every step of the way.
What's included:
Wondering what it takes to build on Canton Network? Find out the cost of developing your smart contract with PixelPlex experts.
To bring your Canton Network project from idea to production, we follow a structured process where each step builds the foundation for the next.
Starting with a foundation, we translate your business rules into Daml-ready workflows while outlining how parties, participants, and synchronizers interact. This stage establishes the technical roadmap for your project.
Deliverables
Once the network foundation is established, we move into contract architecture design to model your business logic in Daml. We formalize templates and create realistic scenarios that replicate real-world transactions to validate system behavior before integration.
Deliverables
At this stage, we configure the Canton environment, register parties, deploy DAR packages, and connect participants to synchronizers. This is done to validate connectivity and timeouts under realistic conditions.
Deliverables
We develop deterministic and secure Daml smart contracts supported by a robust CI pipeline that automates testing, builds, and DAR validation. This ensures every workflow remains consistent and fully audit-ready.
Deliverables
Through Ledger and gRPC APIs with secure event streams, we connect your Canton solution to external infrastructure, enabling seamless integration with KYC services, banking rails, and analytics platforms.
Deliverables
Finally, we promote your system to production, configure access and domain policies, and provide full operational documentation and team training for long-term success.
Deliverables
