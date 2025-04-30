Web3 wallet development services background

Custom Web3 Wallet
Development Services

Make your brand a gateway to the decentralized economy

Is a generic, high-friction wallet experience limiting your project's potential? Stand out with a secure, custom-branded Web3 wallet. We build intuitive, feature-rich wallets that eliminate user friction, build trust, and turn your platform into the go-to destination in your niche.

Challenges we solve

Struggling to create the user gateway for your Web3 vision?

Our experts translate your dApp, DeFi platform, or entire ecosystem concept into a functional wallet. We build the secure, intuitive entry point that your users will trust as the core of their experience with your project.

Need a wallet that’s a true interactive hub, not just a vault?

We go beyond simple transactions to integrate the functions that define your platform, from dApp connectivity and in-app staking to NFT marketplace interactions and governance voting.

Concerned about the security risks?

PixelPlex implements best-in-class practices, including multi-signature protocols, hardware wallet compatibility, encrypted key storage, and we facilitate third-party security audits to ensure user assets are protected against threats.

Worried that a complex UX will drive potential users away?

We solve the user experience challenge by building clean, intuitive interfaces and integrating frictionless fiat on-ramps (credit card & bank transfers). We turn the first steps of Web3 into a simple, trustworthy process, dramatically reducing user drop-off.

Lacking the specialized engineering talent to build a multi-chain wallet?

We provide the hands-on coding, complex chain integrations (EVM, Solana, Cosmos, etc.), and ongoing maintenance required to bring your custom wallet to life and keep it operating flawlessly.

Web3 wallet development services

Our builds serve as a hardened, personal key to the on-chain world, giving your tribe a clean vector into dApps and DeFi without sacrificing control.

Web3 wallet development services

Mobile Web3 wallet

Get a sleek, high-performance mobile Web3 wallets for iOS and Android that put your dApp ecosystem right in their pocket. From in-app staking to NFT trading on the fly, we create the ultimate mobile-native experience that drives daily engagement.

Browser extension wallet

Your future browser extension wallet will act as a seamless bridge between your users and Web3. This provides a constant, secure touchpoint that simplifies logins, transaction signing, and makes interacting with your platform second nature.

Desktop wallet

These standalone applications offer unparalleled protection through advanced encryption, hardware wallet integration, and offline capabilities, giving your power users the ultimate peace of mind.

Multi-chain wallet

We build sophisticated multi-chain wallets that support both EVM and non-EVM ecosystems. This allows your community to manage their entire asset portfolio, interact with cross-chain dApps, and bridge tokens, all from one unified interface.

Custom NFT wallet

With rich media support, collection organization, and direct integration with major marketplaces, we build wallets that foster a vibrant and engaged community around your digital collectibles.

Case studies

Check out how we’ve helped businesses like yours win with Web3 solutions.

Crypto wallet with advanced security features

Our Web3 wallet development company designed a feature-rich mobile app for Android and iOS. It allows users to securely buy, sell, store, and manage their cryptocurrencies on the go.

  • Native mobile wallet app for Android and iOS
  • Shamir’s secret encryption
  • Secure Enclave and KeyStore support
  • Qtum blockchain API integration
  • Smart contracts template builder
The illustration of Crypto wallet with advanced security features project

Multi-currency desktop wallet

A feature-rich desktop wallet software for managing a diverse crypto portfolio. This application prioritizes top-notch security with offline storage options for complete control over digital assets.

  • Feature-rich desktop wallet software
  • Multi-account wallet management
  • Offline storage capabilities
  • Support of Ethereum-based ERC20 tokens
  • Local storage of private keys
The illustration of Multi-currency desktop wallet project

Crypto trading arbitrage bot

This solution automates the process of finding and capitalizing on price discrepancies across different cryptocurrency exchanges, allowing users to maximize their profits.

  • Automated cryptocurrency trading platform
  • Integrated arbitrage bot
  • Real-time market analytics tools
  • Secure user accounts and transaction management
  • Customizable bot settings
The illustration of Crypto trading arbitrage bot project

Clients’ reviews

Our work isn't done until our clients have a success story to tell.

  • PixelPlex is very professional and always readily available

    Adam Greenwood, Co-Founder & COO

    Adam Greenwood

    Co-Founder & COO

    Thanks to PixelPlex’s work, the client now has a fully operational wallet prototype. The team has delivered on time and solved bugs promptly. They’re also very communicative, professional, responsive, and available, leveraging communication platforms such as Zoom and Slack.

    5.0Rating 5.0
    Clutch

  • They’re able to suggest solutions and better alternatives as opposed to just agreeing to our every idea

    Eric Vogel, Co-Founder

    Eric Vogel

    Co-Founder

    Through a mindfully built MVP and experience-backed consultation, PixelPlex has helped the client establish a customer base in various sectors. Apart from having in-depth blockchain-related knowledge, the team sports a high level of organization and attention to detail.

    5.0Rating 5.0
    Clutch

  • They gave us a lot of advice that we, in turn, could sell to our customers again — that was really good.

    Anonymous, Senior Manager

    Anonymous

    Senior Manager

    The level of insight and detailed knowledge delivered by the PixelPlex team blew away the client’s expectations. Their team showed new perspectives and provided valuable suggestions for improving the product. Dedicated and creative, the team was a true asset.

    4.5Rating 4.5
    Clutch

Why choose us for your Web3 wallet development?

We build your key to user adoption, not just a wallet

It's the first handshake, the primary identity, and the main vehicle for user engagement. Our Web3 development company goes beyond basics to architect a complete on-chain experience that onboards new users effortlessly and makes them loyal.

We forge a digital vault, not just a holding address

We embed security principles from day one. Our process includes multi-signature protocols, hardware wallet integration, and biometric security. We conclude every build with rigorous testing and independent security audits, ensuring your wallet is a fortress.

We deliver a multi-chain gateway, not just a single-chain tool

The future of Web3 is interoperable. By integrating features like fiat on-ramps, a native dApp browser, in-app staking, and rich NFT portfolio management, we deliver a future-proof gateway that empowers your users to explore the entirety of Web3.

$50M+

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

450+

projects completed

exploits since day 1

$1.2B+

raised by clients

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

exceeding $1B in value

Top blockchain
company 2024

Top blockchain company 2024

Key benefits of Web3 wallet development for your business

1.

Your Web3 wallet will be your project’s DNA

Generic "white-label" solutions can't capture your project's soul. We’ll engineer a wallet that feels like your ecosystem. It becomes the native, intuitive interface for your specific financial primitives and community interactions, not just another container for keys.

2.

More secure than competitors

We build isolated key management environments, performing proactive threat modeling against your specific use-case, and designing resilient multi-signature and hardware wallet integrations from day one.

3.

Intent-centric UX, not transaction-centric

In your Web3 wallet you’ll have intelligent, human-readable flows that bundle transactions, manage gas, and handle approvals in the background, transforming a clunky tool into a seamless application.

4.

True ecosystem synergy

With dApp development services, we meticulously weave your wallet into the fabric of your entire platform – both on-chain and off-chain. The wallet graduates from a simple utility to become the central, data-rich command center of your ecosystem.

5.

Modular architecture for an evolving Web3 world

The crypto landscape changes in weeks, not years. Modular architecture means adding a new L2, integrating a non-EVM chain, or adopting emerging standards doesn't require a ground-up rewrite. Your wallet is engineered as an adaptable, long-term asset.

Cost of Web3 wallet development

Starting at

$50,000+

Your roadmap to a production-ready wallet starts here, with a clear and comprehensive package

What's included:

  • Strategy & custom UI/UX design
  • Native iOS & Android development
  • Core Web3 functionality
  • QA & deployment

Need multi-chain support, DeFi integrations, or fiat on-ramps? We provide a detailed custom quote.

Our process

Your business is unique. Your Web3 wallet development solution should be too. We build custom solutions from the ground up.

1. Discovery & planning

2. UI & UX design

3. Architecture & security implementation

4. Development & integration

5. Testing & deployment

6. Maintenance & support

Discovery & planning

We explore your target audience, discuss integration with existing systems, and explore potential blockchain networks.

Deliverables

  • Specifications document
  • User persona profiles
  • Initial wireframes

UI & UX design

Our team creates intuitive and user-friendly interfaces. We craft a visually appealing design that resonates with your audience.

Deliverables

  • High-fidelity mockups
  • Style guide
  • Interactive prototypes

Architecture & security implementation

Our blockchain experts design a secure architecture that protects your users' digital assets.

Deliverables

  • Secure architecture document
  • Security threat assessment report
  • Implementation plan

Development & integration

We bring your crypto wallet to life. Integration with payment gateways, DeFi protocols, or other functionalities is seamless.

Deliverables

  • Functional prototype of the wallet
  • Integration testing reports
  • Code documentation

Testing & deployment

Rigorous testing ensures the smooth operation of your crypto wallet across different platforms and devices.

Deliverables

  • Test use cases and bug reports
  • Bug-free crypto wallet application
  • Deployment plan to chosen platform

Maintenance & support

PixelPlex offers ongoing maintenance and support to ensure your crypto wallet remains updated. We provide bug fixes and feature enhancements timely.

Deliverables

  • Regular updates
  • Security patches
  • Dedicated support team

Blockchain technology stack

As a leading Web3 wallet development company, we have achieved a high level of mastery over the essential platforms and frameworks that power the decentralized world.

Blockchain technology platforms

Ethereum
Solana
Cardano
Polkadot
Flow
Polygon
Bitcoin
Binance
Hyperledger
Hedera
Echo
Quorum
Graphene
EOS
Corda
Dash
Ripple

Our expertise spans multiple blockchain platforms

Cardano

Cardano Development

We consult on Cardano ledger and build Cardano smart contracts, dApps, and NFT marketplaces, leveraging the platform’s interoperability, sustainability, and scalability.

Cardano Development
Polkadot

Polkadot Development

Our Web3 experts rely on the Polkadot cross-chain platform to build high-performance interoperable decentralized applications, exchange platforms, NFT marketplaces, and more.

Polkadot Development
Ethereum

Ethereum Development

Get secure and reliable smart contracts and dApps on top of the Ethereum platform while delivering Ethereum consulting and audit of your existing Ethereum-based solutions.

Ethereum Development
Hyperledger

Hyperledger Development

Leveraging best practices, our team is skilled at programming custom Hyperledger Fabric infrastructures and scalable Hyperledger dApps that revamp your business processes.

Hyperledger Development
Solana

Solana Development

Our Web3 wallet development services emerge into building comprehensive dApps, smart contracts, and other DeFi products powered by high speed and scalability of Solana.

Solana Development
BNB

BNB

We cover engineering smart contracts and DeFi applications on Binance Smart Chain, taking advantage of its EVM and cross-chain compatibility, fast transaction times, and low fees.

Polygon

Polygon Development

Our Web3 wallet development providers develop sleek decentralized solutions on Polygon. We can also assist with the integration of your existing solutions into the Polygon ecosystem.

Flow

Flow Development

We build scalable decentralized applications, games, and NFT marketplaces on top of Flow blockchain and implement self-executing smart contracts written on Cadence.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Development

Get your reliable applications on the Bitcoin blockchain with guaranteed security and immutability, while leveraging Layer 2 solutions to ensure better scalability and functionality.

TON

TON Development

As official TON partners, we possess deep expertise in leveraging its fast and scalable architecture. We develop dApps, Telegram Mini Apps, and other solutions engineered for mass adoption and superior transaction throughput.

TON Development
Hedera

Hedera Development

Benefit from our status as official Hedera partners. Our specialists build secure, enterprise-grade applications on Hedera, with its high-speed, fair, and secure hashgraph consensus for solutions demanding robust performance.

INTMAX

INTMAX Development

Get a scalable platform based on Intmax's stateless zkRollup technology. We focus on creating Ethereum Layer 2 solutions that deliver significant transaction cost reductions.

DAML development

DAML Development

With DAML, we build rights-and-obligations-driven apps deployable across various ledgers. This ensures application interoperability, and transparency for complex multi-party workflows.

Our signature domains

We specialize in the complex technical aspects of AI and blockchain, with the capability to execute your most forward-thinking concepts.

Explore blockchain development services
Explore tokenization services
Explore data science development services
Explore machine learning services
Your journey with Pixelplex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
  • This is a casual introduction to see if we're a good fit for each other. Even a rough idea is a great starting point!
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
  • We'll ask about your objectives, target audience, and desired functionalities. You’ll get expert input on technology, timeline, and best-fit solutions tailored to your business.
STEP 3

Tailored project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
  • You’ll know exactly what to expect — with no hidden surprises.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.
  • Expect dedicated communication, clear milestones, and real progress from day one.

FAQ

What's the cost and timeline for an MVP?

An MVP typically costs $20,000 - $50,000+ to validate the core features of your web3 wallet development project. A full build starts at $70,000+. We define a precise timeline after our initial consultation.

Who owns the final code and intellectual property?

You, the client, own 100% of the final code and IP. We provide all code documentation upon project completion as part of our transparent partnership.

Do you provide support after the wallet is launched?

Yes, ongoing support is a core part of our web3 wallet development services. We provide regular updates, security patches, and feature enhancements to ensure your wallet remains secure and competitive.

How does your process help with user adoption?

Our web3 wallet development process is built to maximize user adoption. We focus on creating an intuitive user experience and integrating frictionless fiat on-ramps to simplify onboarding and significantly reduce user drop-off.

Why is a custom wallet a better long-term investment than a white-label one?

Unlike a static white-label product, our wallets use a modular architecture. This makes your custom web3 wallet development solution a future-proof asset that can easily adapt to new blockchains and evolving standards, ensuring long-term value.

