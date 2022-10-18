Solana smart contract audit services

Solana Smart Contract Audit Company preview

Solana Smart Contract Audit
You've built the future on Solana's blazing speed. Don't let a single vulnerability undermine your innovation

We specialize in Solana program security – catching critical flaws before they catch you. Our audits optimize Solana's simultaneous transaction processing, secure CPI calls, and protect against unique risks, such as improper PDA validation. Deploy with confidence, scale without fear.

Challenges we solve

Our expert team reviews your Solana smart contracts to find and fix vulnerabilities before the deployment.

Hidden architectural flaws

Solana is known for its parallel execution model, which might introduce critical bottlenecks or race conditions. We identify state contention hotspots and recommend architectural changes to distribute data across more accounts for true parallel execution.

Solana-specific risks

Solana’s most powerful features (PDAs, CPIs) may impose the greatest risk if not properly validated. Our auditors rigorously check every Program Derived Address and Cross-Program Invocation to prevent exploits that are unique to the ecosystem.

Integration hurdles

Solana’s smart contracts must integrate with DEXs, lending protocols, etc. We verify that your interactions with other programs are secure and robust, ensuring reliable performance within the broader Solana landscape.

Rapid development pitfalls

Solana attracts those who wish to be the first to market. However, an improper audit may lead to technical debt and security shortcuts. With PixelPlex, rapid innovation doesn't come at the cost of stability. We catch issues overlooked in the rush to launch.

Automated attacks

Sophisticated bots and arbitrageurs constantly scan the network for inefficiencies. We simulate their strategies, identifying and fixing your vulnerabilities that would be instantly targeted upon launch, protecting your treasury and your users' funds.

Standard mismatch

Solana's best practices and program libraries are constantly evolving. We ensure your code adheres to the latest security standards and correctly implements modern frameworks like Anchor.

Our Solana smart contract audit services

We empower your project with security and performance. Build trusted and efficient Solana solutions that secure user assets and enhance your protocol's value.

Smart contract audit

Our auditors examine your code carefully to uncover critical vulnerabilities. PixelPlex smart contract audit services include expert manual review and advanced tools and frameworks. We provide a post-audit report of risks and ways of addressing them.

Code analysis and review

Our experts inspect your Rust-based program line by line. We enhance code quality, maintainability, and adherence to Solana blockchain development best practices. Your codebase will become a robust, well-documented, and scalable asset.

Compute and rent optimization

We analyze your program's computational usage and on-chain data storage to identify inefficiencies. Our recommendations reduce transaction costs for your users and improve the performance and competitiveness of your dApps on the Solana network.

Verification & advanced testing

We mathematically verify your program's logic and test it against automatically generated scenarios. This proves your protocol will function correctly in all situations, removing the risk of surprises at launch.

Security architecture review

We assess your entire dApp's design to uncover systemic risks in the interaction between programs, oracles, front-ends, and the smart contract development itself. This provides a holistic threat model and practical strategies to fortify your app's foundational security within the Solana ecosystem.

Post-audit support

Our support doesn't end with the report. We supply clear remediation instructions and offer a fix-review service to verify that all identified bugs are corrected. It allows for efficient performance of all critical areas.

Audit solutions for every stage of your Solana project

We help you create a resilient infrastructure for the Solana ecosystem. We pinpoint risks inherent to the Sealevel runtime and smart contract environment.

DeFi applications

We check the Solana DeFi protocols and their complex logic (such as automated market makers and lending algorithms). We conduct in-depth reviews of CPIs and token flow to ensure the economic security of user funds.

NFT platforms

PixelPlex auditors examine the core logic of NFT minting, trading, and marketplace mechanics on Solana. This includes validating secure mint processes, reliable exchange functions, and secure management of metadata to protect digital assets.

On-chain governance systems

We verify the integrity of decentralized governance mechanisms to guarantee accurate vote tallying, secure token-weighted participation, and robust resistance to manipulation within the Solana network.

Fundraising platforms

Our experts assess fundraising programs, from capital collection using Solana's high-speed transactions to secure fund distribution. We ensure the entire process is transparent, trustworthy, and secure against exploitation

Data integrity & security solutions

We make sure your app's handling of sensitive data, including permission structures, PDA management, and on/off-chain storage, to confirm information remains protected across the Solana ecosystem.

Our smart contract consulting and development success stories

Our portfolio of successful case studies includes more than 450 projects. Here are the examples of the projects we’re most proud of.

Consulting for an NFT marketplace in the restaurant business

Our client, Oku Group, is an innovative food and beverage technology company. PixelPlex architected the Web3 solution for them, defining the core platform design, user roles, NFT utility, and essential external integrations.

  • Onfido identity verification
  • Solana blockchain foundation
  • Built-in email delivery system
  • Digital wallet integration
  • Moonpay payment gateway
Liquidity provision dApp

Alfprotocol is a decentralized application on Solana that transforms liquidity provision and yield farming. The platform empowers users to secure collateralized loans, participate in isolated lending markets, and achieve enhanced returns through yield farming with unprecedented 200x liquidity leverage.

  • Solana-powered contract architecture
  • Collateralized lending and borrowing protocol
  • Interactive frontend and development toolkit
  • Automated liquidation bot integration
  • Financial flow management system
Community-governed DeFi platform

We transformed the DeFi ecosystem by creating a community-driven platform through strategic enhancements: custom contract design, new staking infrastructure, and a full-scale migration to Solana for improved performance.

  • Bespoke smart contracts
  • Staking protocol implementation
  • Solana network migration
  • Cross-chain ecosystem (BSC, Polygon)
  • Zendit launchpad for airdrops
Blockchain ecosystem with DeFi-style bridges

We built a DeFi foundation tailored for decentralized applications and automated agreements. This infrastructure enables fast block confirmation, full EVM equivalence, native cross-chain operations, and effortless Web3 connectivity.

  • DApp development framework
  • Specialized SDKs and tools
  • Network analytics portal
  • Public API endpoints
  • Secure cross-chain connector
Why work with PixelPlex

Deep Solana and Rust proficiency

Our team consists of seasoned Rust developers with a thorough understanding of the Solana runtime. We know how to optimize Solana's parallel execution model, ensuring your dApp functions and scales as intended.

Proven track record

PixelPlex has been the leader of blockchain technology for over a decade. We have a profile of successfully securing a wide range of Solana projects, from DeFi protocols to NFT platforms, providing trusted, real-world results.

Security mindset

Our wide experience in building and auditing smart contracts allows us to think like attackers. We proactively hunt for the complex economic and logical exploits that are targeted at launch. Our experts go beyond universal automated tools and basic checklists.

$1.2B

raised by our clients

5M

in first-year revenue growth

10M+

users scaled in the first 18 months

unicorns among our projects

450+

projects completed

50M

happy end-users for our clients

Key benefits of PixelPlex Solana smart contract security audit

1.

Security and financial protection

Prevent the loss of user funds and project treasuries from Solana-specific exploits like flawed PDA validation, insecure CPIs, and state contention attacks. Smart contract audits act as your most effective insurance policy.

2.

Ecosystem trust

PixelPlex offers a reputable audit report that will be your project’s trust signal. We will make your smart contracts legitimate and secure for users, investors, and partners.

3.

Optimized performance

Smart contract audit includes finding bugs and suggesting architectural improvements. We identify vulnerabilities and suggest optimizations to leverage Solana's parallel execution fully, ensuring your dApp is scalable, efficient, and cost-effective for users.

4.

Investor and user confidence

With a professionally audited project, it is easier to attract investors. Users are also more willing to provide liquidity and trust your solution with their funds, which is essential for bootstrapping a thriving ecosystem.

5.

Long-term reputation

Solana smart contract audit safeguards the long-term brand value you are building. Identifying and fixing critical vulnerabilities before launch prevents a single exploit from permanently destroying your project's reputation and community trust.

6.

Security intelligence

Our detailed, clear audit reports explain the root causes of flaws and provide step-by-step mitigation strategies. This serves as a valuable educational resource for your team to prevent future issues.

Solana smart contract audit cost

Starting at

$5,000

Go to market securely. Our foundational audit delivers the critical security review that early-stage projects and token launches require.

What's included:

  • Automated vulnerability scanning
  • Expert manual code review
  • Compute unit & rent optimization analysis
  • Functional testing against specifications

Begin your security review. Submit your code for evaluation. We will provide a custom scope and quote tailored to your project's needs.

Our custom Solana smart contract audit process

We partner with our clients from the initial submission of their code to a complete project that secures the data and funds of the Solana-based applications.

1. Discovery & scope definition

2. Proposal & engagement

3. In-depth security assessment

4. Resolution & validation

Discovery & scope definition

Our security specialists evaluate your codebase, technical documentation, and project specs to grasp the fundamental business logic and pinpoint critical risk zones. We establish the audit parameters and primary goals for the security assessment.

Deliverables

  • Security review scope definition
  • Risk evaluation framework
  • Project requirements breakdown

Proposal & engagement

We supply a transparent proposal detailing the review schedule, technical approach, and investment, all calibrated to your project's specific complexity and needs.

Deliverables

  • Detailed audit proposal
  • Project schedule & milestones
  • Formal service contract

In-depth security assessment

Our team executes a rigorous examination, merging advanced automated scanning with expert manual code review to detect vulnerabilities, logical errors, and deviations from best practices in your Solana program.

Deliverables

  • Preliminary audit report with findings
  • Categorized vulnerability breakdown
  • Compute unit & rent optimization suggestions

Resolution & validation

We validate all corrective actions taken in response to our initial findings and perform subsequent tests to guarantee the thorough resolution of identified issues before issuing the final approval.

Deliverables

  • Final comprehensive audit report
  • Fix verification summary
  • Project certification seal

Our signature domains

Our experts apply a combination of tools and deep expertise in smart contract audit and development services, as well as Web3 technologies, to push your business to the next level.

Blockchain

We are architects specializing in blockchain infrastructure that enhances your projects’ performance and guarantees data accuracy so that you are able to leave your competitors behind.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Diversify your portfolio through RWA tokenization. Securely digitize high-value physical assets to enable fractional ownership and enhance liquidity on cutting-edge financial platforms.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

Turn complex data into a clear strategy. We develop tools that analyze your proprietary blockchain and operational information, grounding your business moves in a concrete direction.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Data science domain background

Machine learning

Leverage machine learning to enhance efficiency and refine strategic planning. Examine the data with AI tools to generate insights and create more intelligent and effective dApps.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Development roadmap

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

Can you audit a contract that is already launched?

Yes, absolutely. We often audit solutions that are already deployed on the mainnet. We always recommend our clients to audit before launch, but a post-deployment audit is also possible. It is a critical security measure that may uncover hidden vulnerabilities that put your protocol's reputation at risk.

How long does it take to audit a Solana smart contract?

This depends on the size and complexity of your project. For example, a simple token program might be audited in 1-2 weeks. A complex DeFi protocol with multiple integrations will take 3-6 weeks or more. We discuss the timeline during the discovery stage.

What happens if my Solana smart contracts fail the audit?

An audit is not a pass/fail exam. It's a quality assurance and risk assessment process. At PixelPlex, we provide a detailed report with the issues detected. They usually have the severity statuses (e.g., Critical, High, Medium, Low). Your team then addresses these findings. We may also review your fixes to ensure they correctly resolve the vulnerabilities and do not introduce new ones. Our mutual final goal is a verified and secure codebase.

Is it mandatory to audit Solana smart contracts for my project?

There’s no legal obligation to audit your smart contracts. However, it is a must if you wish to protect your funds and reputation. Launching a project without auditing it brings you unnecessary risks.There’s no legal obligation to audit your smart contracts. However, it is a must if you wish to protect your funds and reputation. Launching a project without auditing it brings you unnecessary risks.

What flaws does an audit find?

An audit uncovers different flaws, ranging from critical issues that can lead to fund losses to minor inefficiencies that hurt performance. Critical security flaws may include improper PDA validation, insecure CPIs, faulty access controls, etc. Architectural issues may be connected to inefficient compute unit usage or poor code quality and maintainability.

Can I use ChatGPT to audit smart contracts?

Relying on ChatGPT or any general AI for a security audit is dangerous. Such tools lack the deep contextual understanding, reasoning, and adversarial mindset required for a true audit. It can produce confident-sounding but incorrect or misleading analysis, creating a false sense of security. A professional audit requires human expertise, specialized tools, and systematic testing that AI cannot replicate.

Read our blog

We are glad to share our insights, news, and latest trends overview with our clients and followers. Look through some of our blog articles and share your feedback.

More articles

