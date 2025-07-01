Canton.Network Smart Contract Development Services preview

Canton.Network Smart Contract Development Services

Build Canton Network smart contracts powered by atomic Daml workflows

Automate cross-party collaboration with PixelPlex’s Canton.Network smart contract development. Built in Daml, our solutions are secure by design and ready to deliver compliance and trust across every transaction.

Challenges we solve



Finding it hard to model assets and permissions in Daml?

We translate your business rules into Daml’s signatory, observer, and controller model that mirror real-world asset lifecycles and ensure compliance is enforced directly in code.



Unsure how to connect multiple participants into one network?

We set up and automate Canton topologies by linking participants and synchronizers with secure configurations and tested scripts, making multi-node development fast and predictable.



Struggling to understand how privacy actually works?

We design and test clear divulgence flows and role settings so each party sees only what they should, avoiding “invisible contract” errors and unwanted data exposure.



Confused by domain connectivity and cross-domain workflows?

We build and implement cross-domain workflows and reassignment logic that preserve atomicity and integrity, no matter how distributed your topology becomes.



Stuck deploying Daml apps to the Global Synchronizer?

We streamline deployment from local setup to production by automating registration and certificate validation, so your participants join the Global Synchronizer securely.



Overwhelmed by integrating Canton with your existing systems?

We build REST and event-stream bridges that let Daml contracts connect seamlessly with external databases and enterprise systems, bringing Canton’s workflows into the apps your business already uses.

Canton.Network smart contract development services

Built on deep Canton and Daml expertise, PixelPlex Canton.Network smart contract development services turn complex multi-party collaboration into secure and automated workflows that power the next generation of digital finance..

Advanced Canton consulting

Design your business blueprint on a solid analytical foundation. We define how parties interact, structure data privacy, and map asset flows to ensure atomic settlement and private data-sharing create the most value for your Canton project.

Daml smart contract engineering

Build and deploy Daml contracts that capture every business rule and validate transactions seamlessly across participants using our expert DAML development services.

Participant node deployment & integration

Deploy participant nodes, automate certificate registration, and validate network connectivity to bring your application live within Canton’s private or Global Synchronizer domains.

Network topology & governance setup

Establish your network framework, define participant roles, and implement governance policies. We structure domains, access controls, and operational rules so every participant understands its role across the Canton Network.

Multi-party application development

Build full-stack multi-party applications that link Daml contract logic with enterprise systems and REST/event-stream architectures to deliver tangible business workflows.

Case studies

Explore the Canton.Network use cases below to see how our expertise transforms complex concepts into production-ready solutions.

Canton.Network’s first self-custodial wallet

The first self-custodial wallet on Canton.Network, built as a customizable platform that gives users true asset ownership and instant access through passkey authentication.

  • First-ever non-custodial wallet on Canton
  • Integrated passkey technology
  • Integration with the Canton Name Service (CNS)
  • Reached $3M in its first two months
  • Featured in the official Canton marketplace


KYC platform for Canton identification

The first unified KYC platform on Canton Network, built to enable one-time reusable digital verification across the ecosystem, turning compliance into a competitive advantage.

  • Unified KYC platform for Canton Network
  • 2-minute onboarding with one-time verification
  • Native Canton Loop support
  • Two Daml contracts for KYC and consent automation
  • Reduce churn during signup by up to 60%


Community-governed DeFi platform

A community-governed DeFi platform delivering lending, staking, governance, and launchpad services powered by secure smart contracts and built for multi-chain scalability.

  • Native platform token development
  • Deployed 60+ staking pools to grow participation
  • Migration of core components to Solana
  • Reached $71.18M total value staked
  • Community-driven governance and rewards


DeFi platform for fair decentralization and token distribution

A decentralized finance solution introducing equitable token distribution, transparent liquidity programs, and community-driven governance that rewards long-term participation.

  • Fair token distribution & governance
  • Dynamic staking & liquidity management
  • Integrated tools for transparent yield farming
  • Solidity and C++ smart contract support
  • Proof of Weighted Randomness (PoWR) consensus


Smart contract audit for NFT marketplace

An Ethereum-based NFT marketplace transformed through a comprehensive smart-contract audit that ensures on-platform resale and future-proofing the system with safe upgrade tools.

  • Smart-contract security audit
  • Remediation of 20+ issues
  • Refund-safe buyer–seller protection
  • On-platform resale enforcement for PRISM-minted NFT
  • Upgrade-ready smart-contract architecture


Clients’ reviews

We measure success by the results our clients achieve. Take a look at some of their stories.

  • PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.

    Adam Greenwood, CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

    Adam Greenwood

    CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

  • What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.

    Eric Vogel, Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd

    Eric Vogel

    Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd

  • From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.

    Senior Manager, Ernst & Young AG

    Senior Manager

    Ernst & Young AG

Why choose our development company



End-to-end Canton expertise

As the team behind Canton Network’s first self-custodial wallet, first-to-market Canton Identification platform and Canton Indexer, we’ve mastered its Party-based architecture, Ledger APIs, and synchronization mechanics to build high-performing solutions.



Advanced protection

With MPC/HSM custody, protocol-level encryption, and independent audits, we ensure full compliance and protect digital assets across every layer of your system.



Proven blockchain delivery

Having over a decade of blockchain experience and 3 unicorn projects under our belt, we deliver products across multiple protocols, each engineered for exceptional performance and seamless interoperability.

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

$50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

0

exploits since day 1

3Unicorn icon

unicorns captured (project valued over $1B)

Top blockchain
company 2024

Top blockchain company 2024

Key benefits of Canton.Network smart contract development for your business

1.

Privacy-by-design modeling

Gain built-in data confidentiality with Daml smart contracts that restrict access to authorized parties, keeping your Canton.Network development workflows in compliance with GDPR, MiCA, and enterprise data-protection standards.

2.

Atomic interoperability across apps

Synchronize asset and data transfers across applications and organizations with Canton's atomic settlement engine, eliminating reconciliation delays and operational risk.

3.

Reliable smart contracts built in Daml

Ensure every Canton Network transaction executes with verifiable precision through Daml's deterministic logic and built-in access control, delivering audit-ready automation.

4.

Seamless integration & data accessibility

Connect your Canton Network solution with external systems through secure Ledger and gRPC APIs, enabling real-time data exchange with KYC providers, banking platforms, and analytics tools while maintaining full transactional integrity.

5.

Multi-domain architecture

Leverage Canton Network's multi-domain model to distribute workloads across independent synchronizers, enabling seamless cross-domain coordination and flexible scalability for consistent performance under real-world enterprise demands.

Cost of Canton.Network smart contract development services

Starting at

$40,000

Build your Daml-powered Canton.Network smart contract from architecture to production with a team that guides you every step of the way.

What's included:

  • Canton.Network strategy & architecture setup
  • Application UI/UX design
  • Ledger API & synchronizer integration
  • Daml smart contract development
  • Cloud deployment & QA

Wondering what it takes to build on Canton Network? Find out the cost of developing your smart contract with PixelPlex experts.

Our development process

To bring your Canton Network project from idea to production, we follow a structured process where each step builds the foundation for the next.

1. Strategy definition for Canton deployment



2. Contract architecture design



3. Environment configuration



4. Smart contract implementation



5. API integration



6. Production deployment



Strategy definition for Canton deployment

Starting with a foundation, we translate your business rules into Daml-ready workflows while outlining how parties, participants, and synchronizers interact. This stage establishes the technical roadmap for your project.

Deliverables

  • Rights & obligations framework
  • Domain topology with governance framework
  • Project roadmap with milestones

Contract architecture design

Once the network foundation is established, we move into contract architecture design to model your business logic in Daml. We formalize templates and create realistic scenarios that replicate real-world transactions to validate system behavior before integration.

Deliverables

  • Daml contract architecture blueprint
  • Scenario catalog for core & edge cases
  • Regulatory compliance mapping

Environment configuration

At this stage, we configure the Canton environment, register parties, deploy DAR packages, and connect participants to synchronizers. This is done to validate connectivity and timeouts under realistic conditions.

Deliverables

  • Participant node setup & registration package
  • Versioned DAR deployment plan
  • Synchronizer connectivity & performance report

Smart contract implementation

We develop deterministic and secure Daml smart contracts supported by a robust CI pipeline that automates testing, builds, and DAR validation. This ensures every workflow remains consistent and fully audit-ready.

Deliverables

  • Daml smart contract architecture & implementation
  • Automated scenario & integration test suite
  • Versioned DAR releases with migration strategy

API integration

Through Ledger and gRPC APIs with secure event streams, we connect your Canton solution to external infrastructure, enabling seamless integration with KYC services, banking rails, and analytics platforms.

Deliverables

  • Ledger and gRPC integration
  • Event connectors for external systems
  • API documentation & ops guidelines

Production deployment

Finally, we promote your system to production, configure access and domain policies, and provide full operational documentation and team training for long-term success.

Deliverables

  • Deployment checklist & governance framework
  • Operations manuals for monitoring & maintenance
  • Team training & project handover kit

Blockchain technology stack

We work with a wide range of leading blockchain networks, selecting platforms that best align with each business’s goals to achieve the ideal balance of performance and security.

Blockchain technology platforms

Ethereum

Ethereum

Solana

Solana

Cardano

Cardano

Polkadot

Polkadot

Flow

Flow

Polygon

Polygon

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

Binance

Binance Smart Chain

Hyperledger

Hyperledger

Hedera

Hedera

Echo

Echo

Quorum

Quorum

Graphene

Graphene

EOS

EOS

Corda

Corda

Dash

Dash

Ripple

Ripple

Technology stack

Solidity

Solidity

C++

C++

C#

C#

Angular

Angular

Python

Python

React

React

NextJS

NextJS

NestJS

NestJS

JS

JS

Express

Express

Swift

Swift

Kotlin

Kotlin

GO

GO

Cadence

Cadence

Node.js

Node.js

Our expertise spans multiple blockchain platforms

TON

TON Development

As official TON partners, we possess deep expertise in leveraging its fast and scalable architecture. We develop dApps, Telegram Mini Apps, and other solutions engineered for mass adoption and superior transaction throughput.

TON Development
Cardano

Cardano Development

Our engineers build on Cardano ledger and develop Cardano smart contracts, dApps, and NFT marketplaces, leveraging the platform’s interoperability, sustainability, and scalability.

Cardano development
Polkadot

Polkadot Development

We create high-performance interoperable decentralized applications, exchange platforms, NFT marketplaces, and more on the Polkadot cross-chain platform.

Polkadot development
Ethereum

Ethereum Development

At PixelPlex, we deliver secure and reliable smart contracts and dApps on top of the Ethereum platform supported with Ethereum consulting and audit of your existing Ethereum-based solutions.

Ethereum development
Hyperledger

Hyperledger Development

Our team of experts applies best practices while programming custom Hyperledger Fabric infrastructures and scalable Hyperledger dApps that revamp your business processes.

Hyperledger development
Solana

Solana Development

Our development services include creating Web3 wallets that connect to powerful dApps and DeFi products, harnessing the speed and scalability of Solana.

Solana development
BNB

Binance Development

We offer engineering smart contracts and DeFi applications on Binance Smart Chain, taking advantage of its EVM and cross-chain compatibility, fast transaction times, and low fees.

Polygon

Polygon Development

Our Web3 wallet development providers develop sleek decentralized solutions on Polygon. We can also assist with the integration of your existing solutions into the Polygon ecosystem.

Flow

Flow Development

Our experts build scalable decentralized applications, games, and NFT marketplaces on top of Flow blockchain and implement self-executing smart contracts written on Cadence.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Development

We build reliable applications on the Bitcoin blockchain with guaranteed security and immutability, while leveraging Layer 2 solutions to ensure better scalability and functionality.

Bitcoin Development
Hedera

Hedera

Benefit from our status as official Hedera partners. Our specialists build secure, enterprise-grade applications on Hedera, with its high-speed, fair, and secure hashgraph consensus for solutions demanding robust performance.

INTMAX

INTMAX

Get a scalable platform based on Intmax's stateless zkRollup technology. We focus on creating Ethereum Layer 2 solutions that deliver significant transaction cost reductions.

Canton.Network development

DAML development

With DAML, we build rights-and-obligations-driven apps deployable across various ledgers. This ensures application interoperability, and transparency for complex multi-party workflows.

DAML development

Our signature domains

We specialize in technologies that drive digital transformation, combining blockchain and intelligent systems to create data-driven solutions for new market opportunities.

Blockchain

We build scalable blockchain ecosystems with tailored architectures, audited smart contracts, and integrated dApps or wallets, connecting protocols and ensuring secure performance.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content


Tokenization

We create tokenization ecosystems with custom asset models and built-in trading logic that enable seamless management and transfer of digital and real-world assets.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content


Data science

We deliver data science solutions from predictive modeling to deep learning and AI optimization that turn complex datasets into actionable insights and decision automation.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content


Machine learning

We design tailored machine-learning solutions spanning model development, NLP and computer-vision engineering, and full system integration to help businesses scale efficiently.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content


Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Development roadmap

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

What is the Canton.Network blockchain?

The easiest way to describe Canton.Network is as a network of networks linking independent ledgers through a shared synchronization layer. Powered by Daml smart contracts, it supports private and atomic transactions where each participant can view only the data they're authorized to see.

What makes the Canton protocol different from other blockchain technologies?

The Canton protocol takes a hybrid approach to enterprise blockchain. Instead of duplicating data across all nodes like traditional public blockchains, it ensures privacy and synchronization only between relevant parties.

Can Canton Network smart contracts integrate with existing enterprise systems?

Yes. As a Canton.Network smart contract development company, PixelPlex connects Canton workflows with enterprise infrastructure through Ledger (gRPC) and HTTP JSON APIs, allowing applications to execute contracts and stream events into existing systems such as banking cores, KYC modules, ERP platforms, or analytics tools without exposing private data.

What is the Canton.Network smart contract?

In Canton, a "smart contract" is a Daml contract: an instance of a Daml template that defines the data plus who can see it and who can act on it. Contracts are immutable, and state changes occur when choices are exercised to create new contracts and archive old ones.

Does the Canton Network have a token?

Yes, it's called Canton Coin – the network's native utility token for the Global Synchronizer. Canton Coin is earned for contributing utility (e.g., running validators, building apps) and burned when paying Global Synchronizer fees.

Explore our insights

Explore expert insights that reveal how Canton.Network’s technology is driving the next wave of digital finance and transforming collaboration across the Web3 landscape.

More articles

