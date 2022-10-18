Solana smart contract audit services

We specialize in Solana program security – catching critical flaws before they catch you. Our audits optimize Solana's simultaneous transaction processing, secure CPI calls, and protect against unique risks, such as improper PDA validation. Deploy with confidence, scale without fear.
Our expert team reviews your Solana smart contracts to find and fix vulnerabilities before the deployment.
Solana is known for its parallel execution model, which might introduce critical bottlenecks or race conditions. We identify state contention hotspots and recommend architectural changes to distribute data across more accounts for true parallel execution.
Solana’s most powerful features (PDAs, CPIs) may impose the greatest risk if not properly validated. Our auditors rigorously check every Program Derived Address and Cross-Program Invocation to prevent exploits that are unique to the ecosystem.
Solana’s smart contracts must integrate with DEXs, lending protocols, etc. We verify that your interactions with other programs are secure and robust, ensuring reliable performance within the broader Solana landscape.
Solana attracts those who wish to be the first to market. However, an improper audit may lead to technical debt and security shortcuts. With PixelPlex, rapid innovation doesn't come at the cost of stability. We catch issues overlooked in the rush to launch.
Sophisticated bots and arbitrageurs constantly scan the network for inefficiencies. We simulate their strategies, identifying and fixing your vulnerabilities that would be instantly targeted upon launch, protecting your treasury and your users' funds.
Solana's best practices and program libraries are constantly evolving. We ensure your code adheres to the latest security standards and correctly implements modern frameworks like Anchor.
We empower your project with security and performance. Build trusted and efficient Solana solutions that secure user assets and enhance your protocol's value.
Our auditors examine your code carefully to uncover critical vulnerabilities. PixelPlex smart contract audit services include expert manual review and advanced tools and frameworks. We provide a post-audit report of risks and ways of addressing them.
Our experts inspect your Rust-based program line by line. We enhance code quality, maintainability, and adherence to Solana blockchain development best practices. Your codebase will become a robust, well-documented, and scalable asset.
We analyze your program's computational usage and on-chain data storage to identify inefficiencies. Our recommendations reduce transaction costs for your users and improve the performance and competitiveness of your dApps on the Solana network.
We mathematically verify your program's logic and test it against automatically generated scenarios. This proves your protocol will function correctly in all situations, removing the risk of surprises at launch.
We assess your entire dApp's design to uncover systemic risks in the interaction between programs, oracles, front-ends, and the smart contract development itself. This provides a holistic threat model and practical strategies to fortify your app's foundational security within the Solana ecosystem.
Our support doesn't end with the report. We supply clear remediation instructions and offer a fix-review service to verify that all identified bugs are corrected. It allows for efficient performance of all critical areas.
We help you create a resilient infrastructure for the Solana ecosystem. We pinpoint risks inherent to the Sealevel runtime and smart contract environment.
We check the Solana DeFi protocols and their complex logic (such as automated market makers and lending algorithms). We conduct in-depth reviews of CPIs and token flow to ensure the economic security of user funds.
PixelPlex auditors examine the core logic of NFT minting, trading, and marketplace mechanics on Solana. This includes validating secure mint processes, reliable exchange functions, and secure management of metadata to protect digital assets.
We verify the integrity of decentralized governance mechanisms to guarantee accurate vote tallying, secure token-weighted participation, and robust resistance to manipulation within the Solana network.
Our experts assess fundraising programs, from capital collection using Solana's high-speed transactions to secure fund distribution. We ensure the entire process is transparent, trustworthy, and secure against exploitation
We make sure your app's handling of sensitive data, including permission structures, PDA management, and on/off-chain storage, to confirm information remains protected across the Solana ecosystem.
Our portfolio of successful case studies includes more than 450 projects. Here are the examples of the projects we’re most proud of.
Our client, Oku Group, is an innovative food and beverage technology company. PixelPlex architected the Web3 solution for them, defining the core platform design, user roles, NFT utility, and essential external integrations.
Alfprotocol is a decentralized application on Solana that transforms liquidity provision and yield farming. The platform empowers users to secure collateralized loans, participate in isolated lending markets, and achieve enhanced returns through yield farming with unprecedented 200x liquidity leverage.
We transformed the DeFi ecosystem by creating a community-driven platform through strategic enhancements: custom contract design, new staking infrastructure, and a full-scale migration to Solana for improved performance.
We built a DeFi foundation tailored for decentralized applications and automated agreements. This infrastructure enables fast block confirmation, full EVM equivalence, native cross-chain operations, and effortless Web3 connectivity.
Our team consists of seasoned Rust developers with a thorough understanding of the Solana runtime. We know how to optimize Solana's parallel execution model, ensuring your dApp functions and scales as intended.
PixelPlex has been the leader of blockchain technology for over a decade. We have a profile of successfully securing a wide range of Solana projects, from DeFi protocols to NFT platforms, providing trusted, real-world results.
Our wide experience in building and auditing smart contracts allows us to think like attackers. We proactively hunt for the complex economic and logical exploits that are targeted at launch. Our experts go beyond universal automated tools and basic checklists.
$1.2B
raised by our clients
5M
in first-year revenue growth
10M+
users scaled in the first 18 months
3
unicorns among our projects
450+
projects completed
50M
happy end-users for our clients
Top blockchain
company 2024
Prevent the loss of user funds and project treasuries from Solana-specific exploits like flawed PDA validation, insecure CPIs, and state contention attacks. Smart contract audits act as your most effective insurance policy.
PixelPlex offers a reputable audit report that will be your project’s trust signal. We will make your smart contracts legitimate and secure for users, investors, and partners.
Smart contract audit includes finding bugs and suggesting architectural improvements. We identify vulnerabilities and suggest optimizations to leverage Solana's parallel execution fully, ensuring your dApp is scalable, efficient, and cost-effective for users.
With a professionally audited project, it is easier to attract investors. Users are also more willing to provide liquidity and trust your solution with their funds, which is essential for bootstrapping a thriving ecosystem.
Solana smart contract audit safeguards the long-term brand value you are building. Identifying and fixing critical vulnerabilities before launch prevents a single exploit from permanently destroying your project's reputation and community trust.
Our detailed, clear audit reports explain the root causes of flaws and provide step-by-step mitigation strategies. This serves as a valuable educational resource for your team to prevent future issues.
Starting at
$5,000
Go to market securely. Our foundational audit delivers the critical security review that early-stage projects and token launches require.
What's included:
Begin your security review. Submit your code for evaluation. We will provide a custom scope and quote tailored to your project's needs.
We partner with our clients from the initial submission of their code to a complete project that secures the data and funds of the Solana-based applications.
Our security specialists evaluate your codebase, technical documentation, and project specs to grasp the fundamental business logic and pinpoint critical risk zones. We establish the audit parameters and primary goals for the security assessment.
Deliverables
We supply a transparent proposal detailing the review schedule, technical approach, and investment, all calibrated to your project's specific complexity and needs.
Deliverables
Our team executes a rigorous examination, merging advanced automated scanning with expert manual code review to detect vulnerabilities, logical errors, and deviations from best practices in your Solana program.
Deliverables
We validate all corrective actions taken in response to our initial findings and perform subsequent tests to guarantee the thorough resolution of identified issues before issuing the final approval.
Deliverables
Our experts apply a combination of tools and deep expertise in smart contract audit and development services, as well as Web3 technologies, to push your business to the next level.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR DevelopmentQA & Software Testing
QA & Software Testing ServicesUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development ServicesMetaverse Consulting & Development
Validate your immersive concept quickly with metaverse development — launch your virtual experience, gather actionable user insights on core features like avatars and social interaction, and iterate based on real-world engagement.
Top Development Company
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
CompanyAbout us Team Careers Social Responsibility Contacts
BlogBlockchain Big Data Artificial Intelligence AR/VR Mobile News View Blog
We are glad to share our insights, news, and latest trends overview with our clients and followers. Look through some of our blog articles and share your feedback.