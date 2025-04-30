Is a generic, high-friction wallet experience limiting your project's potential? Stand out with a secure, custom-branded Web3 wallet. We build intuitive, feature-rich wallets that eliminate user friction, build trust, and turn your platform into the go-to destination in your niche.
Our experts translate your dApp, DeFi platform, or entire ecosystem concept into a functional wallet. We build the secure, intuitive entry point that your users will trust as the core of their experience with your project.
We go beyond simple transactions to integrate the functions that define your platform, from dApp connectivity and in-app staking to NFT marketplace interactions and governance voting.
PixelPlex implements best-in-class practices, including multi-signature protocols, hardware wallet compatibility, encrypted key storage, and we facilitate third-party security audits to ensure user assets are protected against threats.
We solve the user experience challenge by building clean, intuitive interfaces and integrating frictionless fiat on-ramps (credit card & bank transfers). We turn the first steps of Web3 into a simple, trustworthy process, dramatically reducing user drop-off.
We provide the hands-on coding, complex chain integrations (EVM, Solana, Cosmos, etc.), and ongoing maintenance required to bring your custom wallet to life and keep it operating flawlessly.
Our builds serve as a hardened, personal key to the on-chain world, giving your tribe a clean vector into dApps and DeFi without sacrificing control.
Get a sleek, high-performance mobile Web3 wallets for iOS and Android that put your dApp ecosystem right in their pocket. From in-app staking to NFT trading on the fly, we create the ultimate mobile-native experience that drives daily engagement.
Your future browser extension wallet will act as a seamless bridge between your users and Web3. This provides a constant, secure touchpoint that simplifies logins, transaction signing, and makes interacting with your platform second nature.
These standalone applications offer unparalleled protection through advanced encryption, hardware wallet integration, and offline capabilities, giving your power users the ultimate peace of mind.
We build sophisticated multi-chain wallets that support both EVM and non-EVM ecosystems. This allows your community to manage their entire asset portfolio, interact with cross-chain dApps, and bridge tokens, all from one unified interface.
With rich media support, collection organization, and direct integration with major marketplaces, we build wallets that foster a vibrant and engaged community around your digital collectibles.
Check out how we’ve helped businesses like yours win with Web3 solutions.
Our Web3 wallet development company designed a feature-rich mobile app for Android and iOS. It allows users to securely buy, sell, store, and manage their cryptocurrencies on the go.
A feature-rich desktop wallet software for managing a diverse crypto portfolio. This application prioritizes top-notch security with offline storage options for complete control over digital assets.
This solution automates the process of finding and capitalizing on price discrepancies across different cryptocurrency exchanges, allowing users to maximize their profits.
Our work isn't done until our clients have a success story to tell.
PixelPlex is very professional and always readily available
Adam Greenwood
Co-Founder & COO
Thanks to PixelPlex’s work, the client now has a fully operational wallet prototype. The team has delivered on time and solved bugs promptly. They’re also very communicative, professional, responsive, and available, leveraging communication platforms such as Zoom and Slack.
They’re able to suggest solutions and better alternatives as opposed to just agreeing to our every idea
Eric Vogel
Co-Founder
Through a mindfully built MVP and experience-backed consultation, PixelPlex has helped the client establish a customer base in various sectors. Apart from having in-depth blockchain-related knowledge, the team sports a high level of organization and attention to detail.
They gave us a lot of advice that we, in turn, could sell to our customers again — that was really good.
Anonymous
Senior Manager
The level of insight and detailed knowledge delivered by the PixelPlex team blew away the client’s expectations. Their team showed new perspectives and provided valuable suggestions for improving the product. Dedicated and creative, the team was a true asset.
It's the first handshake, the primary identity, and the main vehicle for user engagement. Our Web3 development company goes beyond basics to architect a complete on-chain experience that onboards new users effortlessly and makes them loyal.
We embed security principles from day one. Our process includes multi-signature protocols, hardware wallet integration, and biometric security. We conclude every build with rigorous testing and independent security audits, ensuring your wallet is a fortress.
The future of Web3 is interoperable. By integrating features like fiat on-ramps, a native dApp browser, in-app staking, and rich NFT portfolio management, we deliver a future-proof gateway that empowers your users to explore the entirety of Web3.
$50M+
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
450+
projects completed
0
exploits since day 1
$1.2B+
raised by clients
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
exceeding $1B in value
Top blockchain
company 2024
Generic "white-label" solutions can't capture your project's soul. We’ll engineer a wallet that feels like your ecosystem. It becomes the native, intuitive interface for your specific financial primitives and community interactions, not just another container for keys.
We build isolated key management environments, performing proactive threat modeling against your specific use-case, and designing resilient multi-signature and hardware wallet integrations from day one.
In your Web3 wallet you’ll have intelligent, human-readable flows that bundle transactions, manage gas, and handle approvals in the background, transforming a clunky tool into a seamless application.
With dApp development services, we meticulously weave your wallet into the fabric of your entire platform – both on-chain and off-chain. The wallet graduates from a simple utility to become the central, data-rich command center of your ecosystem.
The crypto landscape changes in weeks, not years. Modular architecture means adding a new L2, integrating a non-EVM chain, or adopting emerging standards doesn't require a ground-up rewrite. Your wallet is engineered as an adaptable, long-term asset.
Starting at
$50,000+
Your roadmap to a production-ready wallet starts here, with a clear and comprehensive package
What's included:
Need multi-chain support, DeFi integrations, or fiat on-ramps? We provide a detailed custom quote.
Your business is unique. Your Web3 wallet development solution should be too. We build custom solutions from the ground up.
We explore your target audience, discuss integration with existing systems, and explore potential blockchain networks.
Deliverables
Our team creates intuitive and user-friendly interfaces. We craft a visually appealing design that resonates with your audience.
Deliverables
Our blockchain experts design a secure architecture that protects your users' digital assets.
Deliverables
We bring your crypto wallet to life. Integration with payment gateways, DeFi protocols, or other functionalities is seamless.
Deliverables
Rigorous testing ensures the smooth operation of your crypto wallet across different platforms and devices.
Deliverables
PixelPlex offers ongoing maintenance and support to ensure your crypto wallet remains updated. We provide bug fixes and feature enhancements timely.
Deliverables
As a leading Web3 wallet development company, we have achieved a high level of mastery over the essential platforms and frameworks that power the decentralized world.
We consult on Cardano ledger and build Cardano smart contracts, dApps, and NFT marketplaces, leveraging the platform’s interoperability, sustainability, and scalability.
Our Web3 experts rely on the Polkadot cross-chain platform to build high-performance interoperable decentralized applications, exchange platforms, NFT marketplaces, and more.
Get secure and reliable smart contracts and dApps on top of the Ethereum platform while delivering Ethereum consulting and audit of your existing Ethereum-based solutions.
Leveraging best practices, our team is skilled at programming custom Hyperledger Fabric infrastructures and scalable Hyperledger dApps that revamp your business processes.
Our Web3 wallet development services emerge into building comprehensive dApps, smart contracts, and other DeFi products powered by high speed and scalability of Solana.
We cover engineering smart contracts and DeFi applications on Binance Smart Chain, taking advantage of its EVM and cross-chain compatibility, fast transaction times, and low fees.
Our Web3 wallet development providers develop sleek decentralized solutions on Polygon. We can also assist with the integration of your existing solutions into the Polygon ecosystem.
We build scalable decentralized applications, games, and NFT marketplaces on top of Flow blockchain and implement self-executing smart contracts written on Cadence.
Get your reliable applications on the Bitcoin blockchain with guaranteed security and immutability, while leveraging Layer 2 solutions to ensure better scalability and functionality.
As official TON partners, we possess deep expertise in leveraging its fast and scalable architecture. We develop dApps, Telegram Mini Apps, and other solutions engineered for mass adoption and superior transaction throughput.
Benefit from our status as official Hedera partners. Our specialists build secure, enterprise-grade applications on Hedera, with its high-speed, fair, and secure hashgraph consensus for solutions demanding robust performance.
Get a scalable platform based on Intmax's stateless zkRollup technology. We focus on creating Ethereum Layer 2 solutions that deliver significant transaction cost reductions.
With DAML, we build rights-and-obligations-driven apps deployable across various ledgers. This ensures application interoperability, and transparency for complex multi-party workflows.
We specialize in the complex technical aspects of AI and blockchain, with the capability to execute your most forward-thinking concepts.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR DevelopmentUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesQA & Software Testing
Engage us for integrated quality assurance services, and our experts will advise on QA strategy and optimize software testing costs.
We’ll balance manual testing with QA automation to ensure consistent performance for all possible use cases and devices.
QA & Software Testing ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development Services
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
CompanyAbout us Team Careers Social Responsibility Contacts
BlogBlockchain Big Data Artificial Intelligence AR/VR Insights News View Blog
An MVP typically costs $20,000 - $50,000+ to validate the core features of your web3 wallet development project. A full build starts at $70,000+. We define a precise timeline after our initial consultation.
You, the client, own 100% of the final code and IP. We provide all code documentation upon project completion as part of our transparent partnership.
Yes, ongoing support is a core part of our web3 wallet development services. We provide regular updates, security patches, and feature enhancements to ensure your wallet remains secure and competitive.
Our web3 wallet development process is built to maximize user adoption. We focus on creating an intuitive user experience and integrating frictionless fiat on-ramps to simplify onboarding and significantly reduce user drop-off.
Unlike a static white-label product, our wallets use a modular architecture. This makes your custom web3 wallet development solution a future-proof asset that can easily adapt to new blockchains and evolving standards, ensuring long-term value.
Dive into the world of Web3 and future tech. Our blog is your guide to the latest ideas, strategies, and trends that will keep you inspired.